Hasan Ali named 'Emerging Player of the Year' in ICC Awards 2017
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was named the Emerging Player of the Year as part of the ICC Awards 2017 on Thursday while the national team's famous Champion Trophy triumph was voted by fans as the Moment of the Year.
Twenty-three-year-old Hasan, the top-ranked ODI bowler, took 48 wickets in 21 matches during calendar year 2017 at an average of just 17.70 per dismissal. He also claimed three five-wicket hauls and played a massive role in Pakistan's Champions Trophy win in England — making him a shoo-in for the emerging player gong.
"Last year was incredible, both for me individually as well as my team," said Hasan in a PCB video. "I feel very proud. These awards motivate us and spur us to do even better."
Pakistan's historical Champions Trophy win of 2017, when they defeated arch-rivals India in a thrilling final, was voted by fans as the Moment of the Year.
Read: 5 key moments that propelled Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory
But the biggest winner of the awards was India captain Virat Kohli, who walked away with twin awards: ODI Cricketer of the Year and the Cricketer of the Year — the former being the second such win of his glittering career.
Kohli's win, however, comes as little surprise as in 2017 as he had amassed 1,818 runs in just 31 ODIs at a staggering average of 82.63. He staved off competition from Hasan, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and his teammate Rohit Sharma.
Australia's Steve Smith was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year — another title win which was a given considering the Baggy Greens skipper, per ICC website, had piled up "1,875 runs at an average of 78.12, with eight hundreds and five half-centuries" between "the qualification period from 21 September 2016 until the end of December 2017".
Indian Yuzvendra Chahal's 6-25 against England was chosen as the T20I Performance of the Year, Afghan leggie Rashid the Associate Cricketer of the Year and South African Marais Erasmus the Umpire of the Year.
The Test Team of the Year has no Pakistani representatives, although the ODI line-up does feature Hasan as well as middle-order batsman Babar Azam whose willow yielded 1,232 runs in 21 matches at an average of 77.00 during 2017.
ODI Team of the Year: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Ben Stokes, Trent Boult, Hasan Ali, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah.
Test Team of the Year: Dean Elgar, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara, Quinton de Kock, Ben Stokes, Ashwin Ravichandran, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson.
Comments (17)
Congrats Hassan and team Pakistan and this is despite of the fact that we do not have luxury to play at home like Indians who are lions at home only.
Hassan is one of my favourite players nowadays.
@Nomi Goraya Don't forget NZ series
Can Hassan Ali have more pace??
@Nomi Goraya What was the outcome of the Newzealand Pak series in Newzealand. I missed
congt to all best performers ...
Wow.Md Amir was also given such award.I can only pray.
Pakistan has produced world class cricketers in the past. Some problems emerged in the recent past but its good to see Pakistani players performing so well despite all the bottlenecks.
Will love to see a formidable Pakistani team in near future and guess what, the process has already begun.
Regards from across the border.
Pakistan needs a complete overhaul as far as their team is concerned...All players above 30 years of age should be dropped.
@Nomi Goraya , well. Who stopped you to play matches at home. Oh right, other countries don't want to come over. Sad.
@Nomi Goraya
What's is happening in New Zealand btw. Don't forget.
@Lol and in South Africa too
@Shubham do not forget the dribble in South Africa
@MDS What is happening In South Africa I missed
@satya Who told you that?
@Nomi - Would have seen many more comments similar to yours, sadly New Zealand came in between those comments. Seems u don't follow your country's cricket matches.
@Nasr truth need not b told