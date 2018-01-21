DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lahore all set to host major hockey clash after 24 years

APPUpdated January 21, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Lahore will host an elite international hockey contest after a long gap of twenty-four years when a star-studded World XI side take on Pakistan’s U-18 team in the second tie of the two-match series at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

The World XI comfortably beat Pakistan U-18s 5-1 in the first match of the series staged at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Friday night.

In 1994, Pakistan last hosted a grand international hockey event — the elite Champions Trophy — though little-known teams like China and Oman came to Pakistan afterwards.

China played a four-test hockey series in Pakistan some seven years ago and Oman’s U-18 team featured in a test series on Pakistan soil in 2016.

Now after a long time, a World XI outfit, comprising a galaxy of stars from top hockey nations, is touring Pakistan to help end the drought of international hockey in the country which has not been able not host any high-profile international hockey event for many years mainly owing to security concerns.

The World XI tour has been arranged by the Pakistan Hockey Federation to revive the game in which Pakistan has during the last 23 years struggled at international level, with no title in grasp, not even at Asian level.

“It is a good omen for our hockey that the World XI is playing in Pakistan. Convincing world renowned hockey players to come and play hockey in Pakistan is a big achievement of the PHF as we have been deprived of high-profile events due to security issue in our country,” said PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed while talking to APP on Saturday.

The World XI side contains players from Australia, Holland, Argentina, Spain, Germany and New Zealand and all the players are of top stature due to their standing in the game, underlined Shahbaz.

“The Word XI tour has its own significance in a number of ways. It will help us restore international hockey in Pakistan besides providing an ideal opportunity to our youngsters to play alongside the masters of the game,” said Shahbaz, himself one of the all-time celebrated centre-forwards of the game.

“The World XI tour will also help organise Pakistan hockey league in April this year in a professional way.”

Shahbaz added, “The World XI tour is vital for injecting new life into our dying hockey; it will restore the confidence of other hockey nations for touring Pakistan. Furthermore, this [World XI] series will offer the lovers of the game a great chance to watch big names of world hockey in action in their own backyard,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Window to the West

Window to the West

Pakistan and China must undertake serious efforts to preserve, diversify and intensify their relationship.

Editorial

January 21, 2018

State Bank report

AS usual, the message of the State Bank’s first quarterly report on the state of the economy is buried deep inside...
January 21, 2018

Axact case, again

IN taking notice of Axact’s alleged fake degree scam, the Supreme Court chief justice will hopefully ensure that...
January 21, 2018

World XI hockey tour

THE euphoria surrounding the visit of a hockey World XI to Pakistan for a couple of matches has provided a rare...
January 20, 2018

Police cooperation

A SPATE of shocking and high-profile crimes has turned the spotlight once again on the uneven performance of the...
January 20, 2018

Polio tragedy

THE killing of two polio vaccinators in Quetta on Thursday, while horrific, does not come as a surprise, considering...
ODI drubbing
Updated January 20, 2018

ODI drubbing

Though there were some good individual performances, the team lacked the winning edge.