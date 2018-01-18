DAWN.COM

Minor girl allegedly raped by paternal uncle in Karachi, mother complains of police inaction

Mairaj AkhterUpdated January 18, 2018

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by her paternal uncle in Ramzan Gabol Goth near Sachal area of Karachi, Dawn News reported on Thursday.

The incident was reported by the victim's mother Ruskhsana, upon whose complaint a case was filed against the girl's uncle at Sachal police station.

The child's mother, however, accused the police of not arresting the nominated suspect and urged the authorities to take notice of the matter.

On the other hand, police said they were investigating the case.

There has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of child molestation cases across Pakistan since the brutal rape and murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur on January 4.

The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.

Asif Hayat Khan
Jan 18, 2018 07:46pm

Sad state of affairs. Feel for the child and her family. While reporting of pedophilia is on a rise, however, the capability of our institution to scientifically and respectfully investigate such cases is not improving at all. Nor there seems any plan for such improvements in sight.

Lynda Howard
Jan 18, 2018 08:19pm

Headline after new headlines of the latest sex crime committed by Pakistan men to rape a child male and female. Flippantly penned as if it is part of the culture. This social injustice is being glossed over. Hold the people who are charged with the security of the people to higher standards. Government officials must be transparent. The public requires a full show of communicating about the ongoing investigations. Police should come forward with daily reports for the public on the coverage of this case. Law enforcement needs to be open for all to see concerned unity. Prove they have the intent to prosecute any person who carries out harmful, illegal, or immoral acts. Police must be vigilant in throwing out the net to catch these reprehensible animals prowling amongst the citizens.

