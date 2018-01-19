DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Interior ministry shuts down Radio Mashaal following ISI report

Shakeel QararUpdated January 19, 2018

Email


The Interior Ministry on Friday ordered to close down operations of Radio Mashaal, a Pashto language broadcaster linked to the US-funded Radio Free Europe, on recommendations of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A notification issued by the ministry, directed towards Islamabad chief commissioner and police chief, said that as per an ISI report, the radio airs programmes "found against the interests of Pakistan and in line with hostile intelligence agency's agenda".

It said that the four main themes of the programmes aired by the service include "portraying Pakistan as a hub of terrorism and safe haven for militant groups, propagating Pakistan as a failed state in terms of providing security to its minorities and Pakhtuns, presenting the Pakhtuns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Balochistan as being disenchanted with the state, and distorting facts to incite people against state and its institutions".

The ministry, thus, decided to close down the radio's regional office located in Islamabad and terminate its activities.

The Czech-based Radio Free Europe first began its services in Fata in 2010 by the name of Radio Mashaal with an aim of providing "an alternative to the growing number of extremist radio stations in the region".

Radio Free Europe was also among nine outlets Russia accused of being "foreign agents" last month.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
Sami Ullah
Jan 19, 2018 05:16pm

Well, how you explain the death of Naqeebullah in Karachi, who is from FATA and a Pukhtoon. How many of his likes are under the graveyard now in Pakistan. I hope you guys learn the lesson of inclusiveness in Pakistan.

Najjee
Jan 19, 2018 05:39pm

Excellent job, keep it up.

Leo
Jan 19, 2018 05:53pm

Very good work. Next Sindhi radios?

Junaid
Jan 19, 2018 06:12pm

This article mentioned that Radio Mashaal is affiliated with Radio Free Europe. It did not mention that it's actually called Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty and it's funded by the US Congress. They don't even hide that fact. They have a "Radio Free [insert place name]" for every region where the US wants to disseminate its propaganda and incite people against their governments. That's also an established fact that the US Government doesn't bother to hide.

Ali
Jan 19, 2018 06:26pm

Right step in right direction. Should have done this way back.

Neo
Jan 19, 2018 07:09pm

Too many enemies but Pakistan will persevere thanks to our brave security forces.

DontYouThinkSo
Jan 19, 2018 07:22pm

In other words, the radio used to tell the truth...

Yousaf Hussain Bangash
Jan 19, 2018 07:43pm

a positive step in the right direction. Yousaf Hussain from Mardan

Neo
Jan 19, 2018 08:06pm

@Sami Ullah This was a sad tragedy but has nothing to do with inclusiveness. If anything Pakistani society is the most inclusive when it comes to common problems of the people. However, you are either rich or poor.

lion
Jan 19, 2018 09:12pm

@Najjee what excellent job ? on what criterion are you giving excellence award? Its been going on for 7 years probably 10 and now come under watch. Already done the job.

sajed syed
Jan 19, 2018 11:07pm

@DontYouThinkSo , Yes, without any doubt.

Khurram Jadoon
Jan 19, 2018 11:13pm

Stop all outsider TV/Radio channels, including movies in the theaters.

Aman
Jan 19, 2018 11:16pm

Good job!

venkob
Jan 19, 2018 11:17pm

And where is the local and fed govt?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Greening economic growth

Greening economic growth

Most finance ministers don’t think that environment is their business, but we are discovering that it is.

Editorial

Updated January 19, 2018

Uncouth attack on parliament

IMRAN Khan may be unapologetic and defiant, but it was a thoroughly distasteful and shameful remark made by him in...
January 19, 2018

Amnesties don’t work

IN announcing a tax amnesty at the tail end of its term, the PML-N government is walking in the footsteps of its...
Updated January 19, 2018

Murder or ‘encounter’?

WAS young Naqeebullah Mehsud really the internal migrant he appeared to be, trying to eke out a living far from ...
Updated January 18, 2018

Paigham-i-Pakistan

AT long last, it seems there is some movement towards laying the groundwork for a counter-narrative to extremism. On...
January 18, 2018

Rohingya repatriation

IN the aftermath of the violent attacks on the Rohingya population in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state by security...
January 18, 2018

Best for baby

WHILE politicians squabble among themselves over matters of power, a PTI MNA has helped shine a spotlight on a...