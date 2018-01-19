Same culprit behind Zainab’s and eight other such cases, lawmakers told
ISLAMABAD: Top government officials have reason to believe that one suspect is behind the rape and murder of Zainab in Kasur and that he is linked with similar assaults on eight other minor girls over the past two years in the district.
“This is the job of a serial killer. The pattern of abduction, rape and killing of Zainab Ameen is similar to the ordeal the eight other girls had gone through before. We have several leads and will arrest the suspect soon,” the additional chief secretary of Punjab, Umar Rasool, assured the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights.
Besides the additional chief secretary, additional inspector general (AIG) of police, deputy commissioner and district police officer (DPO) of Kasur and officials of the Ministry of Human Rights briefed the committee which met on Thursday to discuss the Zainab murder case.
The killing of six-year-old Zainab hit the headlines last week when her body was found in a rubbish heap near her home in Kasur city.
Officials assure NA panel suspect will be caught soon
Mr Rasool informed the committee about how the victim was reported missing on Jan 4 and her body found four days later. He said that after the door-to-door search, raids and interrogating some 1,500 individuals, all evidence — including CCTV footage — had been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency to ascertain the identity of the serial killer.
After the formation of a joint investigation team comprising officials of the police, an intelligence agency and the Special Branch, DNA samples of 432 suspects had been secured, Mr Rasool said.
Responding to questions by members of the committee as to how soon the suspect in the Zainab murder case would be arrested, AIG Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh did not make a promise.
“We have several leads. We cannot exercise the traditional methods of police torture to extort confessions. Arrest will be made based on scientific and technical evidence, including DNA comparisons. We would like to assure the committee that everybody is trying to arrest the suspect,” the AIG said.
He informed the committee that the DNA testing was introduced in 2004 in the Punjab University. One DNA test costs between Rs60,000 and Rs70,000 and the final results could take a few days.
In response to a question by the committee chairman, Babar Nawaz Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, about the progress in the Zainab case, Kasur DPO Abdul Quddus said that 500 DNA samples had been collected over the past three to four days.
All intelligence agencies were working to find the suspect, he added.
Some members of the committee criticised the Punjab government for poor security measures in Kasur, the city which has witnessed many cases of assaults on minor boys and girls.
Mr Rasool informed the committee that the plan to install 450 security cameras had already been approved by the Punjab chief minister on an emergency basis.
The committee chairman deplored that the Punjab government waited too long to take security measures.
After an hour or so of discussion on the case, the chairman suspended the meeting which coincided with the ongoing session of the National Assembly. Some members protested because their questions were not taken.
Nothing new, tell us something new, what progress has been made, and why culprits of Kasur's 12 incidents have not been caught during the last year or so. These are the main questions needs to be addressed and public want to know.
Who can do such horrible thing to such a cute girl? Shame on Pakistani agencies for not been able to find the culprit.
The members who were protesting are equally responsible for this crime. Why were they silent when such incidents were happening? If they can do follow-up for their salary increase why could not they continue the follow-up of the progress of investigation when such incidents were reported two years ago? Why are they still silent on other incidents?
If that type scene become with the families of Pakistani officer, at that time lot of agencies and forces will reach
same
A big question mark on the credibility of all of our institutions...
We all know from day 1 he was a serial killer who is behind all these killings but what else is new in the case. We do not want to know that security surveillance devices will be installed it’s too late find out who is behind all this then take measures for future. Resolve this first then move forward.
Reading daily statements from authorities - "Suspect will be caught soon". How soon - one month/ three months/ one year/ ten years? If he was caught in earlier crimes Zainab's life would have been saved. Now, he must be close to his number 10 victim! Investigation is not time-pass.