Naqeebullah was killed in ‘fake encounter’, had no militant tendencies: police inquiry finds
An inquiry team of senior police officers probing the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud has found that the Waziristan native was killed in a "fake encounter" which was "staged" by SSP Malir Rao Anwar on January 13, well-placed sources said on Saturday
The high-level inquiry committee also concluded in its initial report submitted to the Sindh police that the deceased 27-year-old man had no militant tendencies.
During its two-day probe, which included a visit to the site of the alleged 'encounter', the committee found no sign of an exchange of gunfire, leading the inquiry team to declare Naseemullah, better known as Naqeebullah, an aspirational man who had no history of militancy or criminal activity.
Editorial: Naqeebullah Mehsud's killing in an 'encounter' is the justice system's failure
The committee, headed by Additional IGP Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and comprising DIG East Sultan Ali Khowaja and DIG South Azad Khan, was formed on Thursday to investigate the veracity of the police 'encounter' in which four suspects were killed earlier this month.
On the committee's recommendation, SSP Anwar was earlier in the day removed from his post as the senior superintendent of police Malir.
Sources familiar with preliminary findings of the inquiry team told Dawn that the committee members during the probe visited the site of the 'encounter' in Shah Latif Town off National Highway where they recorded statements of half a dozen policemen, including SHO Shah Latif Town Amanullah Marwat, who taken part in the alleged exchange of fire.
The SHO told the team members that the police party had carried out a targeted raid in the area acting on a tip-off from an intelligence agency. The inquiry committee discovered that the place where the purported encounter took place was an abandoned poultry farm, sources said.
SHO Marwat claimed that they had come under attack from suspected militants when they encircled their hideout and four suspects were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, including one suspect who was later identified as Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah Mehsud.
After a thorough examination of the poultry farm, the inquiry team was of the considered view that the encounter was "fake" and "staged", the sources told Dawn.
The committee found no signs of gunfire which would have come from inside the poultry farm. Besides, there were different firing marks in a room and on walls of the poultry farm, which the team members declared as "post-incident and fabricated", the sources added.
The inquiry team did not find any piece of evidence showing that the police party came under attack from inside the farm.
No militancy tendency
After establishing that it was a 'fake encounter', the probe body also tried to collect information about the deceased.
The sources said that the committee members were of the view that Naqeebullah did not have any tendency of militancy as evident from his profile and social media posts.
They suggested that the deceased seemed to be living a happy family life with goals for their future in his mind.
Visit to prison
According to sources, the inquiry team during its investigation also visited Central Prison Karachi to ascertain a claim SSP Anwar had made in his statement before the committee: that Naqeebullah was wanted in a criminal case lodged at Sachal police station in 2014.
The now-suspended police officer had also told the probe team that Naqeebullah had remained a close aide of one Qari Ehsan, who was presently confined in the prison.
The committee members met Ehsan in the prison and showed him different photos of Naqeebullah however, he (Ehsan) told them that the deceased was not his accomplice.
The committee will submit its conclusive findings in five days.
Innocent or a terrorist?
Naqeebullah, who hailed from South Waziristan, was among the four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by SSP Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis last week.
Anwar has stuck to the claim that the deceased was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant but so far, no evidence has emerged.
A statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson of TTP's South Waziristan chapter, however, had termed Anwar's claim as "baseless", clarifying that Naqeebullah had no links with the banned militant outfit.
Naqeebullah's family also disputed the SSP's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.
Naqeebullah — whose name is given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, a relative of the deceased had earlier told Dawn.
Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken notice of his death on Thursday following an uproar on social media over the alleged staged 'encounter'.
The next day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan also took suo motu notice of the incident. The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has asked the Sindh IGP to submit a report on the matter within seven days.
The ‘encounter specialist’
Rao Anwar, called the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, is known for carrying out 'encounters' of controversial nature against outlaws and has claimed in the past to have killed militants belonging to various terrorist organisations and the then-Mohajir Qaumi Movement activists during his raids.
