Suspect arrested in Jhelum for rape of 8-year-old girl
An eight-year-old girl was raped in Dina area of the Jhelum District allegedly by a relative, Dawn News reported on Friday.
The girl's father said that on Wednesday the child was with her mother at home when the accused, who is a relative of the family, tricked her into leaving with him.
The child was taken to an abandoned place nearby where she was subjected to sexual abuse. Upon returning back home, the child told the parents of her harrowing ordeal.
A First Investigation Report was filed against the accused, who was subsequently arrested by the police.
A medico-legal examination of the victim was also conducted, and it confirmed that she was subjected to rape.
There has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of child sexual abuse cases across Pakistan since the brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month.
The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.
Believe me there is no marked increase of these incidences now, it has always been there, now the media is picking up after zainab tragedy.
This wave of public awakening should not have come after the sacrifice of a lovely young girl Zainab. Even now, Government hasn't even started making the appropriate legislation and awareness rules.
very sad, provincial govt does not seems in proving safety and security to the public but it is busy in making numbers. Entire country has been grip of child abuse but law enforcers and politician have no interest in the public interest issues. in this situation where go children for playing purpose not it mean the politician and and law enforcers are saying that public will not allow the children out from home and they may restrict them till threshold. all state institutes are silent on this, District Judges are chairman of the human rights commissions at their posted district but they also silent and do not call the police district chief for this mahyam. public must come forward and take to task themselves the involved social evil as there is no expectation of betterment from the state actors more.
Rapists and molesters should have only one punishment in
the law : Death Penalty, hung until death.
And there is nothing like 'escaped'. When you don't want to
arrest the criminal, this word is used.
Mothers and fathers don't leave your children ; girls and boys
unattended for a minute inside or outside your homes. It is
difficult but it's our responsibility. There is no other way.
The culprit has been arrested. NOW LETS see Govt of Punjab in action. The crime be confirmed by DNA tests and punishment executed publicly. No hiding behind Human Rights, such criminals are not human and thus have no rights
Let this punishment be an example for any wannabe criminal. No mercy or arguments to release this person. Best punishment would be if carried out in front of public.