Pakistan's batting woes continue in the first T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan's batting woes continued on Monday in the first Twenty20 against New Zealand in Wellington as they bundled out for 105.

Only Babar Khan and Hasan Ali, in a 30-run partnership for the eighth wicket, reached double figures.

Babar was the last man out for 41, with two balls remaining in the innings, while Hasan (23) distinguished himself with a huge six to see Pakistan pass their lowest Twenty20 score of 74 set against Australia six years ago.

Before the late charge by Babar and Hasan, Pakistan had again been let down by their recognised batsmen, just as they were when losing all five one-day internationals against New Zealand.

The tourists had hoped the change of format would bring a change of fortune but they were in trouble in the second over when Tim Southee, standing in as captain for the injured Kane Williamson, removed Fakhar Zaman for three.

Fakhar's opening partner Umar Amin faced seven balls before he was captured by Seth Rance without scoring.

Mohammad Nawaz, a regular tail-ender who never faced a ball in his previous seven matches, was promoted up the order to replace Fakhar and was dropped by Ross Taylor on the first ball he faced.

He managed to get off the mark in the following over but only lasted nine balls before he became Southee's second victim and was gone for seven.

Anaru Kitchen dismissed Haris Sohail for nine and Pakistan were four for 22 in the sixth over.

Southee finished with the best New Zealand figures of three for 13 while Seth Rance took three for 26.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance.

Pakistan: Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashradf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL) TV Umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)