The majority of such cases remained unquestioned, apart from the few where the families of those shot dead moved the court.
Question is why and on who’s orders Rao Anwar has been carrying out all these so called encounters and killing indiscriminately for past 10 years and I strongly believe all encounters or at least 95% in Pak are Fake and staged.
Failure of system has brought this moment...
Omg can't believe this finding
His blood will bring an end to Rao's terrorism disguised in Police uniform.
If you can't trust a SSP , it shows this country is slowly disintegrating . A few days back I wrote a comment praising this SSP , today it appears I was wrong, my comment was based on available information. Now I have to say this, if this SSP is found guilty he needs to be punished to fit his crime. My apologies to the family of Naqeebullah.
I hope no more innocent Pakhtoons are targeted by criminal minded police thugs in Karachi anymore. THis country is pretty polarized but in favor of majority. Civil rights should be equal for all and sundary.
Those police men who are recording false statements should also be charged and sent to jail on account of false evidence and fabrication...
What was Naqeebullah doing on an abandoned farm? Living happily with chickens! Intelligence tip off is really exists or fake ! If tip off came from intel , and Naqeebullah was too present on an abandoned farm, his killing is justified! Police has no way to confirm if ammo is loaded in weapons or not ! Law enforcement can not wait until suicide jacket is detonated- under present law and order situation: intel tipoff, abandoned farm, Waziristan , attire and haircut all indicated police justified .
Really sad ending of honest man who was just trying to make a living. Punish zardari's khaas Admi.
Now punish, who ordered to kill the innocent Naqeebullah. Let justice be seen to be working, no matter who the culprits are.
Thumbs up for social media.
Keep voting PPP.
@Indoaryan Perhaps you have not kept track of this man’s career. He has been repeatedly accused of false encounters and lying and removed from post and repeatedly reinstated
I am nearing 70 years and seeing these continuous tragedies in the name of implementation of law since my childhood.Time is to correct our direction in national spirit with Unity,Faith and Discipline our motto. Any type of crime to be treated as crime and dealt with accordingly.
The real question is how many of these fake encounters are done every year and what happens to these police authority once they are dismissed or transferred?
Hand over the SSP to the Rangers for questioning. He will reveal all.
Thank you inquiry committee for high lighting extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud has found that the Waziristan native was killed in a "fake encounter" now it is clear Rao Anwer name comes first, all past 10 yrs 48 encounters must be investigated by High court or Supreme c ourt judge criminal conduct of Rao Anwer, who is his supporters and deputed 10 yrs in Malir by high Govt official.
So Rao is a serial killer who hides behind PPP? Has he been arrested or not?
@Did you notice There is every possibility that this man will be reinstated..This country needs radical reforms which is simply not possible under the prevailing political system..this has been the case with civilized world..reforms first ..but vested interests do not allow this to happen and people will continue to die
Only suspending Mr.Raou Anwar is not enough, Raou Anwar should be severely punished for killing an innocent man who was also a father of three little children.
Who were the other three people killed? How come there is no mention of them. Alos why was Naqeebullah targeted. The real truth is not coming out
the inquiry against Rao Anwar has prima facie found encounter as fake and Naseebullah as innocent. but where was Naseebullah's family during his abduction period. inquiry team may also look at other aspects of the case. inquiry should be by investigation minded officers not by only honest police officers.
All police cases initiated by SSP Rao should be investigated and charges should be dropped if evidence of fake charges are found. The police is supposed to catch bad guys. what to do if one of them is bad cop.
Rapacious police officers. Killed an innocent man
This inquiry is a stab in the back of Police as an institution. Terrorists must be laughing all the way to their caves. Are we fighting the terrorists or we fighting to finish up Police. Rao & Malik are brave officers. They deserve justice instead of being painted as evil.
And this police officer had a direct contact with a powerful political personality. How many more characters like this are roaming on the roads in uniform to protect masses, one can guess from the killing spree in Karachi in last few days. Enough to make city sleepless.