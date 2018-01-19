DAWN.COM

Renowned columnist Munnu Bhai passes away in Lahore

Dawn.comJanuary 19, 2018

Renowned columnist, playwright and poet Muneer Ahmed Qureshi, popularly known as Munnu Bhai, passed away in Lahore on Friday, family members told the media. He was 84.

According to family sources, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore. The nature of his illness, however, was not specified.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Lahore after Asr prayers.

Munnu Bhai was born in Wazirabad, a small city in Punjab, in 1933. He wrote numerous plays for Pakistan Television and was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 2007 for his services to the nation.

Apart from his work as a playwright and poet, he also stressed the need for a free media. He said that terrorism, poverty and social degradation could be eliminated by means of truthful journalism. He strongly believed that with time, journalism in Pakistan would mature and perform a constructive role in society.

In 2014, he donated his entire literary collection to Government College University (GCU) as a token of appreciation for its contribution to the promotion of drama and literature.

Munnu Bhai was also associated with Sundas Foundation, a charitable organisation that works with children suffering from thalassaemia.

M.Saeed
Jan 19, 2018 12:11pm

Another gem of a person departs. May his soul rest in peace.

Ali
Jan 19, 2018 12:12pm

RIP ,great loss for Pakistan !

ME
Jan 19, 2018 12:12pm

RIP. He wrote wonderful plays for PTV. We’ll miss you Munnu Bhai.

RIAZ ULLAH BAIG
Jan 19, 2018 12:15pm

Indeed a great loss to pakistan

sam
Jan 19, 2018 12:45pm

One born in century like him sad to hear his demise rest in peace

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jan 19, 2018 12:49pm

RIP dear departed soul.

Guldar Khan Wazir
Jan 19, 2018 01:46pm

RIP. Irreparable loss for the country. Another icon of the literary world paid debt of the nature.

JJ
Jan 19, 2018 02:06pm

Sona Chandi, of the great classics by Munnu Bhai. Condolences and prayers!

EdKaneSteeledoesTHEChaCha
Jan 19, 2018 02:18pm

again????

Shahbaz khan
Jan 19, 2018 02:25pm

May departed soul rest in peace.

