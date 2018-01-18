DAWN.COM

2 women killed by firing across Working Boundary in Sialkot

Dawn.comJanuary 18, 2018

Two women were killed and five people injured in cross-border firing along the Working Boundary in Sialkot's Chaprar sector between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The ISPR statement said Indian forces continued their "unprovoked" ceasefire violations and "targeted [the] civilian population along [the] Working Boundary in [the] village [of] Kundan Pur, Chaprar, Sialkot sector overnight".

As a result of the firing, two women were killed and five civilians, including three women, were injured.

"The Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded to neutralise Indian Border Security Forces posts," the ISPR statement said.

According to the Foreign Office, Indian forces have committed more than 70 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2018, in which at least three civilians and four soldiers have lost their lives, and 10 people have been injured.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the LoC had taken 832 lives, left 3,000 injured and had damaged 3,300 houses in the first half of 2017, according to the director general of the Disaster Management Authority, Zaheeruddin Qureshi.

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Shah
Jan 18, 2018 11:24am

Indians will continue firing and killing our women, children and jawans unless we declair an open policy of zero-tolerance and take out all positions which target us with heavy firepower/ dedicated low cost short range "border missle".

Masoud
Jan 18, 2018 11:26am

This has become a routine matter now. Pakistan should retaliate heavily

Alba
Jan 18, 2018 11:27am

All these people are expendable. That is the only way we can put it.

on FLIP SIDE
Jan 18, 2018 11:28am

What for? no sanctity for human life?!

SATT
Jan 18, 2018 11:46am

Who will manage people at the border ?

