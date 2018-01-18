New interior ministry policy allows citizens over 25 to own armoured vehicles
An Interior Ministry policy notification acquired by DawnNews on Thursday which pertains to the import, modification and ownership of armoured vehicles reveals that ordinary citizens aged 25 or above are eligible to own armoured vehicles.
The policy states that any Pakistani citizen will be able to own armoured vehicles provided they are at least 25 years of age, of sound mind, and haven't been nominated in any ongoing investigations or convicted of a crime.
Additionally, they are required to be tax filers possessing a valid identity card, must have a national tax number, and have not already obtained authorisation for two bulletproof vehicles.
The applications of citizens who have paid at least Rs10 million in taxes per annum will be processed on a priority basis and issued in 10 days after submission of all relevant documents, the policy states.
The new policy supersedes all previous policies and also stipulates the rules set for public bodies, armouring companies, foreign missions and international organisations.
Armouring companies submitting applications must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, must possess an NTN, file annual tax returns and provide bank statements, and provide documentary proof of a company plot or location.
Additionally, the details of machinery and equipment as per defined standards must be provided along with a no-objection certificate issued by security agencies, and details of qualified and skilled manpower.
The applications of firms that have filed at least Rs50m in taxes per annum will be processed on an expedited basis, the policy says.
According to the new policy, if the licence to own an armoured vehicle has not been used for over a year, it will automatically expire.
The Interior Ministry's policy applies to all armoured vehicles except those owned by the Pakistan armed forces.
Comments (11)
It will work for rich but what will poor do in this country. Who will provide them armoured vehicles? Such steps by government show they have no intention to improve the security conditions. Instead they are taking steps to protect only those who have resources and can afford heavy investments on their security.
This is alarming beyond proportion. What about those good citizens who meet the criteria for owning such vehicles but cannot afford it? Should they be left to the mercy of killers roaming on the roads. Key to Karachi security peace and security is gun control not armored vehicles.
How about Metro buses, should we expect armoured public buses soon?
How about Public transport and circular rail in Karachi city? Poor people need transport. work sincerely and honestly.
@Taimur it should lead to jobs in the armoured car industry at the minimum.
wow, what a generous proposal, what about having a new category of license for driving tanks, we might be needing them very soon as our Govt. has succeeded to fail again to improve the security condition. Lets blame other countries for this failure and do nothing as usual
This policy is utterly unethical. The security and safety is the 'right' of each and every citizen and not for 'sale' for those who can afford it! The security apparatus - Police/Rangers, department should be trained to a level that an ordinary citizen can look up to and be proud of, otherwise it's not worth voting for any government leader! ONLY the likes of PM, COAS, and visiting VIP dignitaries should be afforded such security.
The first responsibility of the State is to provide security to all its citizens. When the State fails in its first and foremost duty, then the State should give up power. Having armored vehicles is not the answer. Do citizens in laws abiding countries move about in armored vehicles? This makes matters much worse, as those who travel in these vehicles have armed people which further makes life for the ordinary people more dangerous.
Gun control, efficient border control (fencing) and stricter laws to punish unlicensed weapon holders will work wonders.
@Akram what a logic, drum rolls for you sir. Salute!!!!!
Such a safe country offering armoured vehicles to its citizens.