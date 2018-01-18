Anger on social media after Waziristan man killed in Karachi 'encounter'
Acquaintances and relatives of a man who was killed in an allegedly staged encounter by police in Karachi last week have disputed the police claim that the deceased was a militant affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan, was allegedly among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis last week.
Also read: SHC orders FIR against SSP Rao Anwar over 'staged encounter'
Anwar had alleged at the time that the slain suspects were involved in several high-profile terror cases and had ties with terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LJ) and the militant Islamic State (IS). However, Naqeebullah was not mentioned by name then.
But a relative of Naqeebullah, whose name is given as Naseemullah on his national identity card, disputed SSP Anwar's claim that the slain youth was a former commander of the TTP in South Waziristan's Makeen tehsil, saying instead that the deceased was, in fact, a shop owner fond of modelling.
The relative, who did not wish to be named, told Dawn that Naqeebullah was allegedly taken away by men in plainclothes from his clothing shop in Sohrab Goth earlier this month. He said the deceased had previously worked at a petrol pump at Hub Chowki in Balochistan and "had no association with any militant outfit".
The relative provided several photos of Naqeebullah to demonstrate his claim that the deceased was fond of modelling. A Facebook page said to be Naqeebullah's personal profile contains several public photos that appear to have been taken for a modelling photo shoot. His name is spelt Naqib Maseed on the page and a second name, 'Veer', appears in parentheses.
According to the relative, the family had approached the Chhipa Welfare Association on Wednesday, where they were handed over Naqeebullah's body.
SSP Anwar claims deceased was a militant
SSP Anwar, on the other hand, maintains that Naqeebulah was involved in major acts of terrorism and was residing in an apartment on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road. Purportedly in an effort to support his claims, the SSP has also issued a document detailing Naqeebulah's path to militancy.
According to the police officer, Naqeebulah was born on January 1, 1991, in a village of South Waziristan's Makeen tehsil. He allegedly received religious education from a madressah.
He was reported to be a brother-in-law of Sher Dawood, a commander of the TTP, who motivated him to join the banned outfit, the SSP said. He allegedly received physical and weapons training in 2007/2008 at a TTP camp in Miranshah.
Naqeebulah was also associated with TTP commander Sanaullah Mehsud, claimed SSP Anwar, who survived a “suicide attack” on Tuesday evening.
After a military operation was launched in the area in 2007, the deceased, along with an accomplice, killed a Frontier Constabulary (FC) Subedar, Muhammad Alam, because they suspected him to be an ‘informer’ against TTP militants.
Naqeebullah, along with his brother-in-law and others, allegedly also carried out an attack on a military convoy in Makeen in which several soldiers were martyred, if the SSP is to be believed.
“He was a close aide of a TTP commander, Wahab, who was involved in the bombing at Karsaz during slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto's rally on October 18, 2007," claimed SSP Anwar.
However, there was no other confirmation of these allegations levelled by the SSP and his claims could not be independently verified immediately.
Social media reaction
After news emerged of Naqeebullah's death, a large number of people posted condolence messages on his Facebook timeline, with some including photos of his body in a coffin.
On Facebook group Halaat Updates, where Karachiites discuss everything from electricity outages to open manholes, social media users accused SSP Anwar of staging fake encounters for personal benefit .
"Many black sheeps in police do fake encounters to get rewards and promotions," wrote one user. Another wondered whether the man was killed "because he belonged to the tribal areas".
One Facebook user posted a screenshot of a conversation he said he had had with Naqibullah, in which the latter had reportedly wished that his son would join the Pakistan Army.
"This was a strange terrorist who wanted his son to become an army officer," the user wrote. The user's claim could not be verified by Dawn, and SSP Anwar had claimed in his factsheet that Naqeebullah had no wife and children.
The ‘encounter specialist’
Rao Anwar, called the ‘encounter specialist’ by some, is known for carrying out 'encounters' of controversial nature against outlaws and has claimed in the past to have killed militants belonging to various terrorist organisations and the then-Mohajir Qaumi Movement activists during his raids.
Know more: Footprints: Justice, of sorts
The majority of such cases have remained unquestioned, apart from a few where the families of those shot dead have moved the court.
Comments (61)
That's sad,i love Pakistan.
Such staged encounters are becoming a modus operandi of Rao Anwar!
Shameful
If you have arrest some one how could tou shoot that person sham in you and the system in which you are running where are the justice
He deserved a fair trial even if he was a militant.
SSP Rao definitely seem to be a corrupt black sheep in the KHI Police department. Though a SSP, he seem to wield much power in the KHI Police due support of his political masters; especially the PPP.
A foolish and brainless police officer, don't think he got proper CSS classes.
If he was a TTP leader, he got what he deserved, if it was a mistaken identity then this is the price some innocent pay to sae the lives of thousands of other innocent people. I trust Rao Sahib!
Another forced SSP by PPP Govt.
It seems actual terrorists are in uniform not general people.
The truth lies somewhere between these two polar views. Naqeebullah should have been arrested and properly interrogated. Faked police encounters are illegal.
is there no one to find out real face of encounter expert
So sad, A few police Officers stage fake encounters to win accolades. There is a need of fair investigation in this incident
Given a shady past and record of SSP Rao, I consider deceased to be innocent until otherwise proved. This is why LEAs should not be allowed in any circumstance to kill anyone in the name of law enforcement. Everybody should be tried in court.
