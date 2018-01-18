Man in Jhelum arrested for 'marital rape and sodomy' on wife's complaint

Police in Punjab's Jhelum district arrested a man on Thursday on charges of marital rape and sodomy against his wife.

According to the police, the woman, N* approached the city police station with a complaint of marital rape and sodomy against her husband.

As a result of the complaint, the police arrested N*'s husband and registered a case against him under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

N* told the police that her husband, who was in his second marriage with her, threatened to kill her if she disclosed his acts in front of anyone.

The woman said her husband has divorced her verbally twice in the past: first in April 2016 and the second time in December 2017.

N* claimed that her husband used to physically abuse her. She demanded from the authorities that she be provided justice.

According to Section 377 of the Pakistan, "Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than two years nor more than ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."

Initial used to protect privacy of individual