Interior ministry shuts down Radio Mashaal following ISI report
The Interior Ministry on Friday ordered to close down operations of Radio Mashaal, a Pashto language broadcaster linked to the US-funded Radio Free Europe, on recommendations of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
A notification issued by the ministry, directed towards Islamabad chief commissioner and police chief, said that as per an ISI report, the radio airs programmes "found against the interests of Pakistan and in line with hostile intelligence agency's agenda".
It said that the four main themes of the programmes aired by the service include "portraying Pakistan as a hub of terrorism and safe haven for militant groups, propagating Pakistan as a failed state in terms of providing security to its minorities and Pakhtuns, presenting the Pakhtuns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Balochistan as being disenchanted with the state, and distorting facts to incite people against state and its institutions".
The ministry, thus, decided to close down the radio's regional office located in Islamabad and terminate its activities.
The Czech-based Radio Free Europe first began its services in Fata in 2010 by the name of Radio Mashaal with an aim of providing "an alternative to the growing number of extremist radio stations in the region".
Radio Free Europe was also among nine outlets Russia accused of being "foreign agents" last month.
Comments (14)
Well, how you explain the death of Naqeebullah in Karachi, who is from FATA and a Pukhtoon. How many of his likes are under the graveyard now in Pakistan. I hope you guys learn the lesson of inclusiveness in Pakistan.
Excellent job, keep it up.
Very good work. Next Sindhi radios?
This article mentioned that Radio Mashaal is affiliated with Radio Free Europe. It did not mention that it's actually called Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty and it's funded by the US Congress. They don't even hide that fact. They have a "Radio Free [insert place name]" for every region where the US wants to disseminate its propaganda and incite people against their governments. That's also an established fact that the US Government doesn't bother to hide.
Right step in right direction. Should have done this way back.
Too many enemies but Pakistan will persevere thanks to our brave security forces.
In other words, the radio used to tell the truth...
a positive step in the right direction. Yousaf Hussain from Mardan
@Sami Ullah This was a sad tragedy but has nothing to do with inclusiveness. If anything Pakistani society is the most inclusive when it comes to common problems of the people. However, you are either rich or poor.
@Najjee what excellent job ? on what criterion are you giving excellence award? Its been going on for 7 years probably 10 and now come under watch. Already done the job.
@DontYouThinkSo , Yes, without any doubt.
Stop all outsider TV/Radio channels, including movies in the theaters.
Good job!
And where is the local and fed govt?