DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pak-Iran train services to resume by September

Amin AhmedJanuary 19, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have decided to resume a fortnightly passenger train service between them by September this year due to improvement in the security situation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of railway officials from the two countries on Thursday.

Zahedan Railways director general Majid Arjouni led the Iranian delegation and Railways Board secretary Zubair Shafi Ghauri chaired the meeting.

The passenger train service will run between Quetta and Mashhad or Qom, and will largely cater to the needs of pilgrims during Muharram.

Revision of 1959 agreement between railway departments of the two countries under consideration

Earlier, an international mixed passenger and freight service used to be operated twice a month by the Pakistan Railways (PR) between Quetta and Zahedan.

The train service named after the Iranian city used to run on the first and fifteenth day of every month from Quetta to Zahedan and the third and seventeenth of each month from Zahedan to Quetta.

It used to take 33 hours to cover a distance of 732km along the entire stretch of the Quetta-Taftan railway line.

Sources said that revision of the 1959 agreement between Pakistan Railways and Iranian Railways was under consideration. They said that PR had also revived communication with Taftan on the magneto telephone.

The railways ministry has decided to start running 15 freight trains between Quetta and Zahedan as per the demands of the business community. The railway authorities will soon inform the Iranian railways about the agreed upon date for running the trains.

According to the railways ministry, the Iranians said the booking of consignments for Zahedan should be made from Quetta due to operational and security reasons. “However, since the security situation is improving, PR will be in a position to dispatch consignments to other parts of the country as well,” the ministry said.

Representatives of the two countries were informed that a proposal for upgrading the existing feasibility study of the ML-III was in progress and would be finished this year.

The upgrade includes a complete replacement of the track structure, conversion of 183 dips into bridges, rehabilitation of old bridges and provision of proper signalling.

The PR officials said they wanted to introduce specialised containers for the transport of Liquefied Petroleum Gas from Iran. They also offered concessions in the freight structure to transport LPG from Iran.

To promote trade, the PR officials offered further concessions in their freight structure — the current freight rates are Rs800 per tonne for import and Rs500 per tonne for export.

They also discussed the ECO container train on the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) route. The PR said that merchants were discouraged due to the change of destination from Istanbul to Kosekoy. Therefore, the Pakistani side requested the Iranians to persuade the ECO secretariat for the train to go to Istanbul instead of Kosekoy.

The Iranian delegation expressed desire to import mechanical and civil material from the Pakistan Railways.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2018

PAK IRAN RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Houston
Jan 19, 2018 07:35am

That would be good for both the countries. I hope at some point we can start the culture exchange programs too.

SM
Jan 19, 2018 07:48am

Excellent idea. Will strengthen the natural bond between the two countries. A win-win for both.

mahmood anwar
Jan 19, 2018 08:06am

Awesome

Utpal
Jan 19, 2018 08:42am

one day world will be one!

Shamin
Jan 19, 2018 09:00am

PR need to improve service!

Salahuddin
Jan 19, 2018 09:32am

Good move !!

Jawad
Jan 19, 2018 09:48am

Great news . Flow of people and services essential for trust.

haider shaikh
Jan 19, 2018 10:13am

It will turn out to be a confidence building measure between both the countries and help bring the relationship to normalcy due to direct people-to-people contact.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 19, 2018 10:37am

Great news for the neighbors to promote all kinds of business and cultural exchange

SYED HASSAN HASEEB
Jan 19, 2018 11:06am

cargo train and export from pakistan should be the main interest.

bashir kakar
Jan 19, 2018 11:41am

good start, hope for the best completion

Shakil
Jan 19, 2018 12:16pm

Good that somebody is listening to the people : )

Shoukat Ali Hassan
Jan 19, 2018 12:54pm

Excellent piece a research.

Next time, please write how to live a successful and happy life.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Greening economic growth

Greening economic growth

Most finance ministers don’t think that environment is their business, but we are discovering that it is.

Editorial

Updated January 19, 2018

Uncouth attack on parliament

IMRAN Khan may be unapologetic and defiant, but it was a thoroughly distasteful and shameful remark made by him in...
January 19, 2018

Amnesties don’t work

IN announcing a tax amnesty at the tail end of its term, the PML-N government is walking in the footsteps of its...
Updated January 19, 2018

Murder or ‘encounter’?

WAS young Naqeebullah Mehsud really the internal migrant he appeared to be, trying to eke out a living far from ...
Updated January 18, 2018

Paigham-i-Pakistan

AT long last, it seems there is some movement towards laying the groundwork for a counter-narrative to extremism. On...
January 18, 2018

Rohingya repatriation

IN the aftermath of the violent attacks on the Rohingya population in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state by security...
January 18, 2018

Best for baby

WHILE politicians squabble among themselves over matters of power, a PTI MNA has helped shine a spotlight on a...