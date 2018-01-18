2 women killed by firing across Working Boundary in Sialkot

Two women were killed and five people injured in cross-border firing along the Working Boundary in Sialkot's Chaprar sector between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The ISPR statement said Indian forces continued their "unprovoked" ceasefire violations and "targeted [the] civilian population along [the] Working Boundary in [the] village [of] Kundan Pur, Chaprar, Sialkot sector overnight".

As a result of the firing, two women were killed and five civilians, including three women, were injured.

"The Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded to neutralise Indian Border Security Forces posts," the ISPR statement said.

According to the Foreign Office, Indian forces have committed more than 70 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2018, in which at least three civilians and four soldiers have lost their lives, and 10 people have been injured.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the LoC had taken 832 lives, left 3,000 injured and had damaged 3,300 houses in the first half of 2017, according to the director general of the Disaster Management Authority, Zaheeruddin Qureshi.