Pakistan now issuing on-arrival visas to groups of tourists from 24 countries
The Civil Aviation Authority on Friday announced that groups of tourists from a number of "tourism-friendly" countries are now being allowed on-arrival Pakistani visa.
According to a notification posted on the official Twitter account of the aviation authority, the visa-on-arrival option will be available to group tourists from 24 countries "if the tour is organised through designated tour operators in Pakistan".
The tourists will be granted visas for 30 days, with multiple entries allowed.
China, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, the United Kingdom and the United States are some of the countries eligible for the new policy.
"Please talk to one of the Immigration Officers or the designated Visa Officer on arrival for additional information and list of tour operators," the notification advises visitors.
It adds that the visitors' tour operators will be required to submit the necessary documents at the Federal Investigation Agency's office.
"Tourists to Pakistan are an asset for us," the notification stated.
According to Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) data, tourism has been on the rise in Pakistan, with more than thrice the number of international tourists travelling to the country in 2016 as compared to just three years ago.
International tourists have more than tripled since 2013 to 1.75 million in 2016, while domestic travellers have jumped 30 per cent to 38.3m.
The tourism sector's contribution to the economy is estimated to be around Rs2.03 trillion ($19.4 billion) ─ 6.9pc of the Gross Domestic Produce (GDP).
Comments (37)
Good news. Finally beginning to appreciate the potential of tourism.
A positive step in the right direction, Pakistan got it all the natural beauty that can appease an International tourist. This step should have taken long back.
Faisal from Dubai.
wonderful news -Jeeve Pakistan
Good decision. Pakistan has unlimited potential for tourism. And the general peaceful environment in Pakistan will bring more and more tourists to Pakistan.
How many countries have given this option to Pakistani citizens?
Amazing, this is truly a step forward for us as a nation
Cool love you all.
which are the countries issue visal on arrival for Pakisthan...
Why is it necessary to be a group and book it through a designated tour operator. Unnecessary road blocks, benefitting a few with good connections with the government. Just give the option to buy one on the airport and do neccessary security checks there.
Good job
Excellent move, will benefit tourism enormously!
1st listen Saba Qamar ,how she being treated at tiblisti then offered visa on arrival to the west
@Priyesh: If they did most of them will simply disappear inside the country and never go back!
The tourist Visa was always piece of cake for these countries. And people who wanted to come as visitors they always pre-planned anyway. Maybe this facility will help Businessmen in a great deal. Many times Businessmen need to rush to other countries due to emergency and this service will be blessings.
@Kashif I 100% agree
Good initiative, should also include Turkey, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia in this list.
Don't expect the same countries to give Pakistan tourists the same visa on arrival
@Gauravk What happens with Saba Qamar at the airport is also happened with Shahrukh Khan in past when he was traveling to the US.
Good news... the list should include Russia & Turkey as well
@Sami i guess it's supposed to mean something, but i have no idea what.
nor do i care.
We should make visa on arrival to all european nations and make it easy as possible for their accessibility to Pakistan not just in group tours but individually too. Even to Hostile and enemy nations like US. Government should take initiatives that visitors must visit Gilgit Baltistan region as its most beautiful part of Pakistan.
@Nice Better question - Which countries are issuing visas to Pakistan
@irfan farooqui and you know why
Not fair. I applied for visa to Austria which was denied.
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne I don't think there is a visa requirement for Turkish citizen
Great initiative! Would suggest removing the tour operator requirement as it kind of defeats the purpose.
Good news for overseas pakistani and the tourists , now govt. Of Pakistan need to work hard to provide Good services to the visitors. Need good hotels, restaurants, and service stations on the hiways. Including Securities.
We greatly appreciate this decision & Tourists should be informed about our culture and steps being taken by Govt for peace.
It is not a good policy. Many of the Finnish , Dennish, British and Austrians will disappear in Karachi and Lahore and will never go back to their native country.
This is great news. I am sure with this we can expect a massive boost in the number of tourists visiting our beloved and beautiful nation. There is nothing stopping Pakistan from becoming one of the top tourist destinations in the world.
Not a good step considering the national security interest.This could result in providing foreign spies to enter the country without proper and thorough security clearance exercise !
I believe this policy was already existing.
A step in a right direction
1.75M tourists in 2016, it that right? Hope This count is excluding Pakistanis with dual nationality coming to visit their families. I did not see any foreign tourist when I visited Lahore for few years back.
Great move. Well done. I hope these countries will eventually do the same on goodwill basis.
Who else could be more delighted than us Pakistanis belonging to the gold mine sector of Tourism within and outside Pakistan. It is high time that we all concentrate on this enormous potential of tourism that can eventually change the face of our beloved country. Meanwhile we will request the media to reduce the sensationalizing of negative news about Pakistan. Try to search for some good things as well, please.
@irfan farooqui : yes, and what do they have in common?