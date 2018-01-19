15-year-old girl in Rawalpindi accuses father of repeated rape
New Town police on Friday arrested a resident of Katarian, Rawalpindi for allegedly repeatedly raping his 15-year-old daughter.
The man's wife told the police that her husband used to rape their daughter but the young girl had kept quiet out of fear. According to the wife, she previously suspected that her husband was sexually assaulting their daughter but it was only when her sister — the girl's maternal aunt — saw the man raping the victim that her suspicions were confirmed.
She said her daughter, a student of grade seven, also confirmed that she was repeatedly assaulted by her father.
The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Afzal Ahmad, told DawnNews that the accused has been remanded into police custody for four days while report of the medical examination of the girl is awaited.
The first information report (FIR) of the incident includes section 376 [punishment of rape] of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Cases of such nature are not uncommon in the country; last year in July, Millat Park police had arrested a man on charges of raping his teenage daughter.
The year before that, in 2016, Daska police had arrested a man who confessed to raping his minor daughter.
In October 2015, a sessions court in Karachi had sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for subjecting his teenage daughter to a sexual assault. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the man.
Since the start of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month in particular shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.
Comments (19)
very shameful
Oh.. very shamful..
What is happening to country?
He should be made an example for others
Though this is shameful but glad people are talking about this and should not be brushed away.
Suddenly all hell has broke loose. These henious crimes were being committed all around us but everyone was turning a blind eye.
I agreed its true
Very very shamefull
It seesm that #metoo movement has caught on with Pakistan. Now everyone is out accusing everyone else of abusing them!
The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. THis is sheer madness.
80% of children are sexually abused
Brothers molesting their sisters is also VERY COMMON in our society but sisters usually dont open their mouth out of fear that their brother might be killed by their father in anger and then she will be shamed and blamed for it all her life.
Unless you won’t accept that you have a cancer and keep taking a paracetamol then it won’t help and sooner or later you will die. Good that you started to accept at least.
Really shocking and gruesome act...the culprit must be brought to justice
Heinous and shameful crime. Give the perpetrators' long custodial sentences rather than fining them as they're probably poor anyway!
@RAJA CHILL , nothing, its always like that. this country is created for special purposes.
Nothing else is left behind now. This is the height of deterioration of any nation which is setting examples of inferiority much below the standards of humanity. Whatever he did is beyond imagination but what we as a nation will do that is also not worth talking or imagining. Look what we have done so far in case of Zainab's case, Asma,s case, Tayyaba and many many more whose names are forgotten silently, the same will happen here.
Absolutely rephresenible act by a coward and mentally sick person.
Very shameful act and heinous crime. Those guilty of incest must be punished with exemplary punishments.
What's going on?!