Man in Jhelum arrested for 'marital rape and sodomy' on wife's complaint
Police in Punjab's Jhelum district arrested a man on Thursday on charges of marital rape and sodomy against his wife.
According to the police, the woman, N* approached the city police station with a complaint of marital rape and sodomy against her husband.
As a result of the complaint, the police arrested N*'s husband and registered a case against him under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
N* told the police that her husband, who was in his second marriage with her, threatened to kill her if she disclosed his acts in front of anyone.
The woman said her husband has divorced her verbally twice in the past: first in April 2016 and the second time in December 2017.
N* claimed that her husband used to physically abuse her. She demanded from the authorities that she be provided justice.
According to Section 377 of the Pakistan, "Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than two years nor more than ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."
Initial used to protect privacy of individual
It is very bad on the part of the husband and should be strongly condemned. I salute to this woman for coming out and complain against immoral and illegal acts of her husband. Women should assert their rights as much as men do. Only then a balanced relationship between the genders is possible
If he has broken the law then he should be punished. But in the case where the wife is either lying, or had consented to the acts, how is a husband expected to prove this to the court?
He should also be punished, if guilt proven, for raping his wife. Non consensual sex is rape even though it is with Wife. She has a right to refuse sex and if forced, it’s got to be treated as rape.
Brave step by the wife. This will bring awareness to our society.
@Shazia Bangash You make sense. How will he/she prove ?
Agreed. it is difficult to prove who is lying from either side.
Absolutely distasteful act