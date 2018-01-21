DAWN.COM

Police arrest alleged rapist of teenage boy in Rawalpindi

Tahir NaseerUpdated January 21, 2018

One of two alleged rapists of a teenage boy was arrested on Sunday in the Bank Colony area of Dhamial in Rawalpindi district.

The 14-year-old son of an Imam at a local mosque was heading to the seminary for Quran lessons on Friday when he was allegedly abducted and raped in a nearby field by two youths at gunpoint.

Following the incident, a first-information report (FIR) was registered against two named suspects, one of whom is believed to be a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader.

According to the FIR, the suspects had threatened to kill the victim if he resisted. They had also recorded video footage of the alleged assault.

The victim's father told DawnNews that the suspects had blackmailed the family, saying they would release the video if a compromise was not reached.

He claimed the police took action only after the congregation he leads found out about his son's ordeal and staged a protest outside the Saddar Bairooni police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rafaqat confirmed that a case had been registered against the suspects and that a medico-legal examination of the victim had been conducted. He added that the examination report would reveal whether the boy was raped or not.

The police conducted raids and managed to arrest one of the two suspects.

The other suspect, who, according to SHO Rafaqat, is a close relative of a PTI leader, is still at large.

Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month in particular shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.

M.Saeed
Jan 21, 2018 06:15pm

The other suspect at large being close to PTI is a reminder to the impeccable track record of the party's top leaders, repentance notwithstanding.

Khan
Jan 21, 2018 06:33pm

@M.Saeed Regardless of party affiliation, arrest and hang both after confession, immediately for lessons to others.

