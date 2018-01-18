People like Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif are responsible for destroying the parliament: Imran
"Parliament is the name of a building. It is the parliamentarians who take the parliament forward or destroy it," said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday, hitting back at criticism over his anti-parliament comments which he made during a protest in Lahore a day before.
He also criticised Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for his stance in the National Assembly today, saying it was people like him and Nawaz who had destroyed the parliament.
"Give me a precedent of any assembly in the world which makes a law to favour a culprit who steals from the people and lies in the court," said Khan. "What you actually did was make a thief sit on Pakistan's coffers."
He was referring to the Election Bill 2017, which was adopted by the National Assembly in October last year and paved the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as the head of the ruling PML-N.
On Wednesday, opposition parties, under the leadership of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek, had held a gathering on Lahore's Mall Road, kick-starting their campaign for the ouster of the PML-N government.
During the rally, Sheikh Rashid had repeatedly cursed the parliament and announced his resignation from his National Assembly seat, prompting Khan to consider quitting the assemblies on the grounds that parliament had lost its utility in protecting people’s rights. Khan, voicing his support for Rashid, had also "cursed" the parliament.
Addressing Thursday's parliamentary session, members of the National Assembly criticised the opposition leaders for their anti-parliamentary remarks and passed a resolution stating that Khan and Rashid's open cursing of the parliament was akin to "disrespecting the nation".
'Explosive revelations'
Sharifs are involved in money laundering worth Rs1.74 billion through FZE Capital, Hill Metals and other companies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Khan alleged in the press conference.
"I want to congratulate my team who have made new revelations," said Khan, accompanied by former PTI general secretary Jahangir Tareen who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year.
He disclosed that Nawaz Sharif sent approximately Rs800 million to his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who sent Rs25m back to him.
Around Rs240m were laundered through employees of the Sharif family and Punjab Police via the Hill Metals establishment.
"We are talking about the prime minister of this country who was doing this," he said. "Had this been a civilised nation, he would have been in jail rather than asking 'mujhe kyun nikala' (why was I thrown out)?"
Khan alleged that the family was involved in laundering money through a network of 16 companies, including FZE Capital and Hill Metals — the chairman of which is Hussain Nawaz Sharif.
He alleged that transactions through bank accounts of multiple people, who, he said, were drivers and other employees of Nawaz, employees of Sharif Medical City and constables of Punjab police, reveal that the companies were solely created for the purpose of money laundering.
"Money from an Iqbal Anjum who works in Saudi Arabia goes to Aurangzeb Akhtar, constable Punjab police, and Mohammad Iqbal, constable Punjab police."
Further, Rs180m were sent by Sharifs' driver Punnoo Khan to Asim Mehmood who worked at Sharif Educational Complex, Khan alleged. "Saleem, an employee at Jati Umra sends Rs50m again to Asim Mehmood."
Asim Mehmood further sent Rs240m to Nawaz Sharif's employees, Khan said. "It is obvious that this is not going to the drivers but going to the Sharif's themselves."
"How can they catch anyone else when they are themselves like this?" Khan asked.
He also said that this was just one company that he was talking about which was involved in laundering worth Rs1.74 billion.
He also said that Nawaz sent Rs20m to Chaudhry Sugar Mills through his own account which was revealed in the investigation by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
Taking on the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he said that Rs3.5bn credit arrived in Ramzan Sugar Mill — owned by Shahbaz — without any explanation.
All of this money had been acquired through corruption in Pakistan and sent abroad. "There cannot be a more open and shut case than this," Khan said, adding that all the details would be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other organisations for further investigation.
Khan also said that there can be "no bigger fraud" than Asif who was earning Rs1.6m a month while working as a legal consultant, even though he has only worked in banks before.
He also alleged that hundreds of thousands of dollars were going to the United States through Asif's wife.
"As the head of a party, I have the right to tell the judiciary that you are taking too long in taking action on the case although the man [Asif] is a security risk for the country."
