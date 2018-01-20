PCB in a fix as defaulting franchises put third PSL edition in jeopardy
LAHORE: The upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could be jeopardised due to paucity of funds since as many as five out of the total six franchises have failed to clear their dues with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) despite the expiry of the given deadline of Nov 15, 2017.
Well informed sources told Dawn that the PCB is facing a huge financial deficit of USD 5 to 6 million required to complete the arrangements for hosting the event in the UAE and Pakistan, from Feb 22 to March 25.
Sources said a high level meeting on the issue was held at the PCB’s offices here on Friday where measures to deal with the crisis and chalking out a new strategy to overcome the financial crunch were discussed as the time is running out fast.
It was proposed that an urgent meeting of the Board of Governors should be called to take a final decision on this and suggest ways and means to save Pakistan’s most successful brand has been jeopardised due to the irresponsible behavior of the franchise owners.
Sources said that the PCB has a legal option to take over all the defaulting franchises and to sell them again through a new bidding process in the next few weeks in case the owners continue to delay the clearance of their dues.
However, sources added that such a step will be the last resort for the PCB but hopefully the franchises will not force the Board to go to that extent.
Interestingly, after the two successful editions of the PSL, the price values of the franchises have almost been doubled but still five franchises are not ready to clear their full dues.
According to the sources, two franchises are the biggest defaulters, while three have partially defaulted. The two biggest defaulters have to pay not only their annual fees but also a sum of USD 600,000 as advance for the players’ fees.
The three other defaulters, however, have paid their annual fees but they are yet to pay the players’ advance fees of USD 600,000 each.
More interestingly, one of the major defaulters has not even provided the bank’s guarantee to the PCB.
Another defaulter, however, has given the bank guarantee but it could only be cashed after Feb 15, sources further said.
According to the PCB, the first edition of the PSL earned a profit of USD 2.6million, while it has almost been doubled in 2017, the sources said.
“We have sent several reminders to the franchises to clear their dues but we are just receiving promises of new dates for the payments,” a PCB official told Dawn on condition of anonymity.
Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2018
Comments (30)
Would be good to provide the names of the franchises.
Pcb should work on better business model
The PCB model is based on a very impractical leasing structure for the franchises. It doesn’t come as any surprise that many of the franchises have defaulted. The franchise model needs to be overhauled.
Not looking good
The management of PCB is more corrupt than PML(N) and PPP.
Why doesn't PCB take over completely. They can keep all the profits. Additionally the can arrange a tri or even four nation tournament before PSL3 to acquire more money which in turn can be invested in the league.
Let the defaulting franchises apply for IMF loans to pay off their debts. Normal stuff really.
Was too good to be true. Another example of poor management. Really our universities need to run some world class management courses. I hope this PSL issue is resolved as is a good initiative for entertaining cricket fans especially from Pakistan.
PCB's chairman Najim Shati is the mastermind of current crisis, and should be made responsible and accountable. Corrupt mafia is rulings all our political, financial and sport activities - we have to get rid of black sheep from our society firt, as there is no other way.
Pl ask BCCI for an advance against the settlement amount likely to be given on the legal suit filed for not playing with pak
PCB should give concessions to all franchises They have been bearing losses year on year. In addition, supporting T10 doesnt help either
Fees were due by November 2017 and this news is coming now. Why doesn't the PCB chairman call them and get payment instead of looking a legal action. He seems to like to resort to this tactics more instead of being personable and social.
the franchises should look to curtail unnecessary expenses like mentors, directors, a plethora of useless analysts..the event runs up to 6 weeks, having a coach and a manager at best should suffice the team's needs for a period of 6 weeks.
The business outlook through out the world is bleak, expecting franchises to pay is like expecting tigress to lay eggs. Its better PCB takes over the franchises and sell them to those who are ready to pay the price.
@Ray well article said all 5 of them are at default so you can guess.
These franchises raise money in dollars and bring into pak via dubai businesses. They depend on US businesses.
Non payment could be due to the recent complaint from the US against pak. Everything started from the New year tweet.
BCCI is bringing millions into IPL and PCB is struggling to raise 5 million.
@Jagajilly was that a joke?
@Jagajilly likely to be given.. !!!! Who told you that?
I thought PSL is reaping millions and billions of profits, what happened?
@Jagajilly yeah sure, as if PCB will win the case.
@PKS billions, not millions.
Take over the franchises and then sell them again.
@Jagajilly wish you all the best for Ind vs SA.
PCB must takeover loss making franchise and sold to Chinese investors
5 out of 6 is not a good sign. Now PCB has to decide, do they fight legal case with Bcci or with then PSL frachise owners or both.
This is a typical Pakistani style of paying only at the last moment or not paying at all. Even the government institutions don't pay their dues like PIA or the P. M. and President house don't pay electric bills, while the power companies don't pay the fuel supplier. This is nothing new and will not change in a hurry.
They say, all businesses are not meant to succeed.
Sethi Sahib, legal action is a poor advertisement for the product. It will adversely impact foreign players with franchises.
Need to promote your brand name in a positive manner.
Once the franchises are offered to Chinese companies, the local defaulters will learn a lesson...
What else to expect when Sethi is in charge..
Time to raise the BCCI MoU issue.