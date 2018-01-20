DAWN.COM

Rape attempt against anti-polio worker reported in Muzaffargarh

APJanuary 20, 2018

A group of men attempted to rape an anti-polio campaign worker in Punjab's Muzaffargarh district, police said on Saturday.

Wasim Gopang, police spokesman in Muzaffargarh, said the woman alleged that four men dragged her into a room, stripped her lower dress off, took pictures of her and attempted to rape her but her screaming attracted others and the suspects got away.

The incident happened on Friday when the woman was working in a home during the anti-polio drive.

Gopang said the men were later identified but were not detained. A local court granted them interim bail but investigators were trying to have their bails cancelled.

Since the start of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month in particular shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.

Fatima
Jan 20, 2018 08:55pm

Disgusting... Feeling ashamed while reading about their bail.

Observer - Canada
Jan 20, 2018 09:21pm

It appears that such shameful acts are committed with assumption that the perpetrators will get away with it or that they will be able to get pre-arrest bail in a worst case scenario. It shows loopholes in relevant laws and protection provided by police and local administration or the government to such despicable criminals.

K F Khan USA
Jan 20, 2018 09:58pm

What is needed are draconian severe punishments with no bail and mandatory minimum sentences. The public in general thinks we are a soft state and they can get away with anything and even if caught will manage to get bailed out and never be apprehended

Mohit
Jan 20, 2018 09:59pm

Is this warning to polio workers?

Yasir
Jan 20, 2018 10:01pm

Why on earth they were granted bail ?. Disgusting. We will not be able to reduce sexual violence unless we change theses outdated laws.

Pirzada Masarat shaheen
Jan 20, 2018 10:08pm

Chief justice should take suo moto action

Tariq, Lahore
Jan 20, 2018 10:11pm

Put these 'animals' behind bars, that where they belong!

Ahsan Gul
Jan 20, 2018 10:43pm

Strict and result oriented punishments are required to stop this animalistic behavior. No mercy or political pressure to free these criminals from any politician or rich person be entertained.

Khurram
Jan 20, 2018 10:57pm

Bail on what grounds? Utter nonsense.

Padman
Jan 20, 2018 11:02pm

I guess the children have stopped playing outside in Muzaffargarh.

Ali
Jan 20, 2018 11:10pm

Can I see those pictures?

Saad Khan
Jan 20, 2018 11:27pm

Sad to hear such things happening in the country

Pakistani
Jan 21, 2018 12:05am

This is the reason why the killers of Shahzeb, corrupt politicians like NS and AZ who have stashed billions aborad, can not be above the law

As it leads to a lawless country.

These evil savages should be arrested, tried and face the most severe punishiment

Citizen
Jan 21, 2018 12:53am

these types of acts may not be attributed on whole nation. these are individual acts and must be condemned.

