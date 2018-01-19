DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maryam Nawaz to take part in 2018 General Election: sources

Arif MalikUpdated January 19, 2018

Email


Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, has decided to take part in the next General Election, DawnNews reported on Friday, citing sources in the PML-N.

She is set to contest the election from the NA-120 constituency in Lahore, where her father was elected in the 2013 polls, the source claimed.

She may also campaign for the provincial assembly from the PP-140 seat, according to the source.

Maryam, however, has yet to confirm or deny the reports of her running in the upcoming elections.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 44, was born in Lahore on Oct 28, 1973. She claims to have taken an interest in politics since the 1999 coup that sent her family into exile. However, in interviews since then, she has claimed to be more interested in the world of politics and power that lies beyond the assemblies.

The former premier's daughter has been in the spotlight facing corruption references since the Panama Papers were released in April 2016. The leaks described her as "the owner of British Virgin Islands-based firms Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, incorporated in 1994 and 1993".

Maryam was also believed to be among those within the PML-N at the centre of the Dawn leaks controversy. However, the then information minister, Pervez Rashid, was sacked for his alleged involvement in the leaks.

Last year, she campaigned for her mother, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, during the NA-120 by-poll following her father's disqualification from public office by the Supreme Court. Since Nawaz Sharif's ouster, she has taken a more active and visible role in party politics.

Maryam, who also actively campaigned in NA-120 for her father during the 2013 election, has faced criticism from senior politicians who say she has never held a position within a political party and lacks the experience necessary to contest the General Election or become an elected leader.

However, it is Maryam who has been singled out by political analysts as a successor to her father and uncle Shahbaz Sharif's legacy within the PML-N ─ not her brothers or cousin Hamza Shahbaz.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

1000 characters
Saad Saeed
Jan 19, 2018 01:24pm

And she will lose the election to Yasmin Rashid who is far more qualified to be a member parliament from NA 120.

DrDilawar khan
Jan 19, 2018 01:48pm

Well done

DrDilawar khan
Jan 19, 2018 01:50pm

She seems an intelligent lady and improve pakistani politics

kabeelakhan
Jan 19, 2018 01:51pm

She is the only ray o hope we have. Strengthen her hand to make a difference.

dawoodkhan
Jan 19, 2018 02:04pm

no more pmln please

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 19, 2018 02:09pm

Corrupt dynasty must be end.

s.rehman
Jan 19, 2018 02:15pm

@Saad Saeed

Doubt it. People do not care about qualifications and abilty. The name matters only. Sad but true. Maryam/Bilawal are born to govern. She said it herself. They believe its their right. Our democracy is 'which one of the two do you want'.

Proud Pakistani
Jan 19, 2018 02:18pm

RIP politics

Faisal
Jan 19, 2018 03:00pm

Please elect her. Pakistan has done really poorly and we need change. We have to bring PML-N in power from the opposition where the currently stand.

Neo
Jan 19, 2018 03:11pm

The curse continues.

Dr.Sadaf
Jan 19, 2018 03:24pm

@DrDilawar khan ,really are you serious.

haider shaikh
Jan 19, 2018 04:04pm

Unfortunately, the legacy lives on!

John smyth smyth
Jan 19, 2018 04:25pm

She seems to understand, what people want !!!

Ali Abbas
Jan 19, 2018 04:31pm

Good news for PTI.

Javed
Jan 19, 2018 04:36pm

Good Move, Good Luck!

Star
Jan 19, 2018 04:38pm

If she wins it will be death of democracy but our people are blinded by self gains and ignore the good of the nation.

Asim
Jan 19, 2018 05:10pm

@Saad Saeed Not at all

abc
Jan 19, 2018 05:46pm

all the best..a positive step..empower women empower nation

ADNAN AZIZ
Jan 19, 2018 08:32pm

It seems the corrupt would continue to rule the roost.

I see no hope for the future.

Tariq, Lahore
Jan 19, 2018 08:59pm

I wonder which 'font' she would use to publicise her intentions to the voters!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Greening economic growth

Greening economic growth

Most finance ministers don’t think that environment is their business, but we are discovering that it is.

Editorial

Updated January 19, 2018

Uncouth attack on parliament

IMRAN Khan may be unapologetic and defiant, but it was a thoroughly distasteful and shameful remark made by him in...
January 19, 2018

Amnesties don’t work

IN announcing a tax amnesty at the tail end of its term, the PML-N government is walking in the footsteps of its...
Updated January 19, 2018

Murder or ‘encounter’?

WAS young Naqeebullah Mehsud really the internal migrant he appeared to be, trying to eke out a living far from ...
Updated January 18, 2018

Paigham-i-Pakistan

AT long last, it seems there is some movement towards laying the groundwork for a counter-narrative to extremism. On...
January 18, 2018

Rohingya repatriation

IN the aftermath of the violent attacks on the Rohingya population in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state by security...
January 18, 2018

Best for baby

WHILE politicians squabble among themselves over matters of power, a PTI MNA has helped shine a spotlight on a...