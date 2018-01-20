DAWN.COM

Chief justice bars universities from granting affiliation to 'substandard' law colleges

Saifullah CheemaJanuary 20, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar issued an order on Saturday prohibiting universities across the country from granting affiliation to new law colleges, at the same time barring high courts and subordinate courts from issuing a stay order on the case.

During a hearing of a suo motu case at Supreme Court's (SC) Lahore Registry regarding substandard law colleges, the CJP ordered the vice chancellors of universities that have law college affiliates to submit a signed report detailing the admission criteria, the quota of students as well as the results produced by the colleges.

Justice Nisar also formed a committee, that would be headed by lawmaker Hamid Khan, to introduce reforms in law colleges. He said that institutions must be strengthened instead of individuals since the latter keep coming and going.

The CJP regretted that the institutions of the country were being weakened and stressed the need for competent lawyers instead of those who "sold paan during the day and practised law in the evening". He vowed to reform the standard of legal education in the country within six weeks.

The CJP dismissed the authenticity of the National Testing Service, saying that the system was no good since students who took the exam passed by cheating.

The chief justice at the start of the year had outlined the Supreme Court’s agenda for 2018, saying that the court would be focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare.

Asma
Jan 20, 2018 01:40pm

Finally!

Karim
Jan 20, 2018 02:05pm

Where is the education department as it is their job and what about "Shari Medical College."?

Abbas
Jan 20, 2018 02:10pm

It only needs fair attitude toward country to correct everything but unfortunately our country is far behind in holding that thinking.

Hammad Tauqeer
Jan 20, 2018 02:17pm

Excellent step. Chief Justice is taking steps towards betterment for the society.

Silent observer
Jan 20, 2018 02:46pm

Well done CJP Sahib, thanks

Arnold W Bush
Jan 20, 2018 05:26pm

Shame! What's wrong with a pan wala? I am sure many pan walas are much better citizens than some well-educated lawyers.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 20, 2018 07:38pm

Well said honorable, CJ. Judiciary has started honest work and those days are not far when dishonest, looters and money launderers will think three times before committing crimes against people and Pakistan.

bkt
Jan 20, 2018 09:28pm

It is a bit of a revolution that an arm of the state is taking notice of wrong and trying to find ways to address the issues in the system. Education standards are now so low even in expensive institutions that not only are the number of students qualifying for the CSS the lowest in decades but worse --- we are having difficulty exporting qualified manpower, as countries who can offer these jobs no longer consider the majority of our graduates educated, skilled or even competent.

