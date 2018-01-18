Rabbani warns against emerging nexus of US, Israel and India
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has warned the Muslim world that the emerging nexus between the United States, Israel and India is a major threat to the ummah.
According to a press release issued by the Senate secretariat on Wednesday, Mr Rabbani sounded the warning while addressing the 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of Islamic Countries (PUIC) being held in Tehran.
He said that Pakistan strongly opposed the US attempt to alter the legal and historical status of Al Quds, adding that the move was a blatant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.
The co-sponsoring of the UN resolution on the Al Quds issue had brought US pressure on Pakistan and the Muslim world should realise that, the Senate chairman said.
“Today it is Pakistan and Iran, tomorrow it can be any other country. We must ... rise above divisive conflicts be it sectarian, ideological or communal. I propose that the way forward lies in enhancement of multi-stratum cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, infrastructure, investment, education, health, science and technology, agriculture, energy and defence.”
He said that Pakistan had borne the brunt of the war on terror for over one-and-a-half decades. Thousands of Pakistanis — military personnel as well as civilians — had lost their lives and almost as many had been maimed and wounded, he added.
Despite that, Mr Rabbani said, Pakistan would continue to play a proactive role against this tide of extremism and anarchy.
He called for collective efforts to root out the menace of terrorism and said that the Muslim world must not let a handful of extremists and transnational terrorists to malign Islam for their vested interests. He stressed the need for promoting the true image and message of Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance and respect for human dignity, rights and freedoms.
The Senate chairman said that being a forceful institutional voice of the Muslim world, the PUIC could play an important role (in this regard) through elected representatives of people.
He termed the PUIC a step forward for increased mutually-beneficial integration within the Muslim world as it envisaged the “strengthening of contacts, cooperation and coordination between various Muslim countries’ parliamentary, governmental and non-governmental organisations, with the aim of advancing common objectives”.
Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2018
Comments (17)
Senate Chairman Senator Raza Rabbani is most of the times found busy in commentary on foreign policy or foreign relations of Pakistan. He may please place his thoughts & minds within ambit of Senate, and let the Foreign Office do its job.
Waste fellow...see how gulf countries have prospered while few countries are lacking in growth..study such cases and come to logical conclusion...world has many such leaders who have no clear short term and long term vision for society welfare.
Peace, tolerance and respect for human dignity, rights and freedoms should be reflected in actions. It's easy to be boastful.
Hmm, and Rabbani probably thinks that decades worth of Pakistani proxies meddling in neighboring countries internal affairs were good for ummah!
wasting everyone's time
Correct analysis
The hypocrisy makes me laugh!
That is obvious even for the blind to see, even if it is visible to the powers that be in this land of ours.
@Tushar - Gulf countries have prospered??? Glitzy malls and imported cars and food is NOT prosperity. Americans dug our oil for them and give them protection. That is the extent of their prosperity. Self reliance and inventions are prosperity..
Wellsaid by the way I like raza rabani hair styles it’s so dashing
Denouncement from PPP in 3--2--1
@BhaRAT . That was a gentle hint to the Iranian leader!!!.
He is preaching to the front row. Unfortunately, the Iranians are not to be trusted because they don't rust Pakistan.
He is right. The question is what are we doing about the emerging nexus? Are we re-positioning ourselves geopolitically? Our top leadership is frankly not trying hard enough to engage Russia because they are either clueless or confused. Pakistan could start by inviting the Russian President to the country like Turkey.
Although I don't support this individual, I fully support his words and thoughts.
When Rabani will wake up and talk about the doing of his leader Zardari!
@Pakistani tujhey salaam
Do you even know the Constitution of your country and the role of Senators and the Chairman of Senate?