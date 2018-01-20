DAWN.COM

PCB in a fix as defaulting franchises put third PSL edition in jeopardy

Mohammad YaqoobUpdated January 20, 2018

LAHORE: The upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could be jeopardised due to paucity of funds since as many as five out of the total six franchises have failed to clear their dues with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) despite the expiry of the given deadline of Nov 15, 2017.

Well informed sources told Dawn that the PCB is facing a huge financial deficit of USD 5 to 6 million required to complete the arrangements for hosting the event in the UAE and Pakistan, from Feb 22 to March 25.

Sources said a high level meeting on the issue was held at the PCB’s offices here on Friday where measures to deal with the crisis and chalking out a new strategy to overcome the financial crunch were discussed as the time is running out fast.

It was proposed that an urgent meeting of the Board of Governors should be called to take a final decision on this and suggest ways and means to save Pakistan’s most successful brand has been jeopardised due to the irresponsible behavior of the franchise owners.

Sources said that the PCB has a legal option to take over all the defaulting franchises and to sell them again through a new bidding process in the next few weeks in case the owners continue to delay the clearance of their dues.

However, sources added that such a step will be the last resort for the PCB but hopefully the franchises will not force the Board to go to that extent.

Interestingly, after the two successful editions of the PSL, the price values of the franchises have almost been doubled but still five franchises are not ready to clear their full dues.

According to the sources, two franchises are the biggest defaulters, while three have partially defaulted. The two biggest defaulters have to pay not only their annual fees but also a sum of USD 600,000 as advance for the players’ fees.

The three other defaulters, however, have paid their annual fees but they are yet to pay the players’ advance fees of USD 600,000 each.

More interestingly, one of the major defaulters has not even provided the bank’s guarantee to the PCB.

Another defaulter, however, has given the bank guarantee but it could only be cashed after Feb 15, sources further said.

According to the PCB, the first edition of the PSL earned a profit of USD 2.6million, while it has almost been doubled in 2017, the sources said.

“We have sent several reminders to the franchises to clear their dues but we are just receiving promises of new dates for the payments,” a PCB official told Dawn on condition of anonymity.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2018

Comments (30)

1000 characters
Ray
Jan 20, 2018 12:15pm

Would be good to provide the names of the franchises.

Missing person
Jan 20, 2018 12:37pm

Pcb should work on better business model

Sheikh
Jan 20, 2018 01:08pm

The PCB model is based on a very impractical leasing structure for the franchises. It doesn’t come as any surprise that many of the franchises have defaulted. The franchise model needs to be overhauled.

A shah
Jan 20, 2018 01:31pm

Not looking good

Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 20, 2018 01:57pm

The management of PCB is more corrupt than PML(N) and PPP.

Sahil
Jan 20, 2018 02:06pm

Why doesn't PCB take over completely. They can keep all the profits. Additionally the can arrange a tri or even four nation tournament before PSL3 to acquire more money which in turn can be invested in the league.

Tahir A
Jan 20, 2018 02:15pm

Let the defaulting franchises apply for IMF loans to pay off their debts. Normal stuff really.

Neo
Jan 20, 2018 02:43pm

Was too good to be true. Another example of poor management. Really our universities need to run some world class management courses. I hope this PSL issue is resolved as is a good initiative for entertaining cricket fans especially from Pakistan.

Pakistan_Zindabad
Jan 20, 2018 03:20pm

PCB's chairman Najim Shati is the mastermind of current crisis, and should be made responsible and accountable. Corrupt mafia is rulings all our political, financial and sport activities - we have to get rid of black sheep from our society firt, as there is no other way.

Jagajilly
Jan 20, 2018 03:41pm

Pl ask BCCI for an advance against the settlement amount likely to be given on the legal suit filed for not playing with pak

Ali
Jan 20, 2018 04:18pm

PCB should give concessions to all franchises They have been bearing losses year on year. In addition, supporting T10 doesnt help either

JackJones
Jan 20, 2018 05:21pm

Fees were due by November 2017 and this news is coming now. Why doesn't the PCB chairman call them and get payment instead of looking a legal action. He seems to like to resort to this tactics more instead of being personable and social.

hehe
Jan 20, 2018 05:31pm

the franchises should look to curtail unnecessary expenses like mentors, directors, a plethora of useless analysts..the event runs up to 6 weeks, having a coach and a manager at best should suffice the team's needs for a period of 6 weeks.

Sam
Jan 20, 2018 06:30pm

The business outlook through out the world is bleak, expecting franchises to pay is like expecting tigress to lay eggs. Its better PCB takes over the franchises and sell them to those who are ready to pay the price.

Abdul Hannan
Jan 20, 2018 07:16pm

@Ray well article said all 5 of them are at default so you can guess.

PKS
Jan 20, 2018 07:22pm

These franchises raise money in dollars and bring into pak via dubai businesses. They depend on US businesses.

Non payment could be due to the recent complaint from the US against pak. Everything started from the New year tweet.

BCCI is bringing millions into IPL and PCB is struggling to raise 5 million.

Gaur
Jan 20, 2018 07:23pm

@Jagajilly was that a joke?

Anuj
Jan 20, 2018 07:24pm

@Jagajilly likely to be given.. !!!! Who told you that?

Leo
Jan 20, 2018 07:24pm

I thought PSL is reaping millions and billions of profits, what happened?

Samrat
Jan 20, 2018 07:25pm

@Jagajilly yeah sure, as if PCB will win the case.

Samrat
Jan 20, 2018 07:37pm

@PKS billions, not millions.

Najum
Jan 20, 2018 07:43pm

Take over the franchises and then sell them again.

Umair
Jan 20, 2018 07:58pm

@Jagajilly wish you all the best for Ind vs SA.

mRNA
Jan 20, 2018 08:38pm

PCB must takeover loss making franchise and sold to Chinese investors

Komal s
Jan 20, 2018 08:47pm

5 out of 6 is not a good sign. Now PCB has to decide, do they fight legal case with Bcci or with then PSL frachise owners or both.

optimist
Jan 20, 2018 09:04pm

This is a typical Pakistani style of paying only at the last moment or not paying at all. Even the government institutions don't pay their dues like PIA or the P. M. and President house don't pay electric bills, while the power companies don't pay the fuel supplier. This is nothing new and will not change in a hurry.

vorshal
Jan 20, 2018 10:20pm

They say, all businesses are not meant to succeed.

Sethi Sahib, legal action is a poor advertisement for the product. It will adversely impact foreign players with franchises.

Need to promote your brand name in a positive manner.

Mrityunjay Tripathi
Jan 20, 2018 10:40pm

Once the franchises are offered to Chinese companies, the local defaulters will learn a lesson...

A. Ali
Jan 20, 2018 11:10pm

What else to expect when Sethi is in charge..

Sushant
Jan 21, 2018 12:25am

Time to raise the BCCI MoU issue.

