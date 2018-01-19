DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan now issuing on-arrival visas to groups of tourists from 24 countries

Dawn.comJanuary 19, 2018

Email


The Civil Aviation Authority on Friday announced that groups of tourists from a number of "tourism-friendly" countries are now being allowed on-arrival Pakistani visa.

According to a notification posted on the official Twitter account of the aviation authority, the visa-on-arrival option will be available to group tourists from 24 countries "if the tour is organised through designated tour operators in Pakistan".

The tourists will be granted visas for 30 days, with multiple entries allowed.

China, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, the United Kingdom and the United States are some of the countries eligible for the new policy.

"Please talk to one of the Immigration Officers or the designated Visa Officer on arrival for additional information and list of tour operators," the notification advises visitors.

It adds that the visitors' tour operators will be required to submit the necessary documents at the Federal Investigation Agency's office.

"Tourists to Pakistan are an asset for us," the notification stated.

According to Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) data, tourism has been on the rise in Pakistan, with more than thrice the number of international tourists travelling to the country in 2016 as compared to just three years ago.

International tourists have more than tripled since 2013 to 1.75 million in 2016, while domestic travellers have jumped 30 per cent to 38.3m.

The tourism sector's contribution to the economy is estimated to be around Rs2.03 trillion ($19.4 billion) ─ 6.9pc of the Gross Domestic Produce (GDP).

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (37)

1000 characters
Akram
Jan 19, 2018 03:03pm

Good news. Finally beginning to appreciate the potential of tourism.

Faisal
Jan 19, 2018 03:05pm

A positive step in the right direction, Pakistan got it all the natural beauty that can appease an International tourist. This step should have taken long back.

Faisal from Dubai.

Saeeda Haider
Jan 19, 2018 03:10pm

wonderful news -Jeeve Pakistan

Bulls Eye
Jan 19, 2018 03:13pm

Good decision. Pakistan has unlimited potential for tourism. And the general peaceful environment in Pakistan will bring more and more tourists to Pakistan.

Priyesh
Jan 19, 2018 03:22pm

How many countries have given this option to Pakistani citizens?

Qfnk
Jan 19, 2018 03:24pm

Amazing, this is truly a step forward for us as a nation

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 19, 2018 03:25pm

Cool love you all.

Nice
Jan 19, 2018 03:31pm

which are the countries issue visal on arrival for Pakisthan...

Kashif
Jan 19, 2018 03:31pm

Why is it necessary to be a group and book it through a designated tour operator. Unnecessary road blocks, benefitting a few with good connections with the government. Just give the option to buy one on the airport and do neccessary security checks there.

Wasim
Jan 19, 2018 03:32pm

Good job

Tariq, Lahore
Jan 19, 2018 03:46pm

Excellent move, will benefit tourism enormously!

Gauravk
Jan 19, 2018 03:59pm

1st listen Saba Qamar ,how she being treated at tiblisti then offered visa on arrival to the west

RationalBabu
Jan 19, 2018 04:02pm

@Priyesh: If they did most of them will simply disappear inside the country and never go back!

NORMAL
Jan 19, 2018 04:09pm

The tourist Visa was always piece of cake for these countries. And people who wanted to come as visitors they always pre-planned anyway. Maybe this facility will help Businessmen in a great deal. Many times Businessmen need to rush to other countries due to emergency and this service will be blessings.

S Hassan Naqvi
Jan 19, 2018 04:13pm

@Kashif I 100% agree

Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jan 19, 2018 04:26pm

Good initiative, should also include Turkey, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia in this list.

James Brown
Jan 19, 2018 04:51pm

Don't expect the same countries to give Pakistan tourists the same visa on arrival

irfan farooqui
Jan 19, 2018 04:52pm

@Gauravk What happens with Saba Qamar at the airport is also happened with Shahrukh Khan in past when he was traveling to the US.

Sami
Jan 19, 2018 05:06pm

Good news... the list should include Russia & Turkey as well

EdKaneSteeledoesTHEChaCha
Jan 19, 2018 05:10pm

@Sami i guess it's supposed to mean something, but i have no idea what.

nor do i care.

