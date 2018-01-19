DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trucks loaded with food items denied clearance at Torkham

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 19, 2018

Email


LANDI KOTAL: The trucks loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables and dry fruits imported from Afghanistan via Torkham border were denied custom clearance after a representative of National Food Authority refused to issue them quality certificates.

The local traders and clearing agents said that an official of Food Authority came to Torkham two days ago and asked the authorities to halt clearance of all food items being imported from Afghanistan till production of necessary documents by importers that proved freshness and hygienic quality of those items.

They said that the restriction about production of necessary documents was imposed all of a sudden and without any prior notice to them. “About 48 trucks loaded with tomatoes, cauliflowers, apples, pomegranates and a variety of dry fruits are now stranded on Pakistan side of the border due to non-issuance of quality certificate by the Food Authority official,” said the traders.

Hayatullah Shinwari, president of Custom Clearing Agents Association, told Dawn that they halted further imports of food items from Afghanistan as they were already confronted with financial losses. He said that custom officials initially agreed to clear their goods and allowed loaded trucks to enter Pakistan but later refused to oblige after the refusal of food inspector to issue them quality certificate.

Pakistani official refuses to issue quality certificates to them

Mr Shinwari said that all the officials concerned were tight-lipped about the motives behind imposition of new restrictions as they were never asked to acquire any quality certificate in the past. He said that such certificates were issued only at Karachi port and Food Authority had no other office in any part of the country for the purpose.

Mr Shinwari said that their edible items would parish and get rotten if those were not released on time. He feared imposition of the same restrictions on the goods being exported from Pakistani if authorities continued to discourage import of items from Afghanistan.

KIDNAPPED: Unidentified gunmen abducted a handicapped brother of a local journalist two days ago.

Ali Shinwari, reporter of a private TV channel, said that his brother Shaukat Hussain along with his young son was going home from Landi Kotal Bazaar when their car was intercepted by unidentified gunmen on the Torkhum bypass road.

He said that the kidnappers allowed his nephew to go home and took his handicapped brother along to some unknown place. He said that his family had no dispute with anyone nor had they received any threat from anyone.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
shome
Jan 19, 2018 08:16am

Strategic depth??

WM
Jan 19, 2018 08:35am

There is some other motive behind such silly things

khan
Jan 19, 2018 08:56am

Hayatullah Shinwari, they were never asked to acquire any quality certificate in the past. That's why, we Pakistani's were taken for granted in the past 70-yrs. NO MORE. Shinwari, feared imposition of the same restrictions on the goods being exported from Pakistani if authorities continued to discourage import of items from Afghanistan, Please go ahead and do that.

Daanish
Jan 19, 2018 09:05am

Nice job.

Aloo kachaloo
Jan 19, 2018 09:23am

Good move but I insist on true policies let them know that current environment of a relationship is not suitable for business and we should respect the sentiment of the people on both side, it not useful to hide behind excuses.again I support the move let us do business among us and Create love and harmony within my country Pakistan.

Pakistani tujhey salaam
Jan 19, 2018 09:24am

The fruits & vegetable have limited natural life. All the stuff will expire, payments already made by Pak importers. The Food Authority must revoke its directions and let the fruit & vegetables come.

ahmad
Jan 19, 2018 10:01am

@khan Genius?? "He said that such certificates were issued only at Karachi port and Food Authority had no other office in any part of the country for the purpose."

Alba
Jan 19, 2018 11:24am

That doesn't seem fair.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Greening economic growth

Greening economic growth

Most finance ministers don’t think that environment is their business, but we are discovering that it is.

Editorial

Updated January 19, 2018

Uncouth attack on parliament

IMRAN Khan may be unapologetic and defiant, but it was a thoroughly distasteful and shameful remark made by him in...
January 19, 2018

Amnesties don’t work

IN announcing a tax amnesty at the tail end of its term, the PML-N government is walking in the footsteps of its...
Updated January 19, 2018

Murder or ‘encounter’?

WAS young Naqeebullah Mehsud really the internal migrant he appeared to be, trying to eke out a living far from ...
Updated January 18, 2018

Paigham-i-Pakistan

AT long last, it seems there is some movement towards laying the groundwork for a counter-narrative to extremism. On...
January 18, 2018

Rohingya repatriation

IN the aftermath of the violent attacks on the Rohingya population in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state by security...
January 18, 2018

Best for baby

WHILE politicians squabble among themselves over matters of power, a PTI MNA has helped shine a spotlight on a...