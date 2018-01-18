Police arrest 7-year-old boy's alleged molester in Kahuta, Rawalpindi

Police on Thursday arrested an alleged child molester who purportedly subjected a seven-year-old boy to sexual abuse in the Jama Masjid area of Kahuta city in the Rawalpindi district.

The incident, which comes two weeks after the brutal rape and murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur, was reported by the child's father Sajid Mahmood. At this police registered a first information report against the suspect on Thursday and moved to arrest him.

Mahmood told DawnNews that after he returned home from offering Maghrib prayers on Wednesday, he was told by a neighbour that a man named Muneeb had tricked his son — a grade 2 student — and taken him to his home, where the minor was molested. The neighbour was reportedly an eyewitness to the act.

"My child was very scared when he returned home," the father of the minor boy told Dawn News. "Later, my neighbour informed me about the incident, after which I registered the case."

"We are poor people and feed our families by working hard throughout the day," he added. "This wicked man made my son a victim of his lust."

The investigation officer of the case told DawnNews that the child's medical examination has been conducted and now the accused will be presented before the court on Friday to secure his judicial remand.