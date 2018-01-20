'We seldom try people for contempt despite so much criticism,' says CJP
We have seldom tried people for contempt [of court] despite so much criticism against us, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said while addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday.
In December last year, the CJP had asked those criticising the courts to "not malign the judiciary if the verdict is against them", also clarifying that the judges were not taking "dictation" from anyone.
Justice Nisar on Saturday said that the current Supreme Court bench comprises people who are truly independent and hold up to the highest standards of integrity.
"Today, on this forum, I say that when I critically analyse my team, I never find any flaw," he said. "Yes, there can be a lack of knowledge on this bench, and I would raise my hand and admit in front of you all that my knowledge is probably the least among my peers on the bench."
"I believe that this team, once it starts working together, will be purer than gold and provide exemplary justice."
Speaking to his fellow judges, Justice Nisar told the story of Lord Denning, a famous judge, and Mrs Stone.
"One day Mrs Stone threw a book at Lord Denning because she did not believe the judgement was fair. The book missed Lord Denning as he tilted his head and hit the wall behind him. He smiled and calmly remarked, 'I am sure this wasn't pointed at us.' That is the level of calm judges are expected to show," Justice Nisar explained as he concluded the story.
"If anyone believes that being an SC judge is a paid vacation, they should think again. Every judge has the responsibility of providing justice to the people. We will have to answer in front of God for the work we do here," Justice Nisar warned members of the SC bar while adding that he expects the highest level of conduct from his bench.
"Being a judge is not about being able to pass whatever judgement one likes. It is about providing justice by the book. And if any of us cannot do that, we should retire and do something else."
He added: "We are not here to have fun; we are here to give people exemplary justice."
"I sometimes equate lawyers with doctors. Doctors cure physical ailments and lawyers cure the ailments of the society," the CJP said.
While welcoming members of the bar to the gathering, the chief justice said that the bar and the bench are two arms connected to the same body — one cannot function without the other.
Comments (13)
Heard hi full news conference, it was marvellous. Salute to justice Said.
Well done sir. Please take action in Model Town case as well. Thanks
Supreme Court of Pakistan needs fullest support from all Pakistanis. Most political leaders are corrupt and they have infested top position of the government with their own corrupt people being in rule for past several years. That is why they are so bold committing contempt of court so openly.
We have to support CJP fully for his efforts to punish the corrupt and implement Justice for all Pakistanis.
Justice Nisar team will go down in history who changed Pakistan for good.
Thank you Supreme Court.
Pakistan Zindabad!
This is too little too late as the damage is already done by sending a democratically elected PM packing on a filmsy ground.
Honorable Nisar, we have nothing for you and judiciary BUT respect. An independent judiciary can change the history course of a country. In our current political and economic chaos where our politicians and influential people are robbing our country judiciary is the only hope to stop them. Our heads are high as our judiciary has honest people like you. Respectfully
This is the worst ever political unrest in the history of Pakistan. The nation is only stand with the Judiciary and the arm forces, expecting a fair and clear justice to end the corruption and bring back the true democratic system in the country. A salute the CJP and other honest member of the team.
Culprits must be booked for contempt Sir.Else they will do it again & again .
Sometime I think the present chief justice is reflection of minor good deeds we Pakistanies sometime do.
Well done Honorable Chief justices, please do not let these people take the law into their hands to intimidate the supreme court judges, workers like they did in the past. Thank you for the good work.
The people of Pakistan in general are uneducated and unenlightened. Politicians, state-institutions, information media, all seem to be vying with one another to mislead the people, each one trying to capture and keep power in their own hands. Power of course quickly gets degenerated into corruption. The general public being unable to perceive right from wrong easily gets misled. The Supreme Court of Pakistan consists of most distinguished intellectuals of the country with authority who can readily differentiate right from wrong in this constant wrangling and thus can save people from falling victim to confusion and getting harmed. The Chief Justice of Pakistan is thus doing a great job of working for the nation’s welfare.
The SC is the highest level bench of Honorable Chief Justice’s and it’s verdict is undeniably fair. The political system and its leadership has, most of the time criticized it, because the SC’s decision’s are not to their taste and liking.
We must rise above personal causes to become a nation of fair Judicial System. The SC is the forum for delivering justice. It has to be above all political organizations influence and above their likes and dislikes.
We applaud you Sir for your fair remarks. Thanks.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan love you brother.