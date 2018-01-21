CJP questions 'who is Hamza Shahbaz', asks him to shift residence if he feels so 'threatened'
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing a suo moto case regarding blocking of roads outside the Lahore residence of PML-N lawmaker Hamza Shahbaz, questioned “who is Hamza Shahbaz, I don’t know anyone by this name,” adding that if someone feels so much threatened at a place then he should consider moving to someplace safer.
The chief justice expressed displeasure over non-compliance of his previous orders and asked Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed why the barriers have not been removed yet. He ordered provincial authorities on Sunday to immediately remove all barriers outside the house of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.
The provincial secretary briefed the court that the gate on the main road had been removed, “now only barriers have been placed to provide security, as there is a threat to the life of Hamza Shahbaz”.
Upon this the CJP questioned, “who is Hamza Shahbaz, I don’t know anyone by this name.” He was briefed by the chief secretary that Hamza Shahbaz is an MNA and son of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
CJP Nisar then said that Hamza should appear before the court and brief about the threat. “If there is so much threat to their lives in living here, these people should shift their residence.”
The chief justice ordered the provincial chief secretary to ensure the removal of barriers, and said that he would personally visit the place in a private vehicle to see whether his orders have been implemented or not.
Wellsaid CJP
Great going respected CJP; removal of barriers from HS's residence is indeed matter of national importance, and required CJP's attention. When you are done dealing with Lahore's municipal issues, perhaps you will graciously look under the hood of your own car as well 'cuz the just system is crying for the same level of attention as is being given to removal of barriers from the streets.
Great work. As we have seen that our country has reached to its lowest possible level. Its time that chief justice should come forward and take notice of all the injustice, corruption, malpractices and illegal practices.
He sure has lost his cool and temperamant. Needs to keep his cool because there are far more serious fundamental issues in our system. If barriers outside a legislators house can get him worked up like this than i cant imagine his reaction to the tonns of wrong done by elite of this country pending correction. Unfortunately there are more wrongs than rights in our society and everyone considers himself right in his own right. So he's to ensure he is tactful else political mafia of this country will open up a front against him. Today's gentle tweet fm prince of sind, Bilawal is an indication in that direction
@GREAT GOING! Well said in your myopic thought process.. there is no one in this country to keep check on these politician and your are not stopping complaining about judiciary when politicians are entitled to make laws to amend judiciary... but good going on your behalf... have a nice day
@Farjee I can appreciate the fact that to understand the comments I made, you need an IQ level of above 70! A person in that office needs to have a better sense around his priorities; else he himself needs help -- how hard is that to comprehend?
Bravo!!
BRAVO!
Respected Justice, I would like to draw your attention through dawnnews toward the barriers installed in front of Dil Jan plaza Peshawar saddar, FC commandant liaqat Ali had deliberately blocked the plaza by barriers, pretending that FC headquarter behind the plaza is unsafe FC if feel unsafe then they should move the headquarter to safer place instead of giving loss in business to the poor shopkeepers
Good job CJP!
BRAVO CJ. Hopefully your successor will also work for the masses instead of these royal families
@GREAT GOING! it definitely is a matter of national importance, but a much higher IQ is needed to understand it.
VVIP culture has uprooted the rule of law from this country which is at the base of every evil in this country. This separate treatment of the "haves" and "have nots" at the expense of public money is absolutely unacceptable. If someone feels himself or herself insecure in Pakistan with so much wealth and power, he better than move out of this country or get himself secure on his/her own expense.
Salute to you sir. you are a hope for the nation.
Excellent.
WelDONE!
Right on! Mr. Chief Justice. Great remarks.
Chief Justice is good in speeches only but not impartial and becoming of a CJ of a country.
Can the CJP also take notice of a complete service lane blocked outside Bilawal House. During a recent visit to Karachi, I was horrified to see all three lanes were cordoned off "for renovations". Those lanes recently opened BUT with a glaring addition. Newly constructed security guard room built right on a traffic lane causing a safety hazard and of course blocking the flow of traffic. I would have expected better from the younger generation of politicians like Bilawal to not allow streets to be blocked outside his house. Can the Courts demand that Bilawal remove illegal encroachment from the public property.
Thanks, Shaan, San DIego, California
Well done and appreciated....the time has come when we have to vote for the right people not the absconders and culprits who themselves are so threatened....we all have to leave our homes to caste votes come what may...
This must be welcomed as the end of non democratic practices has started. The rulers of this country remain obedient to other foreign countries law but in their own country they simply become above the law. They are called as lawmakers but in reality most of them through their actions and thinking are lawbreakers. Most probably, the time is approaching fast when they will certainly be put under law.
Excellent