DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghanistan wants world powers to step up pressure on Pakistan: US envoy

AFPJanuary 17, 2018

Email


Returning from a UN Security Council visit to Afghanistan, US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday stressed the Kabul government wants world powers to step up pressure on Pakistan.

Haley joined the 14 other council envoys for talks with top Afghan leaders in Kabul at the weekend as the government considers holding peace talks with the Taliban to end decades of insurgency.

“They feel confident that the Taliban will be coming to the table,” Haley told reporters at UN headquarters. While the peace talks will be Afghan-led, the Kabul government did request that the Security Council weigh in to bring Pakistan onboard.

“They did ask us for consensus to put further pressure on Pakistan to come to the table and change their behaviour,” Haley said.

The Afghan government is making strides towards stability, she said, and “continue to make ten steps forward and with Pakistan they feel like they continue to take steps backwards.” “As long as they are supporting terrorism in Pakistan, the Afghan community is continuing to feel it is not safe,” she said.

Haley did not specify what measures could be taken to pressure Pakistan, but the council does have the power to impose sanctions.

Pakistan has long been accused of supporting the Taliban and various militant groups in Afghanistan — charges it denies.

President Donald Trump has frozen US payments of military aid to Pakistan, worth $900 million, saying Pakistan is not doing enough to target Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani guerrilla group.

A question mark also hangs over a further $1 billion of US military equipment for Pakistan.

US officials believe that Pakistan's intelligence agency and military have long helped fund and arm the Taliban to counter rising Indian influence in Afghanistan, whose government is backed by the US.

The Afghan government also requested council help to address narcotics production and trafficking, looking at “every country that moves them,” said Haley.

The council visit — the first since 2010 — comes as the government holds a conference next month to present its strategy for reaching a settlement with armed groups.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador Kairat Umarov, who led the council trip, said parliamentary elections must take place this year and be transparent “to ensure the credibility of the government” and “prevent further destabilization.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Javid Afghani
Jan 17, 2018 11:26pm

Awesome!!!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Qadri’s protest and democracy
Updated January 17, 2018

Qadri’s protest and democracy

To the extent that Qadri’s protests are confined to seeking justice for Model Town killings, they are arguably justified
Updated January 17, 2018

ATM fraud

In time, the sophistication of scams is going to rise and online systems of banks could also come under similar attack.
Updated January 17, 2018

Solving Zainab’s murder

THE horrific rape-murder of little Zainab continues to be front and centre in the public consciousness. Following...
January 16, 2018

Holding back Fata reforms

THE initial praise heaped on a part of the Fata reforms — extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court ...
Updated January 16, 2018

Privatising PIA

IT is difficult to take seriously the claim made by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz that the government intends...
Updated January 16, 2018

Cold-blooded killing

The recent case in Karachi of 25-year-old Intizar Ahmed's murder stands out for its utter senselessness and brutality.