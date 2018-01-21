DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sialvi demands Shariah in seven days

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 21, 2018

Email


Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi involved in a discussion with other leaders at the stage at Data Darbar before addressing the Khatm-i-Nabuwat conference. — Online
Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi involved in a discussion with other leaders at the stage at Data Darbar before addressing the Khatm-i-Nabuwat conference. — Online

LAHORE: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi on Saturday set yet another deadline for the government, this time for enforcing “Shariah” within seven days or risk protests in every nook and corner of the country.

Addressing a Khatm-i-Nabuwat Conference in the city, the third protest rally of its kind in the last two months, the octogenarian Pir from Sial Sharif warned if the government failed to meet the deadline, Aashqan-i-Rasool [those in love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH)] would protest in every street in the country, and it won’t stop.

Earlier two protests were held at Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

The Pir also supported the “jail bharo (fill the jails)” movement announced by the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allaha, starting from Jan 27, during which the TLYR claimed 100 workers of the party would court arrests daily till all jails in the province were filled.

The conference was attended by the workers the TLYR, the Sunni Ittehad Council, the Sunni Tehreek and other ulema and Mushaikh.

The protest had originally started with a single demand of resignation by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for his controversial remarks in a TV programme. But, on Saturday, Pir Sialvi just demanded implementation of Shariah laws in the country in seven days.

For Rana Sanaullah, the Pir advised him to recite “kalima” again and renew his faith – otherwise, he said the law minister could not be considered a Muslim.

Sialvi also directed the participants not to vote for the PML-N in the next general elections because, he said, the party had failed to punish the offenders who tinkered with the text of oath on finality of the Prophet (PBHU).

Earlier, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of the SIC and Ashrif Jalali of TLYR also advised the participants to vote against the PML-N because “it was no more a party of Aashqan-i-Rasool. They also announced support for the decisions taken by the caretaker of the Sial Sharif and pledged they won’t let the movement lose the steam.

All Aashqan-i-Rasool would continue protesting till the goals set by the conference were met, they said.

They had earlier planned to hold the conference on Jan 13 but postponed it because of Kasur incident. At Faisalabad, five of the PML-N lawmakers – two MNAs Nisar Ahmad Jutt and Ghulam

Bibi Bharwana and three MPAs Maulana Rehmatullah, Nizamuddin Sialvi (his son) and Khan Muhammad Baloch – had resigned. The Pir is thought to have political influence over a dozen lawmakers belonging to the PML-N from Sargodha division.

Saturday also turned out to be a tough day for the Lahore police and the city dwellers as more than 3,000 policemen were deployed to secure the area around the venue of the protest and one of the busiest intersections, Bhati Chowk, was closed for traffic for the entire day.

The conference proceedings were expected to start early afternoon but were delayed because of the late arrival of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, who led a procession of his followers from Sargodha to Lahore.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (38)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 21, 2018 08:57am

Another demand and promise to protest by Mir Sialvi - time will tell whether this would be a just threat like previous deadlines or something concrete will be done. Nation is fed up with empty words, and want to get on with life, one way or other.

Zen
Jan 21, 2018 09:07am

I hope he succeeds.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 21, 2018 09:12am

Always ask for the impossible. That way you can stay in the news all the time.

AXH
Jan 21, 2018 09:13am

Ask him to explain what Shariah is.

Wasim
Jan 21, 2018 09:21am

Not sure where Pakistan is heading towards but These people are not qualified for such demands. Hopefully something beautiful happens for Pakistan.

Wahab
Jan 21, 2018 09:21am

Shariah is the destiny of Pakistan. Proud to be a Pakistani

uchak1
Jan 21, 2018 09:23am

First he has to find two people whose assumption on the Shariah laws are exactly the same. Then he has to code the Shariat laws and then prove that they were exactly what was ordered originally. Otherwise the corrupted added on laws are nothing but man made laws, and how would that be different from the present situation.

Salim
Jan 21, 2018 09:23am

Another demented pir!

anees zed
Jan 21, 2018 09:28am

Is he the 21st century Pir Pagara?

Faisal
Jan 21, 2018 09:31am

Sharia based on who's definition? Mine or yours?

ADNAN AZIZ
Jan 21, 2018 09:33am

Control them or be damned for ever.

Wake up.

Shariah
Jan 21, 2018 09:40am

Implement justice. That's Shariah

Zoraiz Zafar
Jan 21, 2018 09:44am

Zia is the one to blame!

age
Jan 21, 2018 09:47am

This should be immediately granted. Sharia is important for pakistans growth and fullfilment

Asad
Jan 21, 2018 09:53am

First let all these molvies sit together & come up with a unanimous "Sharia"......

Raaz
Jan 21, 2018 09:53am

Yes The demand of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi should be implemented straight away without any delay

Adnan Mazher Khan
Jan 21, 2018 09:54am

Make all religious leaders sit on a table and allow them to one make commonly acceptable interpretation of Shariah. Each one of them will come up with his own version. They are all power hungry people who have no clue about science, technology and commerce.

A
Jan 21, 2018 09:55am

Sad .... and unacceptable !

Girish
Jan 21, 2018 09:58am

How can modern society which has e-governance, artificial intelligence, data theft, social media, etc be governed by 2000 year old laws when man was a primitive patriarch, always at war ...take forward the values which are immortal but don't push society backwards please

Sara
Jan 21, 2018 10:18am

Pakistan will be destroyed if they don't control the mullahs.

imran
Jan 21, 2018 10:34am

Another unqualified person making demands to build and empire off the back of uneducated folk, l bet he can't even explain Sarhiah law.

Nikama
Jan 21, 2018 10:35am

He is mentally retarded

ExPat
Jan 21, 2018 10:37am

Meanwhile the governing party which seems to function, solely to protect the interests of N Sharif and family, blunders on....

Atif
Jan 21, 2018 10:40am

Shariah is a must for Islamic nation like Pakistan. All the finance trouble is because we dont have Shariat. All the problems can be solved by imposing Shariah.

Krishnan
Jan 21, 2018 10:58am

Going by the comments so far, I think he will succeed.

Nuer
Jan 21, 2018 11:05am

Sir sialvi must be respected.

Amir
Jan 21, 2018 11:13am

What is Shariah penalty for not paying taxes??

Sameer
Jan 21, 2018 11:20am

Sharia ensures crushing of the rape and molestation culture by conforming to harsh punishments. If formatted correctly; Sharia rule can do great good in our society fragmented on the lines of moderation and extremism.

Dev
Jan 21, 2018 11:21am

Inshallah

Mr.Afghanistan
Jan 21, 2018 11:30am

This is total chaos! I know We in Afghanistan ain't living super peacefully but we definitely don't have these kinda people demanding to change the life of a whole nation. He should only speak for himself, not what others want. The answer is: Democracy!

Dr. M. A. Khan
Jan 21, 2018 11:41am

It is the need of the hour. For peace and for prosperity.

Techie
Jan 21, 2018 11:45am

He is an amazing Pir with great sense of humor.

Taimur
Jan 21, 2018 11:55am

"Somebody" is promoting him as next Abdul Aziz. By the way somebody should tell him that there is no space for abusing language in Shariah

citizen
Jan 21, 2018 12:09pm

probably shariah rule will remove all the ills of the country. Worth a try..

sam
Jan 21, 2018 12:14pm

This is the aftermath of Faizabad surrender. Had they been kicked out at that time this would not have come.

Knd
Jan 21, 2018 12:45pm

Shariah is the need of the hour. I support PIR

Nasir
Jan 21, 2018 12:50pm

Good demand

A shah
Jan 21, 2018 01:18pm

Hope Pakistan becomes even more strict then KSA

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Window to the West

Window to the West

Pakistan and China must undertake serious efforts to preserve, diversify and intensify their relationship.

Editorial

January 21, 2018

State Bank report

AS usual, the message of the State Bank’s first quarterly report on the state of the economy is buried deep inside...
January 21, 2018

Axact case, again

IN taking notice of Axact’s alleged fake degree scam, the Supreme Court chief justice will hopefully ensure that...
January 21, 2018

World XI hockey tour

THE euphoria surrounding the visit of a hockey World XI to Pakistan for a couple of matches has provided a rare...
January 20, 2018

Police cooperation

A SPATE of shocking and high-profile crimes has turned the spotlight once again on the uneven performance of the...
January 20, 2018

Polio tragedy

THE killing of two polio vaccinators in Quetta on Thursday, while horrific, does not come as a surprise, considering...
ODI drubbing
Updated January 20, 2018

ODI drubbing

Though there were some good individual performances, the team lacked the winning edge.