Hasnain
Jan 19, 2018 05:11pm

We should make visa on arrival to all european nations and make it easy as possible for their accessibility to Pakistan not just in group tours but individually too. Even to Hostile and enemy nations like US. Government should take initiatives that visitors must visit Gilgit Baltistan region as its most beautiful part of Pakistan.

Logical Person
Jan 19, 2018 05:38pm

@Nice Better question - Which countries are issuing visas to Pakistan

karam
Jan 19, 2018 05:59pm

@irfan farooqui and you know why

Imran
Jan 19, 2018 06:18pm

Not fair. I applied for visa to Austria which was denied.

Faraz
Jan 19, 2018 06:59pm

@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne I don't think there is a visa requirement for Turkish citizen

Humayun
Jan 19, 2018 07:04pm

Great initiative! Would suggest removing the tour operator requirement as it kind of defeats the purpose.

A ahmad
Jan 19, 2018 07:14pm

Good news for overseas pakistani and the tourists , now govt. Of Pakistan need to work hard to provide Good services to the visitors. Need good hotels, restaurants, and service stations on the hiways. Including Securities.

Yousaf Hussain Bangash
Jan 19, 2018 07:35pm

We greatly appreciate this decision & Tourists should be informed about our culture and steps being taken by Govt for peace.

Rumi
Jan 19, 2018 07:52pm

It is not a good policy. Many of the Finnish , Dennish, British and Austrians will disappear in Karachi and Lahore and will never go back to their native country.

Rehman
Jan 19, 2018 09:41pm

This is great news. I am sure with this we can expect a massive boost in the number of tourists visiting our beloved and beautiful nation. There is nothing stopping Pakistan from becoming one of the top tourist destinations in the world.

M.Sethi
Jan 19, 2018 10:08pm

Not a good step considering the national security interest.This could result in providing foreign spies to enter the country without proper and thorough security clearance exercise !

Eldrick Lal
Jan 19, 2018 10:20pm

I believe this policy was already existing.

shahid
Jan 19, 2018 10:30pm

A step in a right direction

Observer#1
Jan 19, 2018 10:34pm

1.75M tourists in 2016, it that right? Hope This count is excluding Pakistanis with dual nationality coming to visit their families. I did not see any foreign tourist when I visited Lahore for few years back.

Hamid Bashir
Jan 19, 2018 10:38pm

Great move. Well done. I hope these countries will eventually do the same on goodwill basis.

Ali Vazir
Jan 19, 2018 10:50pm

Who else could be more delighted than us Pakistanis belonging to the gold mine sector of Tourism within and outside Pakistan. It is high time that we all concentrate on this enormous potential of tourism that can eventually change the face of our beloved country. Meanwhile we will request the media to reduce the sensationalizing of negative news about Pakistan. Try to search for some good things as well, please.

Udayan Mitra
Jan 19, 2018 11:30pm

@irfan farooqui : yes, and what do they have in common?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Greening economic growth

Greening economic growth

Most finance ministers don’t think that environment is their business, but we are discovering that it is.

Editorial

Updated January 19, 2018

Uncouth attack on parliament

IMRAN Khan may be unapologetic and defiant, but it was a thoroughly distasteful and shameful remark made by him in...
January 19, 2018

Amnesties don’t work

IN announcing a tax amnesty at the tail end of its term, the PML-N government is walking in the footsteps of its...
Updated January 19, 2018

Murder or ‘encounter’?

WAS young Naqeebullah Mehsud really the internal migrant he appeared to be, trying to eke out a living far from ...
Updated January 18, 2018

Paigham-i-Pakistan

AT long last, it seems there is some movement towards laying the groundwork for a counter-narrative to extremism. On...
January 18, 2018

Rohingya repatriation

IN the aftermath of the violent attacks on the Rohingya population in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state by security...
January 18, 2018

Best for baby

WHILE politicians squabble among themselves over matters of power, a PTI MNA has helped shine a spotlight on a...