Karachi police transfer 11 SHOs of Malir district on DIG's recommendations

In the latest development which can be linked with the ongoing probe into the death of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was allegedly killed in a 'fake encounter' in Malir district, Karachi police transferred and replaced the station house officers (SHOs) of 11 police stations falling in Malir district.

Almost all SHOs of Malir district were transferred by the acting city police chief on Sunday ostensibly on recommendations of the committee probing the alleged extra-judicial killing of 27-year old Naseemullah, better known as Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, according to officials.

On the orders of acting AIG Karachi Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan, SHOs of Sukhan, Gadap City, Site Superhighway, Ibrahim Hyderi, Sohrab Goth, Malir City, Mobina Town, Memon Goth, Malir Cantonment, Steel Town and Shah Latif Town have been transferred and replaced.

As per the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn these transfers have been made as per the recommendation of DIGP East Zone, Sultan Ali Khowaja.

The transfers see Inspector Javed Jalbani, Inspector Shaur Bangash and Inspector Sohail Khan among others deployed in various areas of Malir District as replacements for those transferred out.

The massive restructuring of police in the district comes a day after Senior Superintendent of Police Malir Rao Anwar was removed from his post due to his alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Innocent or a terrorist?

Mehsud, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, was among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis last week.

Anwar has stuck to the claim that Mehsud was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant but so far, no evidence has emerged.

A statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson of TTP's South Waziristan chapter, however, had termed Anwar's claim as "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Mehsud's family also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old, who hailed from Waziristan, had no links with any militant organisation.