2 civilians killed, 5 injured by Indian shelling across LoC: AJK official
Indian artillery and mortar guns continued to pound civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday, leaving at least two civilians dead and another five wounded, according to Waleed Anwar, assistant commissioner of Nakyal.
Casualties occurred in different villages of Nakyal sector in Kotli district, which were targeted by Indian troops from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) throughout the preceding night and during the day, said the assistant commissioner.
The area received shelling for most part of the night, but it was most “intense and indiscriminate” from 11:30am to 1:30pm, he said.
Anwar said one man was wounded past midnight, while a man and a woman were killed and four others were injured during the day.
“The shelling is continuing at the moment, though intermittently,” he added.
Due to the diminution in severity of shelling, he said, people had started evacuating the victims to the nearest health facilities.
“I have been told that three of the injured persons are critical and being transferred to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, [Kotli],” Anwar said.
He feared that the number of casualties could increase as reports from many highly vulnerable areas were yet to be collected.
Meanwhile, Associated Press reported that Indian police claimed two civilians and a soldier were killed by Pakistani shelling across the LoC.
Earlier on Friday, a man was killed and a minor girl wounded in AJK’s Bhimber district along the LoC.
The heavily militarised LoC as well as Working Boundary have been witnessing frequent skirmishes and artillery duels, in a serious breach of a ceasefire agreement signed by both armies in November 2003.
Tensions particularly mounted after an attack on an Indian army installation in Uri in September 2016 by suspected militants, in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed.
Following the attack, India had claimed to have conducted cross-border "surgical strike" against the "launch-pads of terror" in AJK, in a bid to appease public sentiment.
Pakistan had, however, strongly rejected the claim.
Ever since, several casualties, mostly of civilians, have occurred in cross-border shelling.
According to Foreign Office, Indian forces committed more than 1,900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2017 and over 75 in the first 20 days of 2018.
The leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces had agreed at a conference in New Delhi in November last year that the "spirit" of the 2003 truce accord must be revived to protect innocent lives.
Comments (12)
Why our guns are quite? Retaliate wih full force and teach them tough lesson! Whats the point of killing innocent people doing their normal routine work
@Sheraz Ali u started it... we will finish it
@Sheraz Ali They do and soldiers die on the other end too, but no one is winning except politicians who keep getting richer and media houses minting money from our IndoPak foolishness or shall i say down right stupidity to believe them.
When will be realize soldiers and our civilians are sacred to us they both are IndoPak meaning same people.
Sanity must prevail to stop these killings on both sides. Please stop these unwarranted killings.
Sham E ful
@Imtiaz Ali Khan Only politician ,high powered officer and religious organization get benefits but people loose all
The generals, politicians(CMs, PM & President) and their families on both side are sitting, dining and sleeping in air-conditioned rooms, some of them staying in foreign countries too, people who are killed are poor civilians and poor soldiers who are cannon fodder for the games played by the rich and the powerful. To DGMOs should talk to each other letting go of their ego for 2003 ceasefire to be restore for peace of mind and the lives of the people residing on the LoC and also of soldier on LoC
@Imtiaz Ali Khan. I am with you on this one. Soon as people wake up, politicians will be unable to divert attention from the real issues and it will show what they are really made of.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan Well said bro.
How many civilians and soldiers on both sides need to be killed on the LoC before the two countries agree for ceasefire?
What are the conditions which needs to be meet for agreeing for ceasefire by two countries?
Politicians are parasites every where.