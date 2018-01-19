New CCTV footage shows suspect walking near house of Zainab's maternal aunt
The police on Friday released new CCTV footage of the suspect in Zanaib's rape and murder case in Kasur.
In the new footage, the suspect can be seen walking around the home of Zainab's maternal aunt on January 4, the day Zainab went missing while heading toward her aunt's home.
The police have also earlier released multiple CCTV videos as well as sketches of the suspect.
Read: Zainab was not the first child we failed to protect
Law enforcement agencies have failed to make any headway in their search for clues leading to the arrest of the rapist(s) and killer(s) of 6-year-old Zainab, who went missing on January 4. Her body was recovered on Jan 9 from a heap of trash in Kasur.
According to sources within the police, the radius of the investigation may be further increased as no substantial breakthrough has been made in the case so far.
Earlier this week, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz had assured that police would soon apprehend the culprit as all agencies were working towards the goal, but had admitted that "there has been no major breakthrough so far".
Zainab's family, however, has appeared dissatisfied with the investigation so far since there had been no headway despite the passage of two weeks since their daughter was abducted.
Comments (38)
One thing is sure that attacker is local and known to people I am astonished how come people are not able to recognize him yet. Images are blur but at least I can recognize my street and my home even from blur google images.
Hi
Please track the mobile phones activated during the time when the suspect video was captured
More CCTV footage, but no arrests after over two weeks since little Zanib kidnapped and murdered. This is the performance of incompetent police and security agencies. It is obvious, someone is protecting the culprit(s) - extend investigation and take DNA tests of all local police and political people, and check their mobile phones data from 4 January. I am sure, you will find the evil people's and their supporters.
The punjab police which is fed on nation's taxes is capable ONLY to escort the nuisance politicians. And that's all. They can not perform more than that. They are just the pets of politicians fed to serve their lords.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistan it is always easy to give some emotional rhetoric and call security incompetent but to find a real criminal is like to find a needle in a hay stack and that too when as a society we are always concerned to protect our blood relations no matter they are killer or rapist. How come so far family and friends of rapist do not come to know that he is the person of interest? Are we ready to face this question as well as a society? We need to face this question that we have attached so much stigma with sexual crimes that no affected ever dare to some forward and no case is reported unless the person is killed while facing this ordeal and in most of the cases the attackers are the people trusted by family and known to family but hush hush do not talk this is not pour problem. It is time that we take responsibility of our families and society as well
This guy must be known to people in the neighborhood/extended family. Someone needs to come forward and identify him.
Police should check photo album and marriage video of all the relatives and neighbors, if he is local something will pop up.
Make a cash reward on his head and that is it ! This guy should get executed in public so the others like him will think before they will do this kind of sinful crime.
poor policing and intelligence sharing at district level in kasur.
Discovery of new cctv footages after every second day amply proves how incompetent and non-serious Punjab police is.
Zainab was the 12th girl to be abducted from the same area. Had police been serious, these cctv footages would have been acquired the very same day once her being missing was reported.
I m pretty sure that Punjab police and high ups are covering up someone from their own ranks who is the actual culprit
Punjab police is so incompetent
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistan Well said brother.
All CCTV footage suggests that the culprit is someone very near to the family and had full information that the parents are away. The lure must have been “let me take you to your parents” that is why the child was moving with the suspect very calmly.
By now the culprit might have been clean shaved or gone to another city
Everybody has right to express his views however its the job of professional investigators to make proper investigation.
@Nomi Goraya It is not an emotional rhetoric as these rape and murders have been occurring nonstop since 2015, and in the process 8 innocent minors were debased and butchered by the same person. It is also astonishing to note that these crimes continued happening in a few SQ km area. Despite availability of forensic report pointing towards a paedophile and psychopath on the loose, no headway was made to intercept and put him on the dock. Absolutely no defense can erase the general impression that those destined with providing protection and safety to law abiding poor and helpless people, have miserably failed, as an institution, in their constitutional duty. It can be construed that the criminal got a lifeline because of indifferent and pathetic attitude of the Punjab police and kept on committing these gruesome and brutal acts, instrumental in giving perpetual pain and agony to the affected families, and creating a sense of fear, anxiety and panic to others.This is not acceptable
The culprit is very close to the family of pyari Zainab. He also known to the fact that the parents are not there. That is the best lure one can give to a child who has been longing to meet the parents.
@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA nicely written. So right.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistan 100% right.
Cannot believe that no one has offered any cash reward for any information that leads to his arrest. I'm sure that this person is known within the criminal world or someone has information about him. Also DNA tests should be taken of all men within a certain area and matched against database of all male residents in that area
@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA This is going on in each corner of our society not by strangers but in most of the cases by the trustworthy near and dear ones. You need not to got to Kasur to see this it is my open challenge go out to some open social place for example some workshop, some nan shop, some school any place of your selection spend all day and then give your honest opinion that our kids are safe in our society? Irony is that this topic never finds any place in our social discussion as we are sticking to our famous Mantra "This is not our problem". We know why we do not allow our kids to go out and play in grounds. My only point is that we have to face this situation and we have to take responsibility of our families and society. It may seems very hitting question to be asked from Grieving family that why they left their kids unattended in the same place where as per reports rape and killings were so frequent ?
@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA - Excellent rejoinder.
Video after video but no success. What happened to the DNA tests. If he is roaming around there why people of the area could not recognize him or somebody is trying to hide something.
It is possible that some one may have recognized this person in the photo, but not coming forward to tell the authorities. If someone recognize him, they should tell the authorities.
This is an example of incompetency. Even with all these footages, the police can't apprehend the person. WOW, good luck Punjab police and good job Punjab CM.
@Yahya well said and brilliant, they can take all different footage timings, run analytics and filter the cell numbers registered at that time with towers, or even this cctv footage how many cells were registered in that location.they can have all those cnic images checked which are not going to be more than few thousands.there are other scenarios aswell using cell data.i am sure someone will be doing it
This video is edited at 0:16 seconds. Is it deliberate?
This guy is involved in 8 other cases, Why dont they show if there are any clear CCTV footage of previous abductions done by same guy??
Wish they had aired the CCTV footage on TV within hours of Zainab's abduction....We might have been able to save her.....He killed her after raping her for 4 days.
What new information I gather from today's footage is that the man wears glasses. Also the face is much better visible.
Do not you possess a technology that can remove noise from the still grab of the video and provide a much, much sharper image? This is such a routinely done thing.
Does kasur get migrant workers from other states/near by villages? Possible that the guy comes seasonally on temporary work to Kasur and does his heinous act on the last day before leaving kasur?
Let's stop blaming police and instead join hands to help them find criminal. Police can be taken to task later on also.
The police competitiveness is obvious that they still searching the culprit in 2 km radius. It is common sense how he can remain staying in 2 km radius after so much demonstrations and when the case became high profile.. Definitely someone must know him if he lives in the city but not coming forward to help police.
Ask google to help
Complete failure of existing system
It is possible the guy left his phone at home because he was aware of geofencing
If you have the DNA of the rapist from Zainab, just match that DNA with the DNA from all the suspects and you have in custody to get the man. CCTV can help you put the person in place but not much. What about the other forensics, fiber, hair or any thing recovered from Zainab's body during the autopsy that can match with any suspects.
If You create too much pressure or extraordinary pressure on Police, then Police will end up arresting innocent people and will claim a breakthrough though much later in Court, such claim will fail to establish. Let Police to get reasonable time, opportunity to go for Scientific investigation with all available clues. Meanwhile culprit may try to escape from the country too and hence Rangers must be alerted with his photograph.
@Nomi Goraya - I find your comments highly empotional and supportive of incompetent police. Fact remains that after over two weeks police has no clue to catch the culprit(s), also there have been 11 similar cases where police did nothing. You don't have to have PHD to judge, how untrained and useless our police is - they are simply personal guards of corrupt mafia. I along with vast majority of people are disgusted the way our police is recruited, trained and behave. No wonder they cannot plan and organise simple investigations.
Atleast he is from the neighborhood, probably within a mile radius.