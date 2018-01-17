DAWN.COM

Girl accompanying Intizar at the time of murder records statement

Mohammad RazaUpdated January 17, 2018

The girl accompanying Intizar Ahmed, who was killed allegedly by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, recorded her statement before police on Wednesday, investigating officers said.

The girl said she was in the car with Intizar when the incident happened. Narrating the events that happened on that day, the witness said they had stopped to get food where Intizar met a friend.

"As we moved ahead, our car was stopped by people travelling on a motorcycle and two cars. Some of them peeped inside the car and gestured something to others," she said.

Refusing to stop, Intizar tried to speed away at which the assailants opened fire, the girl said, adding that she did not know who the assailants were.

Intizar's father had earlier claimed that according to the CCTV footage, a girl accompanying his son had fled the scene right after the incident occurred.

Intizar was killed when ACLC officials in civvies allegedly opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-i-Ittehad in DHA, Karachi.

Intizar’s killing was initially termed an act of targeted killing by the police but after a few days, it transpired that ACLC officials were involved in it.

Nine ACLC officials have been suspended for their involvement in the incident while six of them are in police custody.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has already ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder.

Ayub
Jan 17, 2018 10:40pm

The case will take many planned twists until we all will forget it and the murderers will get free as in the past cases. No one will remember that a 19 year boy was murdered by criminals belonging to police excluding his parents and family members to bear this unforgettable loss.

Music to My Ears
Jan 17, 2018 10:41pm

He tried to speed away from the police so they thought he was guilty of car theft or some other felony. He sped off because he thought they were robbers.

Mamamiya
Jan 17, 2018 10:54pm

What a law enforcement.

Amin
Jan 17, 2018 11:05pm

Keep it up, Zardari Government

