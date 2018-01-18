DAWN.COM

Afghan army to collapse in six months without US help: Ghani

Anwar IqbalUpdated January 18, 2018

WASHINGTON: President Ashraf Ghani has said that the Afghan National Army will not last more than six months without US support and the Afghan government will also collapse.

Mr Ghani acknowledged his government’s almost absolute dependence on Washington in an interview to a television show CBS 60 Minutes, broadcast earlier this week.

But Gen John Nicholson, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, said in the same programme that with America’s new strategy and with increased US pressure on Pak­istan to cooperate, he was certain he could win Washington’s longest war, which was now in its 16th year.

According to a transcript released on Tuesday, a CBS journalist asked the Afghan president to comment on what she had heard from people in Afghanistan: “If the US pulled out, your government would collapse in three days.”

“From the resource perspective, they are absolutely right. We will not be able to support our army for six months without US support, and US capabilities,” President Ghani responded.

In a report titled “Kabul under siege while America’s longest war rages on”, the US news channel noted that “in 16 years, the Afghan war has cost 2,400 American lives and $1 trillion. But with the country’s capital under siege, the end still seems far away.”

“Did you just say that without the US support your army couldn’t last six months?” the journalist, Lara Logan, asked again. “Yes. Because we don’t have the money,” Mr Ghani said.

The US contributes around 90 per cent of Afghanistan’s defence budget and observers in Washington say that in 16 years the US and its allies have only made some moderate gains. They claim that the Taliban still control large chunks of land in the Pashtun belt and the government in Kabul has so far been unable to dislodge them.

In the interview, President Ghani also acknowledged the threatening presence of 21 international terrorist groups in his country, adding that dozens of suicide bombers were also being sent to Afghanistan.

“There are factories producing suicide bombers. We are under siege,” he said. “By terrorising the people, the Taliban have sown deep doubts about the government.”

This campaign of terrorism, he added, brought out “angry protesters in the capital chanting death to Ashraf Ghani”.

“If you can’t secure the capital, how are you going to secure the rest of the country?” the journalist asked. “You tell me. Can you prevent the attack on New York? Can you prevent the attack on London?” Mr Ghani replied.

Unlike President Ghani, Gen Nicholson appeared confident that he could still win the war. Asked if he had everything he needs, the general said: “Yeah, with the new policy I do … this is the end game. This is a policy that can deliver a win.”

Last week US officials said the Pentagon would deploy an estimated 1,000 new combat advisers to Afghanistan and would send additional drones and helicopters.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2018

Comments (38)

1000 characters
BhaRAT
Jan 18, 2018 07:29am

6 months are too long for them they’ll collapse within 6 days

Bipul
Jan 18, 2018 07:40am

I like honest and candid people.

Trump Et
Jan 18, 2018 07:40am

Wait. Where did the $2 trillion go?

Trump Et
Jan 18, 2018 07:42am

Another way to beg for more money. Wasted almost $2 trillion already with nothing to show for it anywhere in the country.

Salahuddin
Jan 18, 2018 07:49am

Its an excuse ,a drama to prolong stay of US troops in Afghanistan

Iqbal Malik
Jan 18, 2018 08:11am

What this dumb Ghani is doing there. If he can’t deliver any thing positive for his country, than this begger has to leave the seat for someone who can deliver. Shameless man.

Singh
Jan 18, 2018 08:12am

The puppet is a failure and under heavy pressure by people to quit . Abdullah Abdullah is non-elected and calling the shots. Today, all US personnel take helicopters to travel between Kabul airport and the city.

Masoud
Jan 18, 2018 08:19am

Afghanistan will revert to old status. War will only end with peace talks. History shows that war in Afghanistan cannot be won militarily.

SATT
Jan 18, 2018 08:34am

Americans are not going anywhere.

AA
Jan 18, 2018 08:35am

At least he is honest

Iqbal Malik
Jan 18, 2018 08:44am

@SATT Are you crazy. There are a lot of Americans there, we want and pray for them to comeback with their families.

Khan
Jan 18, 2018 09:06am

So trillions wasted. Well done, USA.

Ayub
Jan 18, 2018 09:17am

I fear USA will collapse if they continue helping Afghanistan as did USSR in 1980.

