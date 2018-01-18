Two police constables gunned down in Quetta

Two policemen were martyred in Quetta on Thursday morning in what police have termed an incident of target killing.

Two police constables were killed when unknown miscreants opened fire at them on Quetta's Zhargoon Road, near Akram Hospital, police said. One other person sustained injuries in the firing incident, police added.

Police said that the assailants escaped from the site of the incident unhurt.

Shortly after the incident, the bodies of the police constables were transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta, where the injured person, too, is receiving treatment.

Police termed the incident an act of target killing.