Shahbaz vows to make Karachi 'like Lahore'
Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed his party would work day and night to make Karachi and Peshawar like Lahore if the PML-N was voted into power in the upcoming General Election.
Speaking at a rally in Lahore, the CM Punjab was fiercely critical of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its role in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past few years.
Five years ago, Imran Khan told journalist Hamid Mir during an interview following the 2013 election that he would bring electricity to all of KP and the rest of the country, Shahbaz claimed.
"After all this time, Imran Khan has not brought even 1 Watt of electricity," he claimed. "He said he would plant 1 billion trees, then asked patwaris to count both the existing trees and those that do not exist," the Punjab CM alleged.
"When there was a dengue outbreak in Lahore and Punjab in 2010, 2011, myself, Saad Rafique, all MNAs and MPAs in Lahore, doctors, bureaucrats and experts made efforts to fight against dengue. And Imran Khan called us the 'Dengue Brothers'," he added.
"When there is a dengue outbreak in Peshawar, we send our doctors, mobiles, medicines and nurses there. Day and night, they treat dengue patients," the CM said.
"Nawaz Sharif released federal funds for the metro bus in Karachi. But in Peshawar, Imran Khan said if he got funds from the centre he would use them on education and hospitals. Four and a half years later, he took an Asian Development Bank loan and set the foundation of the Peshawar Metro Bus. But not a single brick has been laid, and the election is near," he said.
He added that despite all the criticism the Lahore and Islamabad Metros had received from Khan, the PTI chief was building the same project in Peshawar. However, he said, instead of it being cheaper as promised by Imran Khan, the cost of the Peshawar Metro Bus came to Rs51 billion compared to the Rs30bn spent on the Islamabad Metro Bus.
He lambasted the actions of Khan and those "who shut down Mall Road four days ago calling for resignations."
The only answer to these people is to make Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir like we made Punjab, he said.
"Today, to the people of Karachi and Peshawar, I promise that if you choose to vote for us in the next election, we will work night and day to develop Karachi, Peshawar, Sindh, KP, Balochistan the way Lahore and Punjab are."
"If my party and Nawaz Sharif are permitted by you and given this responsibility, people of Karachi, Sindh, Peshawar, KP, Balochistan, then I will come to your areas myself and oversee projects the way I oversee projects in Punjab, whether it is 6am or midnight," he promised.
He assured the people not to worry about where the funds for such projects will come from. "The way we spent money in Punjab and didn't ask for loans, and didn't let corruption happen, we will do the same there," he claimed.
"I am telling you, the people of Peshawar, they [PTI] will not be able to do anything. If you give us the opportunity, we will complete the Peshawar Metro Bus in one year," he vowed.
The Punjab CM, taking a shot at former president Asif Zardari, vowed to bring back all the money he had looted from the people of Pakistan. "We will go to the ends of the earth to bring that money back and use it to help the people," he said.
"For nine-and-a-half years, I have served you day and night. If you can prove one penny of corruption against me until I am in my grave, then don't forgive me," he said.
"I am human and I have my shortcomings, but people of Lahore, I have served you day and night," he reminded the crowd.
Im a karachitte and for the very first time my vote would definitely be for PMLn
Sir, your passion is commendable. What do you say about the undeclared assets and off shore companies of elder sharif family? Would you also go after those to get the country benefited?
No
On the fact sheet Shahbaz Sharif is completely correct.
Thanks for that, I hope you are eligible for next elections
Dear sir, kindly focus on other cities of punjab before raising your ambition. Rawalpindi awaits its due share of your attention.
Oh please have some mercy on the people of Pakistan, they can’t afford another 5 years of corruption. Thanks, but no thanks.
Pakistan stretches Gilgit in the north, Karachi in the South, Quetta in the west and Silkot in the east and every place in-between is as equally as important as Punjab or least it should be! The voters of Pakistan seek a leader who views any part the territory of Pakistan indifferently to Lahore or Islamabad. Your brother has ruled for terms and you have been with him as CM of Punjab. The only visible improvements are certain roads in Punjab have improved and Sheriffs bank balance have continued to grow. Now you want to lead the public up the garden path with your hollow promises!
@bitter truth - seriously?- you really believe what they tell you?- they never did anything before,
You got it sir. Karachi needs to break the 30+ years of status quo. Will be a great change which old, new, newer and newest generation of karachites will accept positively and whole heartedly. All our prayers for your victory and restoring karachi's glory.
What was preventing the brothers to develop Karachi before.
What developmental have you done in lahore. Lahore is as bad as Karachi. Air pollution very high all cities. You and your brother both only know one thing how to do corruption. People of pakistan if you vote for pmln and ppp next election you have shot yourself in foot.
Lahore is developed only because all 100% Federal budget is spent there.
@zia Remember we stopped developing Sindh especially Karachi, when we blasted the Unity of the nation in Parochial politics.
Mr Shahbaaz Sharif please build new hospitals so babies are not delivered in roads try to subsidize cost of medicines for the poor so a poor man can buy medicine for his ailing wife or children and does not commit suicide. Please try to increase enrolment in schools so literacy rate could attain a reasonable level, try to bring transparency by declaring core finacial details of CPEC. Trains are not cure-all. We need well rounded balanced development all over the country including Lahore.
If Pakistan want to rise and progress we have to get rid of corruption from our country and it is only possible thru iron hand and neutral techno government from civil society who want to serve the nation.
Lahore has more crimes than the whole country. No thanks Mr Shabaz , we people of Karaci are more educated then your Lahoris.
If any one can.....Shahbaz Sharif can. Looking forward to this Inshallah
Good !!! Best of luck
@bitter truth don't be delutional, it's an old con trick to get your vote. Think big as to who is best for the country.
Anyone who is disappointed in PTI should know that they do not have enough seats to make a change in Karachi, instead of giving chance to thw proven failures again and again please think wisely and vote for PTI
@bitter truth then you would be the only one.
@Karachi Wala and where is the budget of sindh ?
Learn how to respect court decision and then talk about democracy.
He means, his family will take over a large enclace of tony Clifton area to build another palatial palace for themselves, while rest of the city is barely functioning - like Lahore.
And there they go again...the same story before every election...what have they done outside Punjab in the last several rounds of enjoying leadership?