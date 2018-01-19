Maryam Nawaz to take part in 2018 General Election: sources
Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, has decided to take part in the next General Election, DawnNews reported on Friday, citing sources in the PML-N.
She is set to contest the election from the NA-120 constituency in Lahore, where her father was elected in the 2013 polls, the source claimed.
She may also campaign for the provincial assembly from the PP-140 seat, according to the source.
Maryam, however, has yet to confirm or deny the reports of her running in the upcoming elections.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 44, was born in Lahore on Oct 28, 1973. She claims to have taken an interest in politics since the 1999 coup that sent her family into exile. However, in interviews since then, she has claimed to be more interested in the world of politics and power that lies beyond the assemblies.
The former premier's daughter has been in the spotlight facing corruption references since the Panama Papers were released in April 2016. The leaks described her as "the owner of British Virgin Islands-based firms Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, incorporated in 1994 and 1993".
Maryam was also believed to be among those within the PML-N at the centre of the Dawn leaks controversy. However, the then information minister, Pervez Rashid, was sacked for his alleged involvement in the leaks.
Last year, she campaigned for her mother, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, during the NA-120 by-poll following her father's disqualification from public office by the Supreme Court. Since Nawaz Sharif's ouster, she has taken a more active and visible role in party politics.
Maryam, who also actively campaigned in NA-120 for her father during the 2013 election, has faced criticism from senior politicians who say she has never held a position within a political party and lacks the experience necessary to contest the General Election or become an elected leader.
However, it is Maryam who has been singled out by political analysts as a successor to her father and uncle Shahbaz Sharif's legacy within the PML-N ─ not her brothers or cousin Hamza Shahbaz.
Comments (20)
And she will lose the election to Yasmin Rashid who is far more qualified to be a member parliament from NA 120.
Well done
She seems an intelligent lady and improve pakistani politics
She is the only ray o hope we have. Strengthen her hand to make a difference.
no more pmln please
Corrupt dynasty must be end.
@Saad Saeed
Doubt it. People do not care about qualifications and abilty. The name matters only. Sad but true. Maryam/Bilawal are born to govern. She said it herself. They believe its their right. Our democracy is 'which one of the two do you want'.
RIP politics
Please elect her. Pakistan has done really poorly and we need change. We have to bring PML-N in power from the opposition where the currently stand.
The curse continues.
@DrDilawar khan ,really are you serious.
Unfortunately, the legacy lives on!
She seems to understand, what people want !!!
Good news for PTI.
Good Move, Good Luck!
If she wins it will be death of democracy but our people are blinded by self gains and ignore the good of the nation.
@Saad Saeed Not at all
all the best..a positive step..empower women empower nation
It seems the corrupt would continue to rule the roost.
I see no hope for the future.
I wonder which 'font' she would use to publicise her intentions to the voters!