Aman
Jan 18, 2018 09:31am

@SATT not going anywhere until they colleps like Russia. Russia is waiting for the revenge and Afghanistan will be Russians revenge!

Trump Et
Jan 18, 2018 09:33am

@SATT That brings Vietnam to mind. I wonder why..

Tanny
Jan 18, 2018 09:43am

What a waste of countless innocent lives and waate of a trillion dollars. Had thsee resources been used properly rather than theigh war, the world would been a better and a safer place.

Tanny
Jan 18, 2018 09:44am

@Trump Et The trillion dollars was used to purchase high end properties in Dubai and such.

Athar
Jan 18, 2018 09:52am

Reality check. Cosmetic approach has always a short term solution. Bring main stakeholders on table and find a permanent solution, that is what Pakistan is advocating for.

Tamza
Jan 18, 2018 09:52am

@SATT that is what they said in 1973-74 re Vietnam

Nasir Askar
Jan 18, 2018 10:00am

Perhaps he should resign and join the Taliban.

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Jan 18, 2018 10:01am

Just get ready to taken over by those you tried so hard to distrust. Why not negotiate peace.

Mir Wazir Khan
Jan 18, 2018 10:02am

Where have those trillions of dollars and training gone?

Umair
Jan 18, 2018 10:07am

$ 1 trillion, world's most powerful militaries with most sophisticated technologies and weapons couldn't just defeat few thousand Talibans in 16 years.

Salman warsi
Jan 18, 2018 10:10am

The arms producer in American don't want the war to end in fact they want more wars . The lobby of arms dealer are very strong . American public doesn't want any war and they are peace loving people but Government is run by special interest groups . America is not going to win this war and the people calling the shots knows it very well

Haseeb Toor
Jan 18, 2018 10:19am

But psychologically they have admitted now.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistan
Jan 18, 2018 10:20am

1$ trillion spent during the last sixteen years without having peace and stability in Afghanistan. Taliban's occupies over 50% territory, regular attacks on civilian and security forces are the hard ground realities to accept - doesn't this shows, total mess and failure of USA and NATO forces in Afghanistan?

Manik Sharma
Jan 18, 2018 10:21am

As a nation they need to stand on their own.

Nasir
Jan 18, 2018 10:44am

This is just to give importance to US presence in Afghanistan ... Coward Ghani is a US puppet

Maqbool Elahi
Jan 18, 2018 10:48am

Well, he was right at the end by terming theUS new policy 'The End Game'. However, it is not clear for whom?

Dee
Jan 18, 2018 10:50am

Around $2 trillion wasted on this hopeless war. Get out and stop the drain on the economy.

galdiator
Jan 18, 2018 10:54am

Sooner it is, the better it would be for the people of Afghanistan.

Reader
Jan 18, 2018 10:59am

@Manik Sharma. Agreed. If a nation cannot stand on its own two feet, as many nations cannot, then a system has to found, on how should these nations be governed and not become sanctuaries for different violent groups. Many nations in Asia, Africa, South America cannot stand on their own, the question is how to make them a viable entity, so they do not fall into an abyss, as Afghanistan has. This is the challenge.

AKS
Jan 18, 2018 11:27am

Sir you can not survive without Pakistan. Even you should respect Pakistan for the help and support they put forward to Aghans.

mhw
Jan 18, 2018 11:57am

shame on You! US is not a friend!

NKAli
Jan 18, 2018 11:57am

The American government does not have the goodness of heart to support a country in trouble, especially an Islamic country. It started the trouble by prompting the erstwhile USSR to attack and then partnered both Saudia and Pakistan to get involved. The motif for the sixteen-year war is not fighting a war but deceptive in design and purpose, which will sadly for Americans... InshAllah will fail. Salams

Nadir Shah
Jan 18, 2018 12:06pm

What has US achieved in all those 16 years of war? They are only best putting blame on others.

MSQAZI
Jan 18, 2018 12:08pm

These are the blessing of proxy war.

Ghj
Jan 18, 2018 12:13pm

Americans didnt learn from vietnam. Who e er is on the ground wins the battle. In the end these war criminals will leave just like russians. And taliban will be back. These war criminals can fly drones but cant go out side their compouds.. they are like chickens in a cage. To scared to go out and fight like a man. Then say large areas are controlled by taliban....is that a joke.

