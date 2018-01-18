DAWN.COM

Cricketer Sana Mir highlights need for protecting young athletes

Dawn.comJanuary 18, 2018

Pakistan women's cricket team's former captain Sana Mir on Thursday drew the attention of child protection and human rights commissions on the exploitation suffered by children pursuing careers in sports.

In a series of posts through her official Twitter account, Mir explained: "Children in sports mostly come from vulnerable backgrounds. Child protection in sports has to be dealt with same seriousness as anti-corruption and anti-doping, if not more."

"I request all child protection commissions formed to make sure that kids in sports are protected also," she added. "Child protection law to be made mandatory for all sports boards, child handlers, organisers, clubs, coaches, doctors, trainers etc."

Mir's recommendation comes in the wake of the January 4 murder of a child named Zainab in Kasur — a tragedy that has since prompted the public and the authorities to clamp down on cases of child abuse in the country.

Cases of exploiting and coercing minors for financial gains are also not unheard of in Pakistan, with an NGO last year accused of using the Street Child Football World Cup team to their advantage.

Another case in point could be of cricketer Mohammad Amir who, as a teenager, was allegedly tricked into the infamous spot-fixing scandal of 2010 by his seniors, leading some to question the quality of guidance and counselling available to young athletes in the country.

Comments

Tariq
Jan 18, 2018 05:21pm

I strongly agree! Less elder incest, sports is the area where children are MOST vulnerable to abuse. The (often) close physical aspect of coaching in sports combined with a burning personal desire of the child to excell lead to a lot of misinterpretation/tolerance of the "bad" touch. Later comes blackmail in the form of recorded images, favours for selection to the team, tours, etc., the worse being introduction to sponsors.

tQ
Jan 18, 2018 06:51pm

Education is the "mother of all solutions", educate, educate, educate.

Azhar
Jan 18, 2018 07:06pm

Absolutely. We must put child protection very high on our national agenda and employ all resources at our disposal to achieve this critical national goal. Children are our future and we can't let our future be be endangered.

zorro
Jan 18, 2018 07:18pm

That 's all very well, but it has to be the right kind of education, otherwise it will do more harm than good.

