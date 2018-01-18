2 female polio workers shot dead in Quetta
Two female members of a polio vaccination team in Quetta were shot dead on Thursday, DawnNews reported.
Police sources said unidentified miscreants opened fire on the polio team in the Shalkot area, killing a mother-daughter duo in what law enforcers believe is a targeted attack.
The assailants escaped unhurt from the site of the attack, police said, as a heavy contingent of law enforcers and Frontier Corps reached the area.
This is the second incident of violence in Quetta today. Earlier today, two policemen were shot dead in a targeted attack in the Zarghoon Road area.
Attacks targeting polio teams have decreased in frequency over the last few years.
The last major attack targeting a polio vaccination team in Quetta took place two years ago in Jan 2016 in the Satellite Town area. At least 13 policemen and a civilian were killed in the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan-claimed suicide attack near a polio centre.
Polio teams have been the target of militants allegedly after the Taliban spread rumours that the vaccination drives were a front for espionage or a conspiracy to sterilise Muslims.
Target killing of innocent people like these two women makes the mockery of government's claim that peace is on the rise and terrorism is on the run. Who will catch their killers?
Why are they even bothering trying to help such lawless and backward people? After so many years of attacks on doctors and medical workers, I don't think their sacrifice is worth the effort. Let these people be and let them take care of themselves.
This is so sad. If so many policemen can be deployed to protect politicians why can't these poor people be given protection. Why there has never been a judicial commission to probe and punish those behind the killing of these innocent polio workers. Chief Minister should be directly held responsible
Poor man dies everyday and our politicians are busy in insulting each other.
Quetta desperately needs an operation now. A beautiful city with peaceful people now turned in to a war-zone :(
so said, polio should eradicate by heavy deployment of Police
RIP true soldiers these polio workers will always be known to us all, our angels who never gave up the mission to save beautiful souls from this disease of polio. May Almighty give their families peace.
@Taimur so go do it..