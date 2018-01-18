Daughter says Prof Arif died of heart attack
KARACHI: While rights activists, teachers and students urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of Prof Dr Hasan Zafar Arif’s murder, a daughter of the late academician on Wednesday came up with a strong reaction to “counter inaccuracies and rumours” surrounding her father’s death, saying “unless the post-mortem report says otherwise”, it should be considered a natural death.
In a statement, Shehrazade Zafar-Arif, without naming any individual or group, said that certain people were trying to exploit her father’s death for their “own political agenda”, while others were, out of a sense of love and admiration for him, trying to seek justice for what they believed to be a crime.
“My father, Dr Zafar-Arif, died on Sunday the 14th of January of what all evidence points to as being a heart attack,” she stated, adding that his death was being portrayed as a brutal murder and “some are, disgracefully, putting up photoshopped images of his body on social media with claims that he was tortured. I don’t think I need to point out how disrespectful this is towards his memory and his family”.
The mysterious death of Prof Arif — the main leader of Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London in Pakistan, who was found dead in the rear seat of his car in a coastal suburban village in Ibrahim Haideri on Sunday — triggered widespread speculations.
Apart from leaders of the different MQM factions which expressed their shock over his mysterious death, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted that he was “deeply disturbed by the murder” of Prof Arif and “there needs to be a complete investigation”.
The Sindh government appointed DIG-East Sultan Ali Khowaja as an inquiry officer to conduct a probe into Prof Arif’s death. After three days of the initial probe, DIG Khowaja had said that he was waiting for the chemical examiner’s report to reach any conclusion about the mystery behind Prof Arif’s death, saying the medico-legal report suggested that it was a natural death.
But rights activists, teachers and students did not believe that Prof Arif died of natural causes. They had gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday and staged a demonstration against his “murder”, terming it the murder of humanity.
Prof Arif’s daughter, however, tried to remove all doubts and believed that a heart attack was the reason for her father’s passing. While conceding that her father went “missing” for one night, she said that the desolate place where the body was found had been frequented by him.
“The circumstances under which he was found are not as dramatic or suspicious,” she said. “...he was missing for one night, his car was found in an area he was known to frequent, and his mobile phones were likely stolen through the rolled down windows of the car by members of the general public who were on the scene when the police arrived. The post-mortem report is not yet out, we are waiting on it, and until then, we have no real reason to believe it was anything but a heart attack.”
She criticised the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s staff and police for leaving the body outside in an open ambulance.
“Unless the post-mortem report says otherwise, we must believe, based on all the evidence and my own account as a first-hand witness, that it was a natural death,” she said.
Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2018
Comments (12)
Heart attack with such visible torture marks on the body, the case is not very different where our LEA wants us to believe that truck loads of weapons were found in that little water tank. Single digit IQ can only produce such statements.
Apparently, family of late professor was forced to issue this statement. There are not only pictures but also videos which show torture marks on professor's body and why was his body found on car's rear seat ?
It MQM who has been doing dirty game on dead people are the people who tries to exploit and this death as extra-judicial.
agreed with you bro
Should be autopsy outside of Sindh, many times relatives gets pressurized. we have instance of shazaib's parents as well.
Karachi would be better off if the Muttahia Qaumi movement dried up and blew away. Not that it will. The PPP and it's supporters exercise force against the people in the Sindh countryside and MQM uses force against the people of Karachi.
@Khan Sahib videos are quite easily altered, this is 2018. The family of the deceased's wishes must be respected, or should be given some consideration in a country where nothing is sacred anymore. Let them grieve before slinging their lives onto screens and, speeches to monetize sorrow and rouse voters.
Unbelievable statement of his daughter.... V sad
I think his daughter is right. In Pakistan the politicians have a niche to do politics on dead. The postmortem will reveal the actual cause of death.
I can understand her point about the disrespect to Prof. memory and his family as these images will be long remembered but there are 101 obvious reasons that it was a murder.
Can anyone remind the poor daughter of late Professor that her father body was found in Ilyas Goth (Ibrahim Hyderi) not at her home. Plus videos that can't be photo shopped confirming further that poor professor was brutally murder.
He was found on back seat of car. Not sure what was he doing on back seat alone and got heart attack there.