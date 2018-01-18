Bullish run continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange as KSE-100 index gains 222 points

Bullish run at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 222 points to close at 43,581 points.

A volatile session was observed as the index opened higher touching the day's high of 44,004 points, it touched the day's low of 43,193 points before settling.

Volumes improved vastly as around 269 million shares worth Rs13.7 billion were traded at the exchange, with 217 of the 374 traded scrips advanced while 148 declined and nine remained unchanged.

The technology and communication sector dominated trading with 31.7m shares traded while cement and chemicals followed with 30.0m and 26.0m shares traded, respectively.

Volumes were led by: