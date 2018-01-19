New Zealand beat Pakistan by 15 runs to seal series sweep
New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 15 runs in the fifth One Day International in Wellington on Friday to complete a rare series whitewash over the tourists.
Set a target of 272, Pakistan were all out for 256 with one over remaining.
It is only the third time Pakistan have been on the wrong end of a 5-0 ODI clean sweep after they succumbed by the same margin to Australia in 2010 and the West Indies in 1988.
New Zealand's innings was bolstered by a fine century from Martin Guptill that preceded a late collapse by the Black Caps.
The target should have been achievable, given the short boundaries at the Basin Reserve, but speedster Matt Henry ensured Pakistan made a disastrous start.
Called up to give Trent Boult a break, Henry made the most of his opportunity to take three wickets in three overs and skittle the tourists' top order.
Pakistan slumped to 57 for five before Haris Sohail and Shadab Khan combined for a 105-run partnership that steadied the innings.
It ended when Sohail tried to loft the ball over the fence but misread spinner Mitchell Santner's slower delivery and instead offered Henry a straightforward catch.
His departure on 63, with Shadab following soon after on 54 seemingly ended Pakistan's faint hopes of victory.
But the tail wagged as Faheem Ashraf (23), Aamer Yamin (32) and Mohammad Nawaz (23) all made late cameos that left the tourists on nine for 249 and needing 23 off the final two overs.
The lack of wickets ultimately proved costly when Rumman Raees was dismissed with six balls remaining.
Champions trophy..any one ?
Very bad. At least one match should win by Pak team
good
5-0 This will take a bit of undoing, last three tours to NZ have been absolutely diasastrous
CT champions whitewashed 5-0 by number 4 ranked team?
Over boasted champion trophy winner keep loosing against New Zealand by 5-0...
Never mind green shirts. Be focussed,play hard without fear of losing,victory will be yours. We had got the talent but need to utilize it. We are a revolutionary team can beat any top team as we have proved. Get going.All the best. Love u all Arif
From 57 for 5 to 256 all out (defeat by 15 runs only) is a commendable job.
@Rag "CT champions whitewashed 5-0 by number 4 ranked team?" Same performance as before that championship. They wake up when it matters the most.
Bad luck... they lost the 5th ODI by just 15 runs. "Misfortune never comes alone but in batallions" Now the ODI series has come to an end resulting in our 5-0 whitewash, it has become very necessary for the Board Officials to investigate into the matter that led to the non inclusion of Haris Sohail in the first 3 ODIs.
Why don't you guys just change your bating line up upside down... From the looks of this series... It might work wonders for Pakistan team.
@BAXAR Disagree. CT was given to you for the revival of cricket in your country it was not won. But seems to be a folly as no improvement is seen.
@REVERSESWING "to investigate into the matter that led to the non inclusion of Haris Sohail in the first 3 ODIs."
As if that would have made any difference.
Team ranked 3rd in ICC ODI ranking, beat the 6th ranked team.
Score line doesn't suggest the real effort made by pak.
First match restricted them to around 300 when it looked like 350, second only guptil innings, third restricted them again around 250 batting failed, fourth had them on the ropes at 150/5 gramdgimme innings saved them. And this one should have won as reduced them to at least 50 runs less.
So remedy: only if either babar or shoaib had scored 70+ in any 3 of the 5 matches, pakistan would have won the series.
Better luck next time boys.
From Hero To Zero in 6 months. Clueless selection, frenzied captaincy, flat bowling, hopeless batting, too much hype after CT win brought the team to ground reality.
Never mind this whitewash, Pakistan has edge over NZ. Out of 103 ODI matches between them, Pak won 53 matches & NZ won 47
@AMIN why do some people love to live in history
@AMIN. It's the final result that matters brother.
Success is 1% inspiration and 99 % perspiration A super talent like Hasan Ali looked extremely mediocre in this series. He is not bending his back in practice. Same goes for most of the other team members Instead of meaningful practice and preparation team was busy in 10 over leagues and other unproductive activities in the run up to this series The results r there for all to see
Coplete failure by the team management and PCB to improve the batting performance of the team for long long time.Was there a plan to do it?Even no sign of improvement within near future! Who is responsible? Or is it a dark time of lacking proper batsmen in the team? People are making fun about CT Championship.
Bizzare cricket of Pakistan.. now the coach may think of terminating contract.. being such a demoralized people could be depressing for such brilliant coach.
Soon to lose 3-0 in T20 series also. From no.1 to no.5 team.
@Window telescope what if one was to say that the first t20 worldcup was gifted to you to encourage investment and cricketers from around the world to play in that format. Sounds ridiculous doesn't it. Just like your statement.
Pakistan should get rid of the senior players. They do nothing. The youngsters have performed much better than the seniors. It's better to lose with young stars which will give them much needed experience. What's the worst that could happen. We will lose all matches? We have already lost all.
I don't know where these fake news are coming from. World No.1 Pakistan thrashed New Zealand and clinched top spot in ODI too. With this Pak became the first nation to hold no.1 position in all formats. Pak is CT champion, world champion, asia champion. Hasan Ali world no.1, Babar Azam world no.1 and Shadab world no.1 Pakistan means only world number 1 and the entire ICC is against Pakistan. In hockey, we continue to rule the world. In Squash even 5 year old Pakistani cant be beaten by anyone in the world.
This result will be replicated in t20 too.
@Neo the only difference being Indians seem to be winning either way, and Pakistan seems to lose either way
you win some you lose some.... its alright
Most interesting part of ODI match was when Hafeez came to bat. He came, he danced and fell. ... Well, he came to crease, jumped a bit, loosen his joints, did some jogging practice and arms throwing exercise, looks right and left and than settled down. I thought that he would make a century and that is what he did, showed how good he is. For first 15 balls, he made no runs, and than as a joker, blew his wicket giving catch practice to NZ fielders.
Actually, world have 3 types of players. Batsmen, Bowlers and Jokers. All other teams play with Batsmen and Bowlers, but Pakistan play with Jokers and Bowlers. Since these Jokers occupy top batting spots in team, bowlers do everything to fill their gap, but Bowlers doing batsmen job after 5 wickets down for handfuls of runs, is no easy thing to do.
Doesn't matter Pakistan is still the Champions Trophy winner and will remain so...
Champions Trophy win is now a distant memory. Pakistan are a terrible side when playing overseas out of subcontinent.
feeling bitter..thought we will rule the world for another 5 years after CT win...what actually happened for such a spineless performance ?
Champion Champion, We should play all bowlers, don't need any batsmen. 3 runs each and body can get that.
I suppose time to get of the high horse of champions trophy winners and look inward for team, coaches and selection committee.
Own the loss and learn and move on. No words are going to be remove this dismal performance. Lets go back to drawing boards and start all over again, with same team. No changes please.
They need to be retrained and trained to play mind games too. Street smarts like Miandad.
@Monsieur erm you just lost a test series a couple of days ago.
@Monsieur keep saying that to yourself. Seems to keep you happy.
@AMIN Lets schedule another series with NZ and get over with the stats!
@Monsieur Also you didn't win the last Champions Trophy or , ODI World Cup or T20 World Cup.
We will avenge this defeat by crushing New Zealand team at emirates grounds...
Pakistan, West Indies and Sri Lankan Teams are playing cricket on par with Associate team levels now. You will soon see them complaining about, 'we did not get kits to play and our board is not supportive to help us monetarily'. Whatever happened to Mhd. Amir, Hassan Ali, and some others. Why don't you just admit that when you filled your pockets from CT win, you lost your way. No need to practice now, improve fitness levels or mere play competitive cricket. Where is the hunger to win now. 5-0 is a shame, especially when you just won a championship.
What is the perfonmance of sarfraz thatha incl the win of ct
Sarfraz Yet another misbah of of ODI side
Very sad. It seems that this is all pre-planned to remove Sarfraz as a captain.
Pakistan cricket captain explanation of losses to batting is correct except he neglected to to say, his batting. Any self respecting captain would offer resignation.
People commenting here regarding CT17 performance of Pakistan and linking it with NZ tour should remind our neighbours their fate during their tour of NZ 2013/14 after they won CT 2013.
Forget about selecting specialized batsmen, just get 10 all rounders and a wicket keeper. Bowlers and all founders are the ones scoring runs while batsmen sit in the pavilion, basking in past glories after failing every time.
Congratulations to Najam Sethi for accomplishing the mission. He has destroyed the very fabric of Pakistan Cricket. He ruined the career of most aggressive Pakistani batsman Sharjeel Khan and left no stone unturned in removing Khalid Lateef from International Cricket. Imran Khan should take this matter seriously and use his political power to change the whole structure of PCB by pushing out useless people.
well, our overrated players like Babar Azam who seems to only perform under home conditions and leaving out true talent like Sharjeel Khan, and Khalid Latif while only suspending the main culprit for one year. I am not surprised, why folks are surprised here. Parchi system will never prevail here no matter what
@Rahul That's not the justification for selecting an incompetent player and ignoring a much better youngster like Haris Sohail. My point is even if you are branded as under dogs you try your level best to field the best available team.
@ahmed "you win some you lose some.... its alright" FYI... We didn't win some! We lost all!!!!
@GS Still they are Champions Trophy 2017 winners.Nothing takes away from them.
@Imtiaz mahmood Doesn't matter till they keep winning the big trophies like Champions Trophy 2017,World cup ,ICC events.Series defeat and win doesn't matter.That is where many teams falter on big stage.