If this is true Rao Anwar should be punished I know PPP is not going to do anything hopefully high court or supreme court will take notice I guess for now this is the only way to punish culprits like Rao, Rana and Sharif's.
And we are suppose to believe a relative who doesn’t want to be named? . While I don’t condone staged encounters, but in our country where Judiciary is up for sale,what other way is there?
Police Officer looks like do fake encounter to get publicity. He killing Innocent peoples.
@Harmony-1© : absolutely agree with you. Institutions with power please take notice. One day Rao Anwar will be held accountable for these extra judicial killings.
Why there is no anger on social media after men from Karachi are killed in Karachi 'encounters'.
Can someone at least verify that he was missing for past one month. Irrespective of, he was a militant or not, if he was missing this is a clear case of fake encounter and Anwar should be tried for murder.
Rao Anwar is getting famous of encounters. His convey getting attach often as he is always fine but few policeman always die. This is been going on for decays and this is not the last one either. Not sure if its for his promotion or for getting rig of his enemies or fame. but i smell rats as he is getting involved too often. I previously though he is a good guy but now think otherwise.
Rao Anwar is culprit and currept police officer backed by zardari and mafia.
Relative are always to say that their man was innocent but police doesn’t have a personal grudge against him. Why not ask police to show his rap history? Police cannot work if every guy killed they have to justify.
This SSP Roa is a crook police officer.
SSP Rao Anwer encounter mostly looked framed and cooked to have his legitimacy.
if he was abducted earlier a month how can this be encounter then?means he was in police custody for 1 month n later discarded so no witness...
Justie must be done. if a police man is murdering people then his is no better then the terrorists he is supposed to be targetting.
Whatever he was, why encounter?
Unfortunately police has again taken the law in their hand. Not sure is real or fake encounter. Who is right and who is wrong but I know one thing police reputation proceed.
so sad for the loss of precious innocent life
This particular SSP is trigger happy. Folks even terrorists should get due process and be arrested and not killed in encounters.
If the police knows so much about him then why they failed to arrest him instead of killing him in an encounter.
Sameful Act By Police,You were put here to protect us. But who protects us from you?
Rao Anwar has been doing fake encounters for almost 30 years.
Innocent man killed by the police in the fake encounter as usual. Rao is the servant of Zardari !
Just because he is handsome does mot over rule the facts provided by the SSP. Who in my opinion is very professional. And if he is murdered in cold blood, then please don't forget 150 younglings of APS. A person with even a remotest connection with terrorists doesn't deserve fair trial and mercy.
Is there any particular jurisdiction for this police officer he is heard and seen operating everywhere
Reportedly he was a shopkeeper and fond of modelling.A judicial commission to be formed to find the facts.But in Pakistan we always fail to talk truth.
Shame on you SSP if you arrest a man than you have no right to decide about his life whether he lives or not. System is completely worst. It isolates Pakistan from its people
how could it possible a young boy how had attested by Sindh CTD branch a week ago and found shoot dead the day before yesterday in encounter. this stigmatized and and rackless act by sindh police should be justified.
Can some government body or the supreme court take notice of the above matter and find out in a short time how this man is attacked by persons who get killed in response by him and he continues to survive all such attacks? All those killed are claimed by him to be terrorists. Is any one reading this and will take action?
SSP Anwar is telling lie. ATC to take notice of killing of Naqeebullah
SSP Rao Anwer should be hold accountable as is becoming suspicious and superior courts should curtailed its questionable encounters as it is widely believe that these so called encounters are fake.
Police should be ashamed of itself. Such a cowardly act
@Hope. may you do not come to face him(your rao sahib) in a similar situation
Why is this Rao Anwar guy still roaming around? What more are we still waiting for? What a shame!
Even an year back, there was a report of I.B in which it was claimed that CTD kidnap people for ransom and if ransom is not paid, then there are police encounters. The same case once again.
@Khan CSS. Yes he did CSS from the Corrupt Sain Services. Rao Qamar is Zardari's wingman.
@Hope. What if your family pay such price what will you do then?
Rao Anwar is not an encounter specialist he is a killer .
@Ahsan Gul police dont kill!
I wish government send Mr. Rao to Wazirstan one day for real encounters.
Here in Punjab people praise SS for asking officers to stage encounters. I always oppose this. People say the justice system is really bad. My point is if Parliament can pass a bill to make an convicted person head of a Political party in no time then they can do some legislation in this regard as well
Why he has to Kill everyone ? or why everyone is getting during this Police officer party raid ? from where he is getting all the intelligence reports or how he is preparing his intelligence reports ?
Time to take serious note of fake encounters. Intesar then Naqeebullah, where is justice in Pakistan? Incidents like these will create hatred against law enforcing agencies. Our justice system has collapsed.
Worst than Law of Jungle..What sort of a country this has become.
An independent inquiry should be conducted into the matter. Fake encounters are likely to boost terrorism than curtail it.
This is the state of the Police. This is the reason why civilians have no respect for them whatsoever.
Shameful. this should be investigated at higher levels.
So bad !
Rao Anwar is only working on agenda of Zardari.