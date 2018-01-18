Lahore rally yields no concrete plan to oust Sharifs
LAHORE: The joint opposition’s gathering to seek ouster of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government ended abruptly on Wednesday after Sheikh Rashid’s repeated cursing of parliament and announcement of resignation from his National Assembly seat prompted Imran Khan to consider quitting the assemblies on the grounds that parliament had lost its utility in protecting people’s rights.
The announcement of resignation by Mr Rashid and Mr Khan’s indication to follow suit drew interesting remarks from PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz when she tweeted: “Oh Lord, those who gathered to demand resignations are now offering resignations.”
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman also advised Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahirul Qadri not to let the protest run out of steam and continue building pressure on the government if he wanted results.
Later the PAT chief, winding up the daylong activity, said that the joint opposition would hold a meeting in the next two days and finalise a plan of action for future protest strategy. His assertion, however, flew in the face of his earlier promises which said that a steering committee of opposition parties would meet in the container after the rally and decide about the next phase of the protest.
Splitting of gathering in two sessions and absence of charter of demands give impression that opposition is not fully united
The PAT chief was also expected to come up with a consensus “charter of demands” that the government would have to meet. The absence of the meeting of the steering committee and the charter of demands only fuelled rumours that the joint opposition was not fully united. Splitting of the rally in two sessions, one chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari and other presided over by Imran Khan, had generated such rumours.
Earlier, in his address Mr Khan took the Sharifs to task, saying that they had destroyed all institutions and services due to personal reasons. Since they had been using police for political reasons, they were not ready to let the force work independently, he alleged. During the last 10 years, they had spent over Rs750 billion on police but law and order situation had not improved, he said. “It was because police are serving the house of the Sharifs, not the people of Pakistan.”
Presiding over the first session, Asif Zardari also lambasted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Referring to Mr Sharif’s recent speech on Balochistan wherein he likened the situation in the province to that leading to creation of Bangladesh, Mr Zardari said that the only “threat to Pakistan is from Mujibur Rehman of Jati Umra [Nawaz Sharif’s residence].
Questioning Mr Sharif’s patriotism, the PPP leader said that the former could go to any length to save his ill-gotten wealth and promote his self-interest.
“He is still dreaming of greater Punjab which can serve as a platform for his flourishing friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi.”
Mr Zardari said that Mujibur Rehman had dismembered Pakistan and Mr Sharif was saying that he was being turned into a Mujibur Rehman.
The PPP leader reminded Mr Sharif that he had never faced hostility like he (Zardari) and Benazir Bhutto had done. “But she and I always talked about strengthening Pakistan, not weakening it.”
Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal also spoke at the rally.
The political impact of the joint opposition’s rally was evident in the city as it appeared to have temporarily revived its history of being a political hub. Since morning, almost all city roads witnessed small flag-bearing rallies moving towards the venue of the rally on the Mall. Carrying flags that covered almost the entire political spectrum of the country, the participants, raising slogans, turned the city into a big political theatre. All major roads leading to the venue of the rally were festooned by banners and panaflexes of political parties and personalities, giving the city a festive look.
Though there was huge political hustle and bustle in the city, the actual attendance in the rally left much to be desired. It was also because all political workers came to the venue of the rally when their own leaders were speaking and left as soon as their leader finished their speeches. The attendance built up only when the PTI chairman entered the scene.
There was strict security in and around the venue with more than 6,500 policemen protecting the 2km radius of the rally. Rangers’ personnel were protecting sensitive buildings like the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister House and Wapda House around the venue.
Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2018
Comments (15)
That is good, this protest is doomed to fail, and Qadri Sahib soon leaving for Canada as soon as Canda warms up.
Ok so this means neither the Government or its opposition have any material plans for our future other than begging for more aid then laundering it or making roads & metro systems that go nowhere.
This demostration was just a waste of time. A simple resolution of 'no confidence' put forward in the parliament, and if successful, would remove the present ruling party. new elections would be called and we would know how the people think and vote. The results of the new general election would determine the future of the nation.
Two questions: 1. How long will NS bashing benefit opposition leaders? 2. Is Pakistani public becoming more sensible when dealing with politicians?
Two loosers and a Canadian national cant bring Pakistan down on its knees.
3 months left till elections. Are they that hopeless in the results that they have to resort to any means possible to topple the government? There elections are going to be either pro or against Pml-N with one side divided into many political parties.
What a waste of time and inconvenience for the people. All they have is how bad Sharifs are but no plans of their own whatsoever. Imran is seeing the writing on the wall that he won't win in 2018 either since he has shown no results.
Put Qadri sb on ECL till NS and co are ousted and end up in Jail. No Canada till then! Well done IK - awareness is key for awaking sleeping awam.
All the party workers came to listen to their party keader and after their leader's speech they left quickly. Did they agree on any joint declaration? Of course not. So what they achieved other than inconveneincing the public and the business. Are they going to clean up the tons of garbage left behind? Of course not. It will take weeks for the city to clean up the mess these people left behind? Can TUQ leave a mess like this in Canada or block a main road for a day? He knows he can't do the in his home country but in Pakistan everything goes without any retribution. The LHC should have asked them to pay for the cleanup. Why general public has to foot the bill?
Pakistanis are tired of daily drama without a purpose. Please stop this.
It shows how these opposition leaders have nothing to do. Would have helped if PTI and PPP had spent the day solving their provincial issues. As for Qadri, not sure what he is doing. If he lives his people and country so much why not stay here. Government should put him on ECL and let him stay here amongst the masses. Feel pity for the people who follow this man.
@qaiser ahmed .Chances of no confidence vote to succeed in parliament are none to zero. MLN has the majority seats in parliament and they are united. The only way for the opposition parties to remove the PML-N is through the ballot which is few months away. The fact is they know they can't win in elections but they are good at disrupting the lives of common people.
It succeeded only in giving the common man hell and hundreds of millions of loss to the traders...
Why don't they wait for election and follow democratic principles as happen in the rest of civilized word.
@Daanish for the simple reason that we do not live in a civilized society.