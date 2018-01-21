Parents of 8 girls raped and murdered in Kasur appear before SC seeking justice
The parents of eight girls who had been raped and murdered in Kasur since 2015 appeared before the Supreme Court on Sunday and pleaded for justice.
"Give us justice," the parents ─ including those of six-year-old Zainab whose body was found in a trash heap on January 9 ─ pleaded before a three-member bench of the apex court.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case on the grisly rape and murder of the six-year-old that shocked the nation this month.
Zainab's uncle was present in the courtroom for the hearing, which was conducted at the SC's Lahore registry.
During the hearing, the bench expressed its dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation into Zainab's murder.
"An unspeakable crime has been committed against an innocent girl," the bench remarked.
Muhammad Idrees, the regional police officer of Multan and head of the joint investigation team probing the case, submitted to the court a report on the investigations.
He said that Zainab's case is the latest in eight similar incidents of assault and murder since 2015.
The bench remarked that if the police had taken the matter seriously in 2015, eight girls could have been saved.
When the RPO told the court that DNA tests of 800 suspects have been conducted, the bench remarked that the police is pursuing a one-track investigation and must widen the scope of the probe beyond simply using DNA testing to track down the culprits.
"The DNA tests of 21 million people will have to be conducted if the investigations continue in this way," the bench said.
The chief justice told Zainab's family that they should inform the court of any complaints they may have.
"The JIT is doing satisfactory work," the family members responded.
"We pray that the team is successful [in it's probe]," they added.
The bench summoned the JIT and other parties in the case to appear in the court chambers for the next hearing.
RPO recounts events of Zainab's 'disappearance'
During the hearing, RPO Idrees recounted the events of January 4, the day that Zainab went missing in Kasur.
He said that at 7pm that day, Zainab left her house to go to her aunt's house ─ located at a distance of 300 kilometres ─ for Quran lessons.
According to the RPO, Zainab's brother, Usman, would normally accompany her to their aunt's house but did not do so on January 4.
Find out more: 'How long will it take before you all forget about my sister?'
He added that when Zainab did not return home, her family began searching for her and informed the police at 9:30pm.
Zainab's body was recovered from a trash heap on Jan 9. The six-year-old's autopsy confirmed that she was strangled to death. It suggested that she had been raped before being killed.
He said that the culprit behind the seven cases of assault and murder of minor girls that preceded Zainab's is also responsible for this latest case.
He added that all incidents have taken place within the jurisdiction of three police stations, with the first two incidents having taken place in the remit of the Saddar Division police station.
"So many incidents have taken place, what was the police doing?" the court questioned.
"The incidents took place repeatedly in the remit of two police stations and no one conducted an inquiry," the chief justice observed.
No major headway has been made in the case since Zainab's body was found, despite the Counter-Terrorism Department, Intelligence Bureau, Special Branch and Punjab Forensic Science Agency each being tasked with investigating the case.
Kainat's medical treatment
During today's hearing, the court inquired after the medical treatment being administered to six-year-old Kainat Batool, who went missing in Kasur in November 2017.
After an exhaustive search, Kainat was found alive in a trash heap and admitted to Lahore's Children's Hospital for treatment where doctors said that no evidence of sexual assault had been found on her body. However, Kainat's family denied this account, saying there were torture marks on the child's body.
A medical superintendent from the hospital, appearing before the bench today, recalled that Kainat had been admitted on Nov 13 last year and underwent treatment there for a month.
The chief justice asked the medical superintendent to inform the court about the possible treatments that could be provided to the child. He added that if required, Kainat should be sent abroad for treatment.
The medical superintendent told the court that a board meeting is scheduled to be held at the hospital tomorrow and a plan for Kainat's treatment will be formulated then.
Comments (29)
The MPA and MNA be arrested on suspicion. The case may be given to rangers for further investigation I am so sure that the culprits will be jumping out in the open. Such crimes cannot be done with the notice of MPA or MN and in many cases, they are also the accomplices.
Please track the case until closure. Police may be waiting for limelighting to come down and close the case.
The aunt's house was located at 300 km? I think this is a mistake.
300 meters
Police is just saving the culprits like it did in past years
Child molestation is a subject highly underreported in this country.
Police is all waiting fr the case to close down without some headway and being buried in files forever
No major headway is in the offing until the Shahbaz Shrif slip from the power
Not exactly 300 meters i guess
Aunt's house. Aunts whereabouts must be held on suspicion
Please conduct the dna tests of the all police man in the kasur region too.
Little correction it was i think 300 meters instead of 300 kilometres..
300 meters is quiet a distance and going alone at 7.00 pm in winters, there is also a mistake on part of guardians.
Nevertheless culprit(s) should bring to justice at any cost. He might have inner information with help of police whereby he may change locations.
Probably distance is wrong reported it might be 300 meter rather than 300 Kilometers.
Make it corret immediately please
Way to solve this case is to gather all the evidence from the cases and bring in a real expert to examine. Time to swallow pride and reach out to the FBI since we frankly do not have the expertise or will. Let them investigate again and let our police learn from them. A profile of the killer needs to be developed including his looks, possible behaviour patterns in the hope that someone can recognise a certain behaviour or action. Then DNA can be used. I hope this killer or killer's can be found before another victim. The person may already have moved to a new town and hunting for his next victim. He will not stop until he is arrested.
@Sofia khan I also noticed, the same may be corrected.
It is almost 3 years and as fresh as 16 days that we have lost another daughter of Pakistan, it is very likely that our bureaucrats, our local govt and Federal govt official are reluctant to hand over the culprit of all these murders. May Law Prevail and SC take suo moto notice and shake the system as hard as possible.
300km distance ? i think this is incorrect.
Sniffing dogs must be used in this case and finger print matching on the dead bodies with nadra record.may it help to resolve early.
Both Sharifs are big failure of governance they have shattered the dream of this nation. Both are trying to hoodwink the public by diverting attention to orange and green lines while education is at the back bench. Both brothers are highly illiterate in sense of education - their records should be checked. Both brothers know one language and that is 'danda' on their head. The family and their cohorts should be removed forcibly none of them feel shame all these years of such incidents, passed without their attention and only now the younger in the quiet of early morning visits like a thief to address the victims. Same goes on in Sind they should also be packed away. Their incompetence has forced judiciary to come out for the support of people
At least there's one part of state that is taking care of the matter and asking question on behalf of laymen. If this is the performance of police and ALL INTELLIGENCE agencies I doubt their performance in other cases. Police patronize crimes input part of our country, an open secret. How can we trust them? Everybody fears them because they've got so many tactics to harass and scare you so expecting justice from such department still seems a cry in the wilderness. But zaineb case will make a New history of justice in Pakistan IA if our most intelligent and efficient agencies along with forces are able to find the criminal in a small city like kasur. Otherwise we all are supporting the cause and will continue doing so. Will see justice for helpless people of Pakistan someday. Now we won't give up raising our voices or staying back or quitting this cause. The process has started already. #JusticeForZenaib and for every girl and child.
In my view, police lost an excellent opportunity and showed their lack of interest, when little Zanib was kidnapped and brutally murdered over 17 days ago. This was their negligence and mistake, assuming like previous cases, this incident will also die down after a while. I strongly suggest that investigation team take DNA of all local police, political figures, previously accused and known criminals, and check their mobile data from 3 January till present. I am sure they will find the culprit(s) and their faciltators soon. You do not need a PhD to conduct a thorough investigation - you only require a small team of honest, competent and we'll trained offices!
8 little girls raped and killed one after another, in a small city within 3 police stations. Neither did the sky fall nor blowed up the earth. How callous and indifferent of Govt and The police. Why does it take too long to react always?
@Sofia khan Good find.
Zainab I hope they find the culprit and justice is served.RIP sweet angel.
Punjab police has miserably failed
Eight little girls raped and killed one after another in a two years period in a small city, not too far from the provincial capital with its glorious metro and red, blue and orange trains, within the catchment area of 3 police stations. Were the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Kasur, Chief Secretary and Chief Minister of Punjab aware of this?
Be blessed my child. There are more than one.
killer and rapist country of innocent children where no one will listen and you get justice.Otherday i read article in Dawn a father was having sex with her 15 year old girl