Suspect arrested in Jhelum for rape of 8-year-old girl

An eight-year-old girl was raped in Dina area of the Jhelum District allegedly by a relative, Dawn News reported on Friday.

The girl's father said that on Wednesday the child was with her mother at home when the accused, who is a relative of the family, tricked her into leaving with him.

The child was taken to an abandoned place nearby where she was subjected to sexual abuse. Upon returning back home, the child told the parents of her harrowing ordeal.

A First Investigation Report was filed against the accused, who was subsequently arrested by the police.

A medico-legal examination of the victim was also conducted, and it confirmed that she was subjected to rape.

There has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of child sexual abuse cases across Pakistan since the brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month.

The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.