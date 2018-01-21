Gazain Marri acquitted in terrorism case

QUETTA: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has acquitted former Balochistan home minister Gazain Marri in a case related to the killing of two Levies personnel and recovery of explosive material from his possession.

The case was registered by Levies Force in Kohlu.

Gazain Marri had returned from Dubai a few months ago after a self-exile of about 17 years and announced joining mainstream politics.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence sides, Sibi ATC judge Mohammad Rafiq Langove announced the verdict, acquitting Mr Marri for lack of evidence as the prosecution failed to prove charges against him.

Mr Marri has already been acquitted in three other cases, while in the Justice Nawaz Marri murder case he has been granted bail.

A large number of people belonging to the Marri tribe gathered outside the court and congratulated Mr Marri on his acquittal.

Talking to newsmen outside the courtroom, Gazain Marri, son of the late Khair Bakhsh Marri, said that before returning to Pakistan he hoped for justice from the judiciary and this verdict had proved that.

He said: “We will compensate for the mistakes we have committed in the past. I acted earlier on the advice of my father, but now I will take all decisions on my own and with the consultation of friends and supporters.”

In reply to a question, Mr Marri said that it was incompetence of the previous government which caused former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri to resign.

Responding to another question, he said he visited Sindh to meet the people of the Marri tribe as they were scattered and there was a need to unite them. He said that he would make all out efforts to resolve the problems being faced by Marri tribesmen.

“I want to play my role in the larger interest of Balochistan and my people so that the sense of deprivation among the Marri tribe which they have been experiencing for a long time should be removed,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2018