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier asked that the opposition leaders who had cursed the parliament be summoned before the National Assembly to explain their remarks.
"We will not permit this [language]," Asif had said. "The elections are coming up, everyone has the right to campaign and gather support from voters — but no one has the right to curse."
"This House has never seen such shameful conduct," Asif had added.
"Whatever little respect you have, you have gotten it through your membership in the parliament," he had said, addressing Khan and Rashid.
Comments (31)
this man has lost all his respect !
Love you khan for your shear sincereness to the country and you loud and clear stance for calling spade a spade. Salute for you ...........Love you for life
Crazy man, He has nothing to do except spreading false news. Two weeks before he did the same for Ishaq Dar and everything appeared baseless and blunder. Now again When this man will learn the lesson and quit lying to the nation. Enough is Enough.
@rahil hassan Do you condone corruption?
Corruption should be erased from society and those responsible should be given examplary punishment
Khan, when will you stop confusing the nation. If you are a politician, just focus on politics. Youngsters sitting and crunching fake numbers will not get you anywhere.
No sane person will believe u khan....you r spent, consumed, and vanished. If u have little sense of sanity yesterdays Jalsa is quite enough for you to learn..
Go back to your drawing board, start soul searching and revisit yourself if you want to remain relevant in politics. We want you to amend yourself and continue positive politics. Give us a break.
excellent work save nab the hastle of saying i could not find the informtion, nab can turn around and say we do not want to investigate which will be a clear message from nab chairman he is another qamar zaman but i think now all this evidence here we would like to see it as well please public i hope this all is verified and nab can re-verify from banks by calling the bank manager and the account holder for investigation and then later as witness in trial court
Seems like IK is on a mission to clean this country from corruption , hope he succeeds against the mafia.
Imran speaks what we all know. Only some choose to ignore it
Bravo Imran, standing up to the Pakistani mafia
IK you are absolutely right! Hats off!!!
Absoutely Correct
someone has told you that holding press conferences, brandishing papers and hurling abuses will do the job for you and you will become PM !! Is this how you played cricket and won the game by holding pressers and blasting other teams off the field. You must apply some of those cricketing field techniques else pretty soon you will be out of the political process. What kind of a politician are you that you can not provide any hope to the nation instead bad mouthing others and allegations after allegations without any proof whatsoever !!
This guy has earning disrespect for him for some time.
@Tahir amjad “Go back to your drawing board, start soul searching and revisit yourself if you want to remain relevant in politics. We want you to amend yourself and continue positive politics. Give us a break.” A very valuable and equally sincere advice to a man who has neither value nor sincerity.
Imran Khan is keep trying to wake up the nation about what sharif did with homeland,he plunder the country and stashed it abroad.
I agree with you
@Tahir amjad all the sane people appreciate his efforts.
Did IK what saying not true? Did our SC not disqualified NS as PM? How a Disqualified person can become a president of a political party again?
We as a nation must stop feeling sympathy for corrupt and dishonest politicians. Pakistan cannot progress if we do not change our attitude. Sincerely
No vision, no plan, no thinking.......only agitation.
Imran Khan is right
@rahil hassan so have you to all of us that is. IK is a hero.
I'm wondering if all those criticising IK are actually aware that nawaz is currently facing 3 separate cases in criminal courts - on the same allegations mentioned in today's press conference?
Nonsense!
He feels the pain of the nation, and speaks the truth, although not good at expressing it in the best way politically..
Imran Khan is the bravest man. Hats off to him. His perseverance is paying off towards eliminating corruption by the ruleing class
@salman Cases, yes, but not proven guilty yet But unfortunately (probably never will!)
Some are totally ignorant and never willing to accept the truth. Dar is in hiding. If he was not corrupt he would have been facing the courts in Pakistan. Wake up people! It is Khan time once again.
people you will not get leaders like him every day. if you want this country to prosper vote for him. period
@salman
How do you know, Sir?
@rahil hassan do you think parliamentarians are respectable. Well they don't respect us.