Sialvi demands Shariah in seven days
LAHORE: Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi on Saturday set yet another deadline for the government, this time for enforcing “Shariah” within seven days or risk protests in every nook and corner of the country.
Addressing a Khatm-i-Nabuwat Conference in the city, the third protest rally of its kind in the last two months, the octogenarian Pir from Sial Sharif warned if the government failed to meet the deadline, Aashqan-i-Rasool [those in love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH)] would protest in every street in the country, and it won’t stop.
Earlier two protests were held at Faisalabad and Gujranwala.
The Pir also supported the “jail bharo (fill the jails)” movement announced by the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allaha, starting from Jan 27, during which the TLYR claimed 100 workers of the party would court arrests daily till all jails in the province were filled.
The conference was attended by the workers the TLYR, the Sunni Ittehad Council, the Sunni Tehreek and other ulema and Mushaikh.
The protest had originally started with a single demand of resignation by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for his controversial remarks in a TV programme. But, on Saturday, Pir Sialvi just demanded implementation of Shariah laws in the country in seven days.
For Rana Sanaullah, the Pir advised him to recite “kalima” again and renew his faith – otherwise, he said the law minister could not be considered a Muslim.
Sialvi also directed the participants not to vote for the PML-N in the next general elections because, he said, the party had failed to punish the offenders who tinkered with the text of oath on finality of the Prophet (PBHU).
Earlier, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of the SIC and Ashrif Jalali of TLYR also advised the participants to vote against the PML-N because “it was no more a party of Aashqan-i-Rasool. They also announced support for the decisions taken by the caretaker of the Sial Sharif and pledged they won’t let the movement lose the steam.
All Aashqan-i-Rasool would continue protesting till the goals set by the conference were met, they said.
They had earlier planned to hold the conference on Jan 13 but postponed it because of Kasur incident. At Faisalabad, five of the PML-N lawmakers – two MNAs Nisar Ahmad Jutt and Ghulam
Bibi Bharwana and three MPAs Maulana Rehmatullah, Nizamuddin Sialvi (his son) and Khan Muhammad Baloch – had resigned. The Pir is thought to have political influence over a dozen lawmakers belonging to the PML-N from Sargodha division.
Saturday also turned out to be a tough day for the Lahore police and the city dwellers as more than 3,000 policemen were deployed to secure the area around the venue of the protest and one of the busiest intersections, Bhati Chowk, was closed for traffic for the entire day.
The conference proceedings were expected to start early afternoon but were delayed because of the late arrival of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, who led a procession of his followers from Sargodha to Lahore.
Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2018
Another demand and promise to protest by Mir Sialvi - time will tell whether this would be a just threat like previous deadlines or something concrete will be done. Nation is fed up with empty words, and want to get on with life, one way or other.
I hope he succeeds.
Always ask for the impossible. That way you can stay in the news all the time.
Ask him to explain what Shariah is.
Not sure where Pakistan is heading towards but These people are not qualified for such demands. Hopefully something beautiful happens for Pakistan.
Shariah is the destiny of Pakistan. Proud to be a Pakistani
First he has to find two people whose assumption on the Shariah laws are exactly the same. Then he has to code the Shariat laws and then prove that they were exactly what was ordered originally. Otherwise the corrupted added on laws are nothing but man made laws, and how would that be different from the present situation.
Another demented pir!
Is he the 21st century Pir Pagara?
Sharia based on who's definition? Mine or yours?
Control them or be damned for ever.
Wake up.
Implement justice. That's Shariah
Zia is the one to blame!
This should be immediately granted. Sharia is important for pakistans growth and fullfilment
First let all these molvies sit together & come up with a unanimous "Sharia"......
Yes The demand of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi should be implemented straight away without any delay
Make all religious leaders sit on a table and allow them to one make commonly acceptable interpretation of Shariah. Each one of them will come up with his own version. They are all power hungry people who have no clue about science, technology and commerce.
Sad .... and unacceptable !
How can modern society which has e-governance, artificial intelligence, data theft, social media, etc be governed by 2000 year old laws when man was a primitive patriarch, always at war ...take forward the values which are immortal but don't push society backwards please
Pakistan will be destroyed if they don't control the mullahs.
Another unqualified person making demands to build and empire off the back of uneducated folk, l bet he can't even explain Sarhiah law.
He is mentally retarded
Meanwhile the governing party which seems to function, solely to protect the interests of N Sharif and family, blunders on....
Shariah is a must for Islamic nation like Pakistan. All the finance trouble is because we dont have Shariat. All the problems can be solved by imposing Shariah.
Going by the comments so far, I think he will succeed.
Sir sialvi must be respected.
What is Shariah penalty for not paying taxes??
Sharia ensures crushing of the rape and molestation culture by conforming to harsh punishments. If formatted correctly; Sharia rule can do great good in our society fragmented on the lines of moderation and extremism.
Inshallah
This is total chaos! I know We in Afghanistan ain't living super peacefully but we definitely don't have these kinda people demanding to change the life of a whole nation. He should only speak for himself, not what others want. The answer is: Democracy!
It is the need of the hour. For peace and for prosperity.
He is an amazing Pir with great sense of humor.
"Somebody" is promoting him as next Abdul Aziz. By the way somebody should tell him that there is no space for abusing language in Shariah
probably shariah rule will remove all the ills of the country. Worth a try..
This is the aftermath of Faizabad surrender. Had they been kicked out at that time this would not have come.
Shariah is the need of the hour. I support PIR
Good demand
Hope Pakistan becomes even more strict then KSA