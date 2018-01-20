DAWN.COM

Man arrested in Peshawar for armed attack on girl student

Bureau ReportUpdated January 20, 2018

PESHAWAR: The city police on Friday arrested an alleged eve-teaser on charges of attempted murder and assault on a girl student, police said.

An official of Faqirabad police station told Dawn that they had arrested the alleged eve-teaser identified as Gohar Khan, 47, a resident of Sardar Ahmed Jan Colony, on the complaint of the seventh grader.

The official said the accused used to continually tease the complainant on her way to school.

“The accused used to throw letters and his phone number and also used to pass off teasing remarks,” he said.

The police official said, on Thursday the student directly rushed to the residence of the accused after he teased her.

He said when the student arrived at his home, he opened fire on her; however, she escaped unhurt.

The accused has been arrested and charged under section 324 and 354 of the PPC.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2018

