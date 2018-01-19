DAWN.COM

'Our heads are bowed in shame': SC takes suo motu notice of Axact fake degree scandal

Haseeb BhattiUpdated January 19, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice of the Axact fake degree scandal.

The director general of the Federal Investigation Agency was asked to submit a detailed report on the matter within 10 days.

CJP Nisar, taking notice of recent national and international headlines pertaining to the fake degree scam, said that no one who tarnishes Pakistan's name would be allowed to go scot-free.

Read more: Thousands of UK citizens bought bogus degrees from Axact, BBC exposé reveals

"Our heads are bowed in shame because of this scandal," he said.

The CJP said that if the news was true, then one should be prepared to deal with the scandal, but if the news was incorrect, then it was Pakistan's job to defend itself as the scam is sullying the country's name in the global arena.

The CJP observed that the case had surfaced earlier and had been heard in various courts.

Axact first came into the limelight in 2015 when a New York Times report titled "Fake Diplomas, Real Cash: Pakistani Company Axact Reaps Millions" outlined how the "secretive Pakistani software company" had allegedly earned millions of dollars from scams involving fake degrees, non-existent online universities and manipulation of customers.

According to the report, Axact had created a series of fake websites involving “professors” and students who it said were in fact paid actors.

A fake degrees case against Axact was ongoing in the Sindh High Court. The last notable development was that Axact Chief Executive Officer Shoaib Sheikh and 13 co-accused were granted bail by the SHC in August 2016.

Read more: The spectacular crash of Shoaib Shaikh's digital empire

A district and sessions court hearing a money laundering case against Sheikh acquitted the Axact CEO not long after.

Umair Hamid, a vice president of Axact, was last year sentenced to 21 months in prison in the US for his role in the international diploma mill scheme. In addition to the prison term, Hamid, 31, from Karachi, was ordered to forfeit $5,303,020. He had pleaded guilty on April 6, 2017 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Explore: The curious case of Umair Hamid: How an Axact VP was arrested in a sting operation in the US

Mazhar.A.Khan
Jan 19, 2018 11:23am

Bravo! So courts are doing all the good work.

ADNAN AZIZ
Jan 19, 2018 11:47am

Very good.

But this is not the only factor that makes our heads bow in shame. There are many other.

In fact my head remains constantly bowed.

Ahmed bin Babar
Jan 19, 2018 11:49am

This is an academic terror with colossal damages on and around human lives...

rizwan
Jan 19, 2018 11:57am

Tons and tons of money was made and transferred into other business and investments locally and overseas in different names, forms and shapes which now have branched out, disengaged from their parent (had enough time to create hard disconnect as this came on international & FIA radar more than two years ago thus providing them ample ample time to hide, secure and safely park ill gotten wealth. Offshoots are standing on their own now and may not be traceable back to AXACT or Shoaib Shaikh. AXACT now owns two media outlets one of which has been doling out high end SUV's, villas, houses and millions of rupees worth of gifts and giveaways - without any visible revenue streams like advertising or source of earning. I think this is also an opportunity for SC to impose strict disclosure requirements on media outlets to ensure transparency and compliance.

Taimur
Jan 19, 2018 11:58am

Thank you Chief Justice for addressing this issue. Please also take action against those who granted bail to these criminals and action against political leaders and officers from some of the credible institutions who were trying to protect the criminals

Mustafa
Jan 19, 2018 12:28pm

Entrepreneurs like Shoaib Sheikh and Umair Hamid who brought millions of dollars in foreign exchange to the country should be celebrated. Instead, we are damning them by falling prey to western propaganda. We should be proud of our budding entrepreneurs instead of hanging our heads in shame.

Dunch
Jan 19, 2018 12:47pm

@Mustafa You are the pillar of Pakisan's economy

