'Delusional to think strategy of force, coercion would work in Afghanistan,' Maleeha Lodhi tells UN

AP | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 20, 2018

It is delusional to think that simply executing a strategy of force and coercion in Afghanistan will work when the past 17 years show otherwise, said Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, during Friday's UN Security Council debate on Afghanistan.

“It is not enough to pay lip service to a negotiated settlement and then execute a strategy of force and coercion under the delusion that it will work,” Lodhi said while also calling the Afghan Taliban to abandon the path of violence and join talks.

Earlier this week, US Ambassador Nikki Haley had stressed that the Kabul government wants world powers to step up pressure on Pakistan. The comments were made after a UN Security Council visit to Afghanistan.

Haley had joined the 14 other council envoys for talks with top Afghan leaders in Kabul last weekend as the government considers holding peace talks with the Taliban to end decades of insurgency.

“They did ask us for consensus to put further pressure on Pakistan to come to the table and change their behaviour,” Haley had said after her visit.

Lodhi said that Afghanistan and its partners — including the United States — should focus on challenges inside Afghanistan rather than shift the onus for ending the conflict onto others.

She told the 15-member council that those who imagine terrorist sanctuaries exist outside Afghanistan "really need a reality check".

“With over 40 per cent of Afghan territory out of government control – either contested or ungoverned – the insurgency does not need outside support especially with illicit drug trafficking providing the insurgent groups with a steady financial income estimated at millions of dollars a year,” Lodhi said.

She added: “With its safe havens inside the country and income from the narcotics trade, the insurgency doesn't need any outside assistance or ‘support centers’ to sustain itself.”

“The need,” Lodhi stressed, “is to urgently pursue a credible and sustained peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan aimed at finding a negotiated peace."

"Pakistan has as much to gain from peace in Afghanistan as Afghanistan itself," Lodhi pointed out. “My country has been the major victim of terrorism and violence emanating from Afghanistan’s wars and strife.”

She also reminded the council that Pakistan continues to host the largest protracted presence of refugees anywhere in the world.

Afghanistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai said: “We are pleased to note that the imperative of addressing the problem of regional terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens is now recognized more than ever before.”

He said there is an opportunity to shift regional threats from terrorism, instability and other criminal activities to peace, security and development and that is Afghanistan's goal.

The Pakistani envoy also reacted sharply to the Indian permanent representative’s allegation in his statement to the Council where he said that “mindsets in Pakistan contributed to instability in Afghanistan”.

Responding to the allegations, Lodhi said, “Those who talk of changing mindsets need to look within, at their own record of subversion against my country as our capture of an Indian spy [Kulbhushan Jadhav] has proven beyond doubt”.

Bipul
Jan 20, 2018 01:45pm

Pakistan should also say something concrete rather than tit for tat responses.

Surya kant
Jan 20, 2018 01:49pm

She is a genius

Nomi Goraya
Jan 20, 2018 01:52pm

Respect for lady to narrate the facts. Well worded divide of any rhetoric but not lagging in strength. Reality check loved it

Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 20, 2018 01:54pm

Let Afghans run their country the way the want. Let them fight amongst themselves. Foreign troops must leave Afghanistan as they have miserably failed to do any good to the people of Afghanistan.

Ahmed khan ahmed
Jan 20, 2018 02:16pm

Well done Ambassador.

Akram
Jan 20, 2018 02:20pm

Let's hope the US takes heed to Ambassador Lodhi's advice. It's in their own interest to do so

Salahuddin
Jan 20, 2018 02:31pm

Madam!Thanks for your services for the country .keep it up

SATT
Jan 20, 2018 02:52pm

America should do more where ever it needs.

THiru
Jan 20, 2018 03:08pm

@Saif Zulfiqar Would Pakistan leave too?

AMIT
Jan 20, 2018 04:08pm

@Saif Zulfiqar foreign troops must leave so that you can enjoy strategic depth.

BhaRAT
Jan 20, 2018 04:11pm

Well said Maliha sahiba USA should withdraw from Afghanistan and let them fight amongst themselves like they’re doing it for centuries

ABBASSHAH
Jan 20, 2018 04:35pm

Let Afghanistan solve its problems now ,Pakistan to stay neutral !!!

J. Niaz
Jan 20, 2018 05:02pm

Excellent response from Ambassador Lodhi.

Aurora
Jan 20, 2018 06:05pm

@Surya kant : Really !

Aurora
Jan 20, 2018 06:06pm

@Surya kant Really ??

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 20, 2018 06:40pm

Can we help it if the Americans are willingly going to commit blunders in Afghanistan and to accept defeat finally when something really bad happens to them in the region. So be it, then. That is the way the mighty fall and vanish into dust.

Masood Hussain
Jan 20, 2018 07:00pm

M.LODHI is absolutely right.

Ali
Jan 20, 2018 08:05pm

We should take forward people like her.

AB, US
Jan 20, 2018 09:15pm

Lodhi has a US citizenship so her entire family. She is providing lip service than anything else. If she caresso much about Pakistan..tell her to give up US citizenship of her entire family send the kids to school in Pakistan. Pakistan needs a non-corrupt truthful representative in the UN.

Arsalan
Jan 20, 2018 11:23pm

She should have had the decency to resign after her last debacle. Country needs fresh thinking at the UN. Experience certainly has its merits but going into the new age armed with a calculator is not advisable.

M.Saeed
Jan 20, 2018 11:59pm

Terror monster in Afghanistan must be shown and led with a better juicy bite they like and dealt with.

