DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

13-year-old boy shot dead by 'influential' relative in Chakwal over monetary dispute

Adeel Ahmed | Tahir NaseerJanuary 18, 2018

Email


A teenage boy was shot dead in his house on Thursday by an elder relative who had been allegedly harassing the victim's family for the past several months over a monetary dispute, family members and police said. The incident took place in Punjab's Chakwal district.

A photo of the deceased boy, Haroon.— Photo courtesy of the family
A photo of the deceased boy, Haroon.— Photo courtesy of the family

A relative of the boy, Haroon, opened fire on the deceased due to a prevalent monetary dispute, killing him on the spot, Station House Officer Duman police station Faisal Mansoor told DawnNews. He said the boy's mother and paternal uncle were also injured in the incident.

Arsalan, a cousin of the child, told Dawn.com that 13-year-old Haroon was having breakfast while wearing his uniform, ready to leave for school, when the relative barged into their house in Kolian village of Chakwal and opened fire on the boy.

A second relative said the suspect fired 5-6 rounds, two of which hit the deceased child. An accomplice of the suspect was waiting outside the house during the incident, he said.

The family of the child fears that the accused, who they claim is a British citizen in his 30s, might flee to the UK.

SHO Mansoor said the suspect managed to escape after the incident and that police was conducting raids to apprehend him. He mentioned that police had launched an inquiry into the case and were trying to ascertain reports that the accused is a British citizen.

Haroon's relatives alleged that the accused had been harassing the victim's family for the past several months, demanding the money that he had paid to the family several years ago to purchase some land.

However, the family maintains that it did not owe the relative any amount because the property's funds had already been settled, one of the victim's relatives said.

The family had previously also reached out to the police, informing them about the alleged harassment. Even though the suspect was taken into custody at the time, he was eventually let go. The deceased's relatives said his family had "zero trust" in police as the accused is an "influential and wealthy" man who has means to bribe the local police.

A source in the police department told DawnNews that the suspect had been arrested during the last few months on complaints from the family, but was released "due to pressure from high-ups".

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) of the incident against the accused under Sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police will also record the statements of those injured in the firing. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Chakwal.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Javed Siddiqui
Jan 18, 2018 09:51pm

Very sad. When will people learn not to take lives?

Akram Khan
Jan 18, 2018 09:52pm

Maybe he had the cure to cancer or an answer to world hunger or something of greater significance. We will never know now will we? all because of a few rupee notes, we lost the future.

Silent Observer
Jan 18, 2018 09:57pm

Again, the police is involved. How government will force POILCE to do their duties correctly and with honesty.

Concerned
Jan 18, 2018 10:00pm

Show us the justice!

Zoyayameen
Jan 18, 2018 10:16pm

Mention the suspect's name. No need of keeping it confidential.

Gul Hasan
Jan 18, 2018 10:19pm

We must stop using word "elite", "influential', "higher ups" and other similar words for those who are accidentally in power. They are actually thugs and cowards, their bravado lies in the fact that they use their ill gotten money to bribe our corrupt police, bureaucracy, and lower courts to show strength on street. In reality they are cowards and we must use words that describe them best.

Iab
Jan 18, 2018 10:19pm

Omg, this is disgusting. Exemplary punishment should be given to the so called influential murderer.

Iab
Jan 18, 2018 10:23pm

It'll be in British news soon and that is disgraceful. Why are rapes and murders happening to small children in Pakistan? Have we forgotten humanity?

Ahmad Zubair
Jan 18, 2018 11:09pm

Inna lillahae wainna ilaihae rajeoon. So sad

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 18, 2018

Paigham-i-Pakistan

AT long last, it seems there is some movement towards laying the groundwork for a counter-narrative to extremism. On...
January 18, 2018

Rohingya repatriation

IN the aftermath of the violent attacks on the Rohingya population in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state by security...
January 18, 2018

Best for baby

WHILE politicians squabble among themselves over matters of power, a PTI MNA has helped shine a spotlight on a...
Qadri’s protest and democracy
Updated January 17, 2018

Qadri’s protest and democracy

To the extent that Qadri’s protests are confined to seeking justice for Model Town killings, they are arguably justified
Updated January 17, 2018

ATM fraud

In time, the sophistication of scams is going to rise and online systems of banks could also come under similar attack.
Updated January 17, 2018

Solving Zainab’s murder

THE horrific rape-murder of little Zainab continues to be front and centre in the public consciousness. Following...