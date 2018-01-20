DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shahbaz urges Nawaz to mediate between PML-N stalwarts

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 20, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed his concern at the recent war of words between Chaudhry Nisar and Pervaiz Rashid and requested the PML-N chief to mediate between the two leaders.

The chief minister, who is considered ideologically close to former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, spoke for the first time on the issue which had been brewing for the last many months. He requested Nawaz Sharif to invite both the leaders and resolve the war of words that resurfaced last week.

“Chaudhry Nisar is a senior party leader and a friend of Nawaz Sharif since 1980s. Pervaiz Rashid should have avoided going public on sensitive matters,” the younger Sharif was quoted as telling a senior journalist of a private TV channel. He also advised Chaudhry Nisar to be careful while responding to the remarks.

Mr Rashid had been made to resign as federal information minister over newsleaks issue back in 2016 and the ex-minister believed Chaudhry Nisar had pressured then prime minister Nawaz Sharif to sack him (Mr Rashid), for the former interior minister “wished to appease some quarters”.

In an interview, he also alleged that Chaudhry Nisar gave “misleading statements about the party during testing times” and that the party should take a decision against the politician from Chakri. “If time comes, his vote would be against Nisar,” said Mr Rashid.

Reacting to it, Chaudhry Nisar had said he didn’t seem it fit to respond to a man who is ‘barely in the party’ and added that if the newsleaks report was made public, the deeds of the person passing statements (against him) would be open to all.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Push against mush

Push against mush

The empty chairs at Lahore’s Charing Cross told their own story.

Editorial

January 20, 2018

Police cooperation

A SPATE of shocking and high-profile crimes has turned the spotlight once again on the uneven performance of the...
January 20, 2018

Polio tragedy

THE killing of two polio vaccinators in Quetta on Thursday, while horrific, does not come as a surprise, considering...
ODI drubbing
Updated January 20, 2018

ODI drubbing

Though there were some good individual performances, the team lacked the winning edge.
Updated January 19, 2018

Uncouth attack on parliament

IMRAN Khan may be unapologetic and defiant, but it was a thoroughly distasteful and shameful remark made by him in...
January 19, 2018

Amnesties don’t work

IN announcing a tax amnesty at the tail end of its term, the PML-N government is walking in the footsteps of its...
Updated January 19, 2018

Murder or ‘encounter’?

WAS young Naqeebullah Mehsud really the internal migrant he appeared to be, trying to eke out a living far from ...