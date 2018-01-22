DAWN.COM

Beleaguered Rao Anwar fails to appear before Sindh IGP, Human Rights Commission

Mohammad Raza Updated January 22, 2018

Rao Anwar, the former Malir SSP who is under scrutiny over his alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud, failed to appear before Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja and the National Commission for Human Rights on Monday.

A day earlier, a notification was issued by SP Investigation East Abid Qaimkhani summoning the beleaguered Anwar to appear before the IG and the Commission at 10:30am today.

High-ranking police officials had arrived at the Central Police Office and waited for Anwar and four other officials who had been summoned. However, as the time given passed without any sign of Anwar or the other four, IGP Khowaja and the police officials left the office.

On Sunday, speaking to DawnNews, Rao had insisted that he had nothing to do with the incident "even if it was proved as a staged encounter". “I did not mess up the case,” he had said. “Neither I picked up Mehsud, nor interrogated him.”

He said he had given names of two policemen — Ali Akbar and Faisal — to the inquiry committee when he first appeared before it on Friday. “These two police officers may have detained Mehsud, treated him as a terrorist and killed him with three other ‘genuine terrorists’,” he had said, adding that he had visited the scene “after the encounter” to raise the morale of the police team.

“The police party might have misled me,” he told DawnNews.

Referring to a police 'encounter' on Saturday on Karachi's Sharea Faisal, he claimed that even the IGP was “misled” by a police team that killed an innocent passer-by, who was the only brother of five sisters. IGP Khowaja had announced a reward of Rs20,000 for the policemen who had taken part in the operation and nabbed two robbers.

Alleged extrajudicial killing

Anwar, referred to as the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, came under fire earlier this month after Mehsud, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, was killed in an 'encounter' with a police team being headed by Anwar in Karachi's Shah Latif Town area. Police had claimed Mehsud was affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan — a claim vehemently denied by the deceased's family and relatives.

The killing had triggered widespread uproar on social media after people close to Mehsud said that the 27-year-old was a shop owner interested in modelling and had no links with any militant organisation. They alleged he had been picked up from his clothing shop in Sohrab Goth earlier in January.

A three-member inquiry committee set up to probe Mehsud's killing, according to sources, found that he was killed in a "staged encounter" and had no militant tendencies.

Anwar, however, has stuck to the claim that Mehsud was associated with the militant network and, appearing before the inquiry committee on Friday, submitted 'evidence' to support his stance.

The police chief was expected to appear before the committee again on Sunday but boycotted the police probe, alleging that two members of the police inquiry team held "personal biases" against him. He had claimed that instead of asking him about the incident, the members of police inquiry team “were bent upon implicating him in the case”.

After his failure to appear before the team on Sunday night, DIG East Sultan Khowaja had briefed media personnel that police tried to reach Anwar but his phone was switched off.

Mehsud's family is expected to arrive in Karachi later today to appear before the inquiry committee. On Sunday, the team had said that an FIR would be registered against whosoever is nominated by the victim’s family upon their arrival in the city.

Rajesh
Jan 22, 2018 11:28am

Speaking truth not acceptable

sameer
Jan 22, 2018 11:29am

Corrupt and powerful are protected, hope this changes for good.

AFRIDI
Jan 22, 2018 11:42am

Rule of law must be upheld without any discrimination and favouritism.

WM
Jan 22, 2018 11:47am

Zardari listen, Rao Anwar is not Ramend Davis, whom You gave safe exit, Rao have to appear before the probe team, otherwise the nation will make him example of history in Pakistan

ShahNoor Syed
Jan 22, 2018 11:58am

Rao has become the law unto himself. Need of the hour is to conduct an independent and impartial enquiry of all the incounter killings and guilty is punished.

AQ
Jan 22, 2018 12:00pm

Put him on ECL

Nasir A.
Jan 22, 2018 12:01pm

A warrant should be issued for his arrest. He should be made to answer and brought to justice. His actions do not befit a law enforcement official. It is actually scary to see such a person being in such a position of authority.

asad
Jan 22, 2018 12:18pm

What about extra judicial killings of Mohajirs, no one then stood with them.

Ashfaq
Jan 22, 2018 12:21pm

This is sad and funny at the same time. The ssp decides who can investigate him.

Mahsud
Jan 22, 2018 12:22pm

@WM pz correct your info. tht was not Zardari who let Davis go . Google it may you get the real story .

Rumi
Jan 22, 2018 12:26pm

@WM Whishful thinking.

Sadique Khan
Jan 22, 2018 12:46pm

Put this guy in behind bar and then conduct a detailed inquiry. Going by his record, nothing is right about him.

Ali
Jan 22, 2018 12:47pm

He can only do so if he has the backing of Sindh government, otherwise how can an SSP disobey an IGP. It has revealed the cards PPP has been hiding since long. That's why Bilawal was so soft on him when a reporter asked question regarding fake encounters by Rao Anwar.

RAfi
Jan 22, 2018 12:51pm

@Afridi Very True weather its a Mohajir or Pakhtoon No discrimination... No favouratism.. Favoritism to make hero against killing of some Pakistanis make these heroes as Feroun. to commit crime at will.

A. Durrani
Jan 22, 2018 12:55pm

Now don't let him get away with all that he's been doing please. Make sure that he meets justice..... For once please

noor ahmed
Jan 22, 2018 01:03pm

Hope SSP malir Roa Anwar is expelled from police because he is the most corupt officer in police

Sadique Khan
Jan 22, 2018 01:20pm

Criminals rule the country, no surprise a police officer is a criminal.

Sid
Jan 22, 2018 01:51pm

The question is how much involvement did he have with this case... did he tell his officers to pull the trigger, did he pull it himself?...

S. Lalani
Jan 22, 2018 02:00pm

Exemplary punishment should be given to this officer. Even earlier he was removed from his position but the corrupt government of Sindh reinstated him.

S. Lalani
Jan 22, 2018 02:04pm

It is only in Pakistan that an accused can "boycott" the investigation proceedings. He should be arrested and sent